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Abans Financial Services Ltd Share Price Live

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201.85
(0.42%)
Jun 9, 2026|02:49:18 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open201.5
  • Day's High202.01
  • 52 Wk High269.5
  • Prev. Close201
  • Day's Low201.5
  • 52 Wk Low 194.41
  • Turnover (lac)1.56
  • P/E220.88
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value31.4
  • EPS0.91
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,025.25
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Abans Financial Services Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

₹201.5

Prev. Close

₹201

Turnover(Lac.)

₹1.56

Day's High

₹202.01

Day's Low

₹201.5

52 Week's High

₹269.5

52 Week's Low

₹194.41

Book Value

₹31.4

Face Value

₹2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,025.25

P/E

220.88

EPS

0.91

Divi. Yield

0

Abans Financial Services Ltd Corporate Action

30 May 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 May, 2025

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24 Jul 2025

12:00 AM

BookCloser

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11 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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Abans Financial Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Knowledge Center

Demat Account

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Trading Account

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Abans Financial Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:43 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 71.35%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 71.35%

Non-Promoter- 19.03%

Institutions: 19.02%

Non-Institutions: 9.61%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Abans Financial Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

10.12

10.03

10.03

9.27

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

144.7

110.7

101.3

0.72

Net Worth

154.82

120.73

111.33

9.99

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

23,873.57

3,280.68

1,379.91

1,162.56

638.63

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

23,873.57

3,280.68

1,379.91

1,162.56

638.63

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

5.58

2.46

0.48

1.47

8.07

Abans Financial Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

871.1

31.995,42,218.364,839.50.6918,309.62165.63

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,674.6

186.692,67,427.916.010.0946.7363.61

Shriram Finance Ltd

SHRIRAMFIN

896.65

21.12,10,966.553,013.570.9612,302.04447.64

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICIAMC

3,233.5

48.461,59,833.32763.423.161,517.0184.39

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

228.86

222.331,51,211.9480.040.25134.7956.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Abans Financial Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman / Executive Director / Managing Director

Abhishek Bansal

Executive Director / Whole Time Director / CFO

Mr. Nirbhay Vassa

Executive Director / Whole Time Director / CEO

Chintan Mehta

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

NARESH MADHU TEJWANI

Independent Non Exe. Director

Parmod Kumar Nagpal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ashima Chhatwal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Kumud Chandra Paricha Patnaik

Independent Non Exe. Director

Hariharan Devnarayan Iyer

Registered Office

36 37 38A Flr 3 Nariman Bhavan,

Backbay Reclama. Nariman Point,

Maharashtra - 400021

Tel: 91-22-6179000

Website: http://www.abansholdings.com

Email: compliance@abansholdings.com

Registrar Office

Office No S6-2,

Pinnacle Busine.Park, Mahakali Caves Road,

Mumbai - 400093

Tel: 91-22-62638200

Website: www.bigshareonline.com

Email: investor@bigshareonline.com / info@bigshareonline.com

Summary

Abans Financial Services Limited was initially incorporated as a Private Company as Abans Vanijya Private Limited on September 24, 2009 at Kolkata, West Bengal. Subsequently, name of the Company was c...
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Reports by Abans Financial Services Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Abans Financial Services Ltd share price today?

The Abans Financial Services Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹201.85 today.

What is the Market Cap of Abans Financial Services Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Abans Financial Services Ltd is ₹1025.25 Cr. as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Abans Financial Services Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Abans Financial Services Ltd is 220.88 and 5.97 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Abans Financial Services Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Abans Financial Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Abans Financial Services Ltd is ₹194.41 and ₹269.5 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Abans Financial Services Ltd?

Abans Financial Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -1.65%, 3 Years at -10.47%, 1 Year at -10.44%, 6 Month at -0.05%, 3 Month at -0.02% and 1 Month at -0.72%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Abans Financial Services Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Abans Financial Services Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 71.36 %
Institutions - 19.02 %
Public - 9.62 %

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