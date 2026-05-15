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Abans Financial Services Ltd Board Meeting

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Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

Abans Holdings CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/06/2025calendar-icon
09/06/2026calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting15 May 202611 May 2026
Abans Financial Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2026. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on May 15, 2026 Revised outcome - Outcome of the Board Meeting held on May 15, 2026 Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 15.05.2026)
Board Meeting9 Feb 20263 Feb 2026
Abans Financial Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended on December 31 2025. Board Meeting Outcome for Un-audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended December 31, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/02/2026)
Board Meeting11 Nov 20254 Nov 2025
Abans Financial Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2025. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2025 Revision in Code of Conduct to Regulate, Monitor and Report Trading by Insiders, approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting held on November 11, 2025 Appointment of Key Managerial Personnel as an Authorized Person to determine materiality of an event or information and for the purpose of making disclosure to the stock exchanges(s) under Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015 . 1) Resignation of Statutory Auditors of Material Subsidiary of the Company. 2) Appointment of Statutory Auditors of Material Subsidiary of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.11.2025)
Board Meeting1 Oct 20251 Oct 2025
Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Board Meeting7 Aug 20254 Aug 2025
Abans Financial Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2025 along with Limited Review Report Outcome of the Board Meeting held on August 07, 2025 for unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 along with Limited Review Report. Kindly find attached herewith the outcome of the Board Meeting for revised Code of Conduct to regulate, monitor and report trading by Insiders, pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 (Revised Code is attached with this intimation), approved by the Board in their meeting held on August 07, 2025. Kindly find attached herewith the outcome of the Board Meeting for the following matters approved by the Board in their meeting held on August 07, 2025: 1. Revised Code of Conduct to Regulate, Monitor and Report Trading by Insiders, pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015. 2. The Notice of Postal Ballot for seeking approval of the Shareholders by way of Ordinary Resolution for entering into Material Related Party Transactions. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/08/2025)

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