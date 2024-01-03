AUDITORS REPORT

TO THE MEMBERS OF ABH HEALHTCARE PRIVATE LIMITED Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of A :,J HEALTH CARE PRIVATE LIMITED (the "Company"), which comprise :hr Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (inch Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity anc Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date and a summar- significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (herein *< referred to as the "standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explarn. given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the inform > required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") in the manner so require*., give a true and fair view in conformity with the Accounting Standards presc. and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affai- A the Company as at March 31, 2024 and its profit, total comprehensive inc ^ changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance \ ? "!e Standards on Auditing ("SA"s) specified under section 143(10) of the A *ur responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the A -s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements scctio: ur report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code o ‘ cs issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("1CAI") together v he ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone f ail statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, . e have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requi. c its and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained . ; .s sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the sta. ..J financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the consolidated financial statements, standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concem.If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions

.1 to mntinue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlyingtransactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences ofdoing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

l. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that: a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit. b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books. c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account. d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specifiedunder Section 133 of the Act. e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualifiedas on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act. f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements. g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended: In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act. h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; (a) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable

notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and C u ) of Rule 11(e), as provided under and (b) above, contain any material misstatement. ii. Proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 for maintaining books of account using accounting software which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility is applicable to the Company with effect from April 1, 2024, and accordingly, reporting under Rule 11(g) of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (the "Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

For G.D SINGHAL & ASSOCIATES Chartered Accountants Gagan Deep Singhal Partner (Membership No.098947) UDIN: Place:-Ferozepur D a te :

ANNEXURE "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of ABH HEALTH CARE PRIVATE LIMITED of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financials Statements under Clause (i) of sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of ABH HEALTH CARE PRIVATE LIMITED (the "Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the ICAI and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical , requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone financial statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the criteria for internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI.

For G.D SINGHAL & ASSOCIATES Chartered Accountants (Firms Registration No. 0017648N) Gagan ghal Partner (Membership No.098947) UDIN Placer-Ferozepur Date:

Annexure B referred to in Paragraph 12 o f the Independent A uditors Report of even date to the m em bers o f ABH Health Care Private Lim ited on the financial statem ents for the year ended 31 M arch 2024

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we report that:

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment, right of use assets and investment property.

(B) The Company does not have any intangible assets and accordingly, reporting under clause (i)(a)(B) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has a regular program of physical verification of its property, plant and equipment, right of use assets and investment property under which the assets are physically verified in a phased manner over a period of three years, which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. In accordance with this program, certain property, plant and equipment, right of use assets and investment property were verified during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) The title deeds of all the immovable properties (including investment properties) held by the Company (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee), which have been mortgaged as security for borrowings taken by the Company, are held in the name of the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment and Right of Use assets during the year. Further, the Company does not hold any intangible assets.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(i)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(ii) (a) The Company is holding inventory and the management is carrying out the physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals.

Annexure B referred to in Paragraph 12 o f the Independent A uditors Report o f even date to the m em bers o f ABH Health Care Private Lim ited on the financial statem ents for the year ended 31 M arch 2024

(b) Company is availing Cash Credit facility as on report date in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets.

(iii) In our opinion and based on the information and explanation given to us the Company has not granted any loan, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships, or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act 2013. Accordingly, the provisions of clause (iii)(a), (b), (c), (d), (e) & (f) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(iv) The Company has not granted any loan or provide any guarantees or securities to parties covered under section 185 & 186 during the FY 2022-23. Therefore, the provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Act in respect of loans, investments, guarantees and security are not applicable to the Company.

(v) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or there is no amount which has been considered as deemed deposit within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 (as amended). Accordingly, reporting under clause (v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) According to the rules prescribed by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable to the company. Therefore, reporting under this clause is not required.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, the Company has been generally regular in depositing statutory dues as applicable, with the appropriate authorities. There are no statutory dues that are outstanding as of March 31, 2024, for a period of more than six months.

(b) As of the year-end, according to the records of the Company and information and explanations given to us, there are no disputed statutory dues outstanding on the Company.

Annexure B referred to in Paragraph 12 of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members o f ABH Health Care Private Limited on the financial statements for the year ended 31 M arch 2024

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us, no transactions were surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) which have not been recorded in the books of accounts.

(ix) (a) According to the records of the Company examined by us and the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not obtained any loan or borrowing from any bank or financial institution or other lender. Accordingly, the provisions of clause (ix)(a), (b), (c) & (d) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company does not have any subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. Therefore, the clause (e) & (f) are not applicable to the Company.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments), during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause (x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or (fully, partially or optionally) convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause (x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (a) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the period covered by our audit.

(b) No report under section 143(12) of the Act has been filed with the Central Government for the period covered by our audit.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us including the representation made to us by the management of the Company, there are no whistle-blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it. Accordingly, reporting under clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions entered into by the Company with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable. Further, the details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements, as required under Accounting Standard, Related Party Disclosures specified in Companies Rules 2015 as prescribed under section 133 of the Act.

(xiv) The company is not covered by section 138 of the Companies Act, 2013, related to appointment of internal auditor of the company. Therefore, the Company is not required to appoint any internal auditor. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (xiv) of the order are not applicable to the Company.

(xv) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with them and accordingly, provisions of section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, reporting under clause (xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) Based on the information and explanations given to us and as represented by the management of the Company, the Group (as defined in Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) does not have any CIC.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred any cash loss in the current financial year and in the immediate preceding financial year.

(xviii) (a) The previous Auditor of the company has been resigned during the year. The Auditor has resigned due to pre-occupation in other assignments.

(b) The incoming auditor of the firm has appointed to fill the casual vacancy caused due to resignation of previous auditor of the company after accepting noc form the previous auditor.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, aging and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, the auditors knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

(xx) There is no liability of the Company under the provisions of section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 relating to Corporate Social Responsibility. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (xx) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xxi) The company has not made investments in the subsidiary company. Therefore, the Company does not require to prepare consolidated financial statement. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (xxi) of the order are not applicable to the Company