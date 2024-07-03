Acutaas Chemicals Ltd Summary

Acutaas Chemicals Limited was initially formed as partnership firm in the name of Ami Organics on 3 January, 2004 at Surat, India. The Firm converted into a Private Limited Company under the name of Ami Organics Private Limited with a Certificate of Incorporation dated 12 June, 2007. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company, reflecting the change in name of the Company to Ami Organics Limited on April 18, 2018.



The name of the Company has now changed to Acutaas Chemicals Limited with effect from May 15, 2025, pursuant to the receipt of Fresh Certificate of Incorporation from the Registrar of Companies. The Company is engaged in business of drugs intermediate chemicals and related activities. The Company is one of the major manufacturers of Pharma Intermediates for certain key APIs, including Dolutegravir, Trazodone, Entacapone, Nintedanib and Rivaroxaban.



The Company Implemented the Integrated Management System (IMS) in 2011; it incorporated Ami OncoTheranostics, LLC in Delware, USA along with Photolitec LLC as a 50-50 JV in 2015. It increased warehouse capacity, equipped with modern infrastructure & a storage capacity of 1,050 MT of RM in 2017.The Company commenced its new Solvent Recovery Plant at Sachin in 2020. It acquired two units namely, the Ankleshwar and Jhagadia units from Gujarat Organics Limited (GOL) in 2021.



The Company came out with an IPO which comprised a fresh issue of Rs 200 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 370 crore by shareholders, mopped up with a total of Rs 570 crore through its public issue in September, 2021. The Company incorporated wholly owned subsidiary Ami Organics Electrolytes Private Limited in 2023. The Company further embarked on setting brownfield project at Ankleshwar entailing a capex of Rs.



1900 Million. The existing Ankleshwar facility was demolished and work started to set up a new plant with advance technology for pharma intermediates business, scheduled to have installed capacity of 436.5 KL.The Company acquired a 55% stake in Baba Fine Chemicals (BFC) in FY 2024. The state-of-the-art technology driven plant in Ankleshwar Unit with the total reactor capacity of 442 KL for the manufacture of advanced pharmaceutical intermediate business with Distributed Control System (DCS) technology is made fully operational in FY 2025.