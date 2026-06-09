Abans Financial Services Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
10.12
10.03
10.03
9.27
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
144.7
110.7
101.3
0.72
Net Worth
154.82
120.73
111.33
9.99
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
9.33
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
154.82
120.73
111.33
19.32
Fixed Assets
0.13
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
129.06
115.38
106.1
18.06
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.27
2.91
0
0
Networking Capital
25.14
2.07
4.53
1.22
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
22.91
1.1
0.7
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
2.6
1.08
3.9
1.3
Sundry Creditors
-0.12
-0.01
-0.01
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.25
-0.1
-0.06
-0.08
Cash
0.21
0.36
0.7
0.05
Total Assets
154.81
120.72
111.33
19.33
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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