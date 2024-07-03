Invest wise with Expert advice
No Record Found
No Record Found
SectorFinance
Open₹201.5
Prev. Close₹201
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.56
Day's High₹202.01
Day's Low₹201.5
52 Week's High₹269.5
52 Week's Low₹194.41
Book Value₹31.4
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,025.25
P/E220.88
EPS0.91
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
10.12
10.03
10.03
9.27
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
144.7
110.7
101.3
0.72
Net Worth
154.82
120.73
111.33
9.99
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
23,873.57
3,280.68
1,379.91
1,162.56
638.63
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
23,873.57
3,280.68
1,379.91
1,162.56
638.63
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
5.58
2.46
0.48
1.47
8.07
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
871.1
|31.99
|5,42,218.36
|4,839.5
|0.69
|18,309.62
|165.63
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,674.6
|186.69
|2,67,427.9
|16.01
|0.09
|46.73
|63.61
Shriram Finance Ltd
SHRIRAMFIN
896.65
|21.1
|2,10,966.55
|3,013.57
|0.96
|12,302.04
|447.64
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd
ICICIAMC
3,233.5
|48.46
|1,59,833.32
|763.42
|3.16
|1,517.01
|84.39
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
228.86
|222.33
|1,51,211.94
|80.04
|0.25
|134.79
|56.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman / Executive Director / Managing Director
Abhishek Bansal
Executive Director / Whole Time Director / CFO
Mr. Nirbhay Vassa
Executive Director / Whole Time Director / CEO
Chintan Mehta
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
NARESH MADHU TEJWANI
Independent Non Exe. Director
Parmod Kumar Nagpal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ashima Chhatwal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Kumud Chandra Paricha Patnaik
Independent Non Exe. Director
Hariharan Devnarayan Iyer
36 37 38A Flr 3 Nariman Bhavan,
Backbay Reclama. Nariman Point,
Maharashtra - 400021
Tel: 91-22-6179000
Website: http://www.abansholdings.com
Email: compliance@abansholdings.com
Office No S6-2,
Pinnacle Busine.Park, Mahakali Caves Road,
Mumbai - 400093
Tel: 91-22-62638200
Website: www.bigshareonline.com
Email: investor@bigshareonline.com / info@bigshareonline.com
Summary
Abans Financial Services Limited was initially incorporated as a Private Company as Abans Vanijya Private Limited on September 24, 2009 at Kolkata, West Bengal. Subsequently, name of the Company was c...
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Reports by Abans Financial Services Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.