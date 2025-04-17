|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|16 Apr 2025
|10 May 2025
|Board of Directors of the Company approved the change of name of the Company from Ami Organics Limited to Acutaas Chemicals Limited, subject to the approval of shareholders and other statutory authorities. Notice of Extra-ordinary General Meeting No.01/2025-26 of the Company is attached herewith. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 17.04.2025) Proceedings of EGM No. 01/2025-26 held on May 10, 2025 is attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.05.2025)
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