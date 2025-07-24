|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|21 Aug 2025
|30 May 2025
|AGM 21/08/2025 Newspaper Advertisements in connection with information regarding 16th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on August 21, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 24.07.2025) Kindly find attached herewith Notice of the 16th Annual General Meeting of Abans Financial Services Limited (Formerly known as Abans Holdings Limited) scheduled to be held on August 21, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on :28.07.2025) Annual Report of Abans Financial Services Limited (Formerly known as Abans Holdings Limited) for the Financial Year 2024-25 along with Notice of the 16th Annual General Meeting (AGM). (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28.07.2025) Proceedings of the 16th Annual General Meeting of Abans Financial Services Limited held on August 21, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:21.08.2025) Voting Results of Postal Ballot notice dated August 07, 2025 along with Scrutinizers Report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 30.09.2025)
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.