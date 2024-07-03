Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹3,300
Prev. Close₹3,316.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹858.97
Day's High₹3,311.6
Day's Low₹3,256.2
52 Week's High₹3,444.3
52 Week's Low₹1,059
Book Value₹204.93
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)26,681.8
P/E74.04
EPS44.73
Divi. Yield0.08
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
40.93
36.88
36.44
36.44
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,270.66
638.23
550.35
481.57
Net Worth
1,311.59
675.11
586.79
518.01
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Revenue
520.13
340.6
yoy growth (%)
52.7
Raw materials
-272.83
-179.68
As % of sales
52.45
52.75
Employee costs
-41.36
-20.98
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Profit before tax
91.45
71.72
Depreciation
-10.08
-4.18
Tax paid
-19.5
-17.72
Working capital
186.55
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
52.7
Op profit growth
31.13
EBIT growth
26.52
Net profit growth
33.23
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
1,339.37
1,006.88
717.47
616.73
520.14
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,339.37
1,006.88
717.47
616.73
520.14
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
41.59
16.93
7.49
4.32
2.76
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,788.8
|142.97
|4,29,145.05
|608.7
|0.89
|4,887.27
|93.23
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,521
|64.98
|1,72,988.62
|756
|0.46
|2,793
|629.49
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
4,410.4
|67.49
|1,49,322.13
|467
|0.86
|2,677
|249.73
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,387.9
|32.58
|1,12,149.13
|384.64
|0.94
|3,840.92
|423.36
Zydus Lifesciences Ltd
ZYDUSLIFE
1,087.6
|29.63
|1,09,422.92
|1,722
|0.09
|3,564.6
|235.25
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman & M.D.
Nareshbhai Ramjibhai Patel
E D & Wholetime Director
Chetankumar Chhaganlal Vaghasia
E D & Wholetime Director
Virendra Nath Mishra
E D & Wholetime Director
Ram Mohan Rao Locande
Independent Non Exe. Director
Girikrishna Maniar
Independent Non Exe. Director
Hetal Gandhi
Independent Non Exe. Director
Richa M. Goyal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Anita Bandyopadhyay
CS / Compliance Officer / Legal Head
Ekta Kumari Srivastava
Plot No 440/4 5&6,
Road No 82/A GIDC Sachin,
Gujarat - 394230
Tel: 91-261-2397193/91-7227977744
Website: http://www.amiorganics.com
Email: cs@amiorganics.com
C-101 247 Park,
L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,
Mumbai-400083
Tel: 91-22-49186000
Website: https://in.mpms.mufg.com
Email: rnt.helpdesk@in.mpms.mufg.com
Summary
Acutaas Chemicals Limited was initially formed as partnership firm in the name of Ami Organics on 3 January, 2004 at Surat, India. The Firm converted into a Private Limited Company under the name of A...
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Reports by Acutaas Chemicals Ltd
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(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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