ABH Healthcare Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
2
2
0.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
4.61
2.82
0.16
Net Worth
6.61
4.82
0.26
Minority Interest
Debt
37.68
22.57
21.72
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.12
0.5
0
Total Liabilities
45.41
27.89
21.98
Fixed Assets
34.57
23.42
23.55
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
Networking Capital
10.7
4.32
-1.57
Inventories
2.89
2.26
2.01
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
11.98
5.89
1.05
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
4.07
1.54
0.39
Sundry Creditors
-5.57
-3.32
-3.81
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-2.67
-2.05
-1.21
Cash
0.14
0.15
0
Total Assets
45.41
27.89
21.98
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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