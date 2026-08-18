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Sector-
Open-
Prev. Close-
Turnover(Lac.)-
Day's High-
Day's Low-
52 Week's High-
52 Week's Low-
Book Value-
Face Value-
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)-
P/E-
EPS-
Divi. Yield-
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Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
2
2
0.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
4.61
2.82
0.16
Net Worth
6.61
4.82
0.26
Minority Interest
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|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
41.38
29.61
3.5
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
41.38
29.61
3.5
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
0.01
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
APOLLOHOSP
8,817.8
|80.26
|1,26,786.43
|385.2
|0.23
|2,656.1
|692.92
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd
MAXHEALTH
1,013.65
|134.97
|98,656.17
|167.6
|0.2
|782.92
|91.84
Aster DM Quality Care Ltd
ASTERDM
817.8
|230.37
|71,285.37
|-14.3
|0.22
|725.73
|53.52
Fortis Healthcare Ltd
FORTIS
916
|346.97
|69,154.17
|47.78
|0.11
|489.45
|122.24
Global Health Ltd
MEDANTA
1,441.95
|78.03
|38,769.97
|137.31
|0.03
|1,078.72
|149.23
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
No Record Found
Anil Baghi Road,
Punjab - 152002
Tel: +91 78886 90018
Website: http://www.abhhealthcare.org
Email: investor@anilbaghihospital.com
No Record Found
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by ABH Healthcare Ltd
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