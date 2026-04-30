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Acutaas Chemicals Ltd Board Meeting

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3,316.2
(-0.36%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

Ami Organics CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/06/2025calendar-icon
09/06/2026calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting30 Apr 202627 Apr 2026
Acutaas Chemicals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/04/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter & Year ended on March 31 2026 and recommendation of final dividend as per details enclosed. The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Thursday , April 30, 2026, inter alia, considered & approved Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the fourth quarter & year ended March 31, 2026. (As per BSE announcement dated on :30.04.2026)
Board Meeting28 Jan 202621 Jan 2026
Quarterly Results Acutaas Chemicals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/01/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2025 as per details attached. The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Wednesday, January 28, 2026, inter alia, considered & approved Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the third quarter & nine months ended December 31, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/01/2026) The Machine Readable/legible copy of the financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2025 is being submitted. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:30.01.2026)
Board Meeting17 Oct 202510 Oct 2025
Acutaas Chemicals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/10/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the second quarter and half year ended September 30 2025 as per details attached. The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Friday, October 17, 2025, inter alia, considered & approved Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the second quarter & half year ended September 30, 2025. Unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2025 is enclosed. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:17.10.2025)
Board Meeting25 Sep 202525 Sep 2025
Board approved the allotment of 2200 equity shares of face value of Rs. 5/- each to the eligible employee of the Company as per details attached.
Board Meeting29 Aug 202529 Aug 2025
Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015 as attached.
Board Meeting30 Jul 202524 Jul 2025
Acutaas Chemicals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/07/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2025 The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Wednesday, July 30, 2025, inter alia, considered & approved Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended June 30, 2025 The Board of Directors at its meeting held on July 30, 2025, inter alia, approved the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial results of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30, 2025 as attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on :30.07.2025)
Board Meeting10 Jun 202510 Jun 2025
Intimation under Reg 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 is attached.

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