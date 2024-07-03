Abans Financial Services Ltd Summary

Abans Financial Services Limited was initially incorporated as a Private Company as Abans Vanijya Private Limited on September 24, 2009 at Kolkata, West Bengal. Subsequently, name of the Company was changed to Abans Holdings Private Limited on November 20, 2019. Further, the status of the Company got converted into Public Limited and the name changed to Abans Holdings Limited dated May 19, 2021.



On January 28, 2025, Company changed the name from Abans Holdings Limited to Abans Financial Services Limited via fresh certificate of Incorporation issued by Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.Abans Financial Services Limited is registered with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) as an Investment Manager to an Alternative Investment Fund. Engaged in asset management business, the Company mainly earns fee-based income by providing investment management and advisory services to its clients. Its core business involves managing pooled investment vehicles, identifying investment opportunities, and generating returns in line with investment objectives of the AIFs under its management.The Company has grown from being a commodities trading company into a diversified multi-asset and multi-national financial services company having varied financial services businesses which are mainly organized in Finance Business, Agency Business and Capital and other Business.



Besides, being members of the BSE, NSE, MSEI, NCDEX, ICEX, MCX and IIEL in India, the Company has memberships across various global commodity and forex exchanges including London Metal Exchange (LME), Dubai Gold & Commodities Exchange (DGCX), Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) and Shanghai International Energy Exchange (INE). Further, it has an in-house NBFC business which provides lending support to clients.In 2009, the Company acquired Abans Finance Pvt. Ltd.



as a 100% subsidiary.In 2010, it ventured into international financial markets & trading business by incorporating a FCA regulated company, Abans Global Limited in the United Kingdom.In 2021, The Companys Non-NBFC businesses got demerged from Abans Finance Pvt. Ltd. into Abans Capital Pvt.



Ltd., effective from March 30, 2019 via NCLT Order dated April 26, 2021.The Company made an Initial Public Issue of 1,28,00,000 Equity Shares of face value of Rs 2 each comprising a Fresh Issue of 38,00,000 Equity Shares and 90,00,000 Equity Shares through Offer for Sale in December, 2022.The Company started investment management activity of business in 2023. It acquired the Portfolio Management Services (PMS) of SATCO Capital Markets Ltd., adding an AUM of Rs 60 Crore in 2023.During FY 2024-25, Companys branch in GIFT City was granted a Fund Manager Entity License by the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA).