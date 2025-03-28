Board considered and approved the following matters: 1) Sub-division/split of the existing 1 (one) equity share of the Company having face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each fully paid- up, into 2 (Two) equity shares having face value of Rs. 5/- (Rupees Five only) each, fully paid- up, by alteration of Capital Clause of the Memorandum of Association of the Company, subject to approval of the shareholders by way of Postal Ballot and any regulatory/ statutory approvals, as may be required under applicable laws. The record date for the purpose of the above-mentioned sub-division/split of Equity shares shall be decided by Board after obtaining the approval of the shareholders and will be intimated in due course. 2) Alteration of the capital clause, Clause V of the Memorandum of Association of the Company, subject to approval of the shareholders by way of Postal Ballot and any regulatory/ statutory approvals, as may be required under applicable laws. The altered Clause V, subject to necessary approvals, shall read as follows: V. The Authorized Share Capital of the Company is Rs. 50,00,00,000/- (Rupees Fifty Crore only) divided into 10,00,00,000 (Ten Crore) Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 5/- (Rupees Five only) each. Board fixed April 25, 2025 as the record date for the purpose of sub-division/split of the face value of the equity shares of the Company as per details attached. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 28.03.2025) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that Ami Organics Ltd, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE AMI ORGANICS LTD (543349) RECORD DATE 25.04.2025 PURPOSE Sub-Division of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs.10/- each into Two Equity Shares of Rs.5/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Rs.5/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 25/04/2025 DR-617/2025-2026 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE00FF01017 of Rs.10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 25/04/2025. ii. The new ISIN Number for Rs. 5/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 04.04.2025) New ISIN : INE00FF01025 Source : NSDL Date: 15.04.2025 In Continuation to Exchange Notice No. 20250404-36 dated April 04, 2025, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the Company will be as under: - New ISIN No. INE00FF01025 Remarks Sub-division of Equity Shares from Rs.10/- to Rs. 5/- The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Rs.5/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 25-04-2025 (DR- 617/2025-2026) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.04.2025)