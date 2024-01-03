Accord Transformer & Switchgear Ltd Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
ABB India Ltd
ABB
5,881.35
|69.98
|1,23,652.77
|409.04
|0.76
|3,285.33
|339.5
Siemens Ltd
SIEMENS
3,188.15
|74.11
|1,13,426.16
|208.9
|0.38
|3,398.5
|366.18
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
CGPOWER
710.75
|90.08
|1,08,676.15
|311.65
|0.18
|2,909.44
|48.72
Hitachi Energy India Ltd
POWERINDIA
23,602.15
|116.06
|1,02,368.01
|261.42
|0.03
|2,021.31
|1,028.23
GE Vernova T&D India Ltd
GVT&D
3,726.85
|83.61
|93,421.12
|290.8
|0.14
|1,700.64
|81.48
