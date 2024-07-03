iifl-logo

Acutaas Chemicals Ltd Share Price Live

Add as a Preferred Source on Google
3,259
(-1.72%)
Jun 9, 2026|02:49:59 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open3,300
  • Day's High3,311.6
  • 52 Wk High3,444.3
  • Prev. Close3,316.2
  • Day's Low3,256.2
  • 52 Wk Low 1,059
  • Turnover (lac)858.97
  • P/E74.04
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value204.93
  • EPS44.73
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)26,681.8
  • Div. Yield0.08
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Acutaas Chemicals Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

₹3,300

Prev. Close

₹3,316.2

Turnover(Lac.)

₹858.97

Day's High

₹3,311.6

Day's Low

₹3,256.2

52 Week's High

₹3,444.3

52 Week's Low

₹1,059

Book Value

₹204.93

Face Value

₹5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

26,681.8

P/E

74.04

EPS

44.73

Divi. Yield

0.08

Acutaas Chemicals Ltd Corporate Action

2 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2025

arrow

27 Apr 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

2 May 2025

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.5

Record Date: 18 Sep, 2025

arrow

16 Apr 2025

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

22 Feb 2025

12:00 AM

Split

arrow

Acutaas Chemicals Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Acutaas Chemicals Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:43 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 32.66%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 32.66%

Non-Promoter- 39.09%

Institutions: 39.09%

Non-Institutions: 28.24%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Acutaas Chemicals Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

40.93

36.88

36.44

36.44

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,270.66

638.23

550.35

481.57

Net Worth

1,311.59

675.11

586.79

518.01

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021

Revenue

520.13

340.6

yoy growth (%)

52.7

Raw materials

-272.83

-179.68

As % of sales

52.45

52.75

Employee costs

-41.36

-20.98

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021

Profit before tax

91.45

71.72

Depreciation

-10.08

-4.18

Tax paid

-19.5

-17.72

Working capital

186.55

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

52.7

Op profit growth

31.13

EBIT growth

26.52

Net profit growth

33.23

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

1,339.37

1,006.88

717.47

616.73

520.14

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,339.37

1,006.88

717.47

616.73

520.14

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

41.59

16.93

7.49

4.32

2.76

Acutaas Chemicals Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,788.8

142.974,29,145.05608.70.894,887.2793.23

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,521

64.981,72,988.627560.462,793629.49

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

4,410.4

67.491,49,322.134670.862,677249.73

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,387.9

32.581,12,149.13384.640.943,840.92423.36

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd

ZYDUSLIFE

1,087.6

29.631,09,422.921,7220.093,564.6235.25

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Acutaas Chemicals Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman & M.D.

Nareshbhai Ramjibhai Patel

E D & Wholetime Director

Chetankumar Chhaganlal Vaghasia

E D & Wholetime Director

Virendra Nath Mishra

E D & Wholetime Director

Ram Mohan Rao Locande

Independent Non Exe. Director

Girikrishna Maniar

Independent Non Exe. Director

Hetal Gandhi

Independent Non Exe. Director

Richa M. Goyal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Anita Bandyopadhyay

CS / Compliance Officer / Legal Head

Ekta Kumari Srivastava

Registered Office

Plot No 440/4 5&6,

Road No 82/A GIDC Sachin,

Gujarat - 394230

Tel: 91-261-2397193/91-7227977744

Website: http://www.amiorganics.com

Email: cs@amiorganics.com

Registrar Office

C-101 247 Park,

L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,

Mumbai-400083

Tel: 91-22-49186000

Website: https://in.mpms.mufg.com

Email: rnt.helpdesk@in.mpms.mufg.com

Summary

Acutaas Chemicals Limited was initially formed as partnership firm in the name of Ami Organics on 3 January, 2004 at Surat, India. The Firm converted into a Private Limited Company under the name of A...
Read More

Reports by Acutaas Chemicals Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Acutaas Chemicals Ltd share price today?

The Acutaas Chemicals Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹3259 today.

What is the Market Cap of Acutaas Chemicals Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Acutaas Chemicals Ltd is ₹26681.80 Cr. as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Acutaas Chemicals Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Acutaas Chemicals Ltd is 74.04 and 16.25 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Acutaas Chemicals Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Acutaas Chemicals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Acutaas Chemicals Ltd is ₹1059 and ₹3444.3 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Acutaas Chemicals Ltd?

Acutaas Chemicals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 47.97%, 3 Years at 74.86%, 1 Year at 196.62%, 6 Month at 100.86%, 3 Month at 53.91% and 1 Month at 21.28%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Acutaas Chemicals Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Acutaas Chemicals Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 32.66 %
Institutions - 39.10 %
Public - 28.24 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Acutaas Chemicals Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.