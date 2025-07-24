AGM 21/08/2025 Newspaper Advertisements in connection with information regarding 16th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on August 21, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 24.07.2025) Kindly find attached herewith Notice of the 16th Annual General Meeting of Abans Financial Services Limited (Formerly known as Abans Holdings Limited) scheduled to be held on August 21, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on :28.07.2025) Annual Report of Abans Financial Services Limited (Formerly known as Abans Holdings Limited) for the Financial Year 2024-25 along with Notice of the 16th Annual General Meeting (AGM). (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28.07.2025) Proceedings of the 16th Annual General Meeting of Abans Financial Services Limited held on August 21, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:21.08.2025) Voting Results of Postal Ballot notice dated August 07, 2025 along with Scrutinizers Report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 30.09.2025)