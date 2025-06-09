Recommendation of Final Dividend of Rs. 1.5/- (Rupees One and fifty paise only, at the rate of 30%) per Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each fully paid up (subject to deduction of tax, if any) on 8,18,68,922 numbers of Equity Shares of the Company, for the FY 2024-25 which shall be subject to the confirmation by Shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting of Company.