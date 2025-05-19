Dear Shareholders,

ADON AGRO COMMODITIES LIMITED ("Company")

The Board is delighted to present the 04th Annual Report on the business and operations of ("the Company") along with the summary of the financial statements for the year ended 31st March, 2025

In compliance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, ("the Act"), this Directors Report is prepared based on the financial statements of the Company for the year under review.

> FINANCIAL RESULTS/ STATE OF THE COMPANYS AFFAIRS / OPERATION REVIEW/FUTURE OUTLOOK:

Key highlights of standalone financial performance of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2025, is as summarized below:

Particulars Financial Year ended 31st March 2025 Financial Year ended 31st March 2024 Revenue from Operations 10,303.56 7,256.71 Other Income 0.47 34.89 Total Income 10,304.03 7,291.60 Less: Expenditure 9,314.30 7,030.21 Profit / (Loss) before taxation 989.73 261.39 Less: Tax expenses a) Current Tax 278.92 72.75 b) Deferred tax 1.70 (2.75) Profit for the Year after tax 709.11 191.39

> FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE REVIEW FOR F.Y. 2024-25::

S Revenue from Operations stood at 10,303.56 Lakhs as compared to 7,256.71 Lakhs in FY

2023-2024

Net Profit before taxation stood at 989.73 Lakhs as compared to 261.39 Lakhs inJ3fc2Q23-

2024

S Net Profit after tax stood at 709.11 Lakhs as compared to 191.39 Lakhs in FY 2023-2024

PROPOSAL FOR INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING (IPO):

The Board of Directors is pleased to inform the members that the Company is actively preparing to undertake an Initial Public Offering (IPO) on the SME Platform of a recognized stock exchange. This strategic move is aimed at enhancing the Companys capital base, supporting its future business expansion plans, and improving overall corporate visibility and credibility in the market.

In pursuit of this objective, the Company has taken the necessary steps to initiate the IPO process and as part of the preparatory process, the Company has commenced engagement with key intermediaries, including merchant bankers, legal advisors, auditors, and other professionals, to ensure smooth execution of the IPO in compliance with regulatory requirements prescribed by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and the respective stock exchange.

The proposed SME IPO is expected to provide the Company with improved access to capital markets, increased brand recognition, and enhanced governance standards. The Board assures all stakeholders that the process will be undertaken with utmost transparency and in the best interest of the Company and its shareholders. Further, updates will be shared as the IPO process progresses.

> SHARE CAPITAL:

Authorized Share Capital:

The Authorized Share Capital of the Company as on 31st March 2024 is INR 3,00,00,000.00/- (Rupees Three Crore only) divided into 30,00,000 (Thirty Lakhs) Equity Shares of Rs. 10.00 (Rupees Ten only) each.

In the Extraordinary General Meeting held on 04th March 2025, the Authorized Share Capital of the Company was increased from Rs. 3,00,00,000/- (Rupees Three Crores only) divided into 30,00,000 (Thirty Lakhs) Equity Shares of 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each to Rs 8,50,00,000/- (Rupees Eight Crores Fifty Lakhs only) divided into 85,00,000 (Eighty Five Lakhs) Equity Shares of 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each by the creation of additional 55,00,000 (Fifty Five Lakhs) Equity Shares of 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) aggregating 5,50,00,000 (Five Crore Fifty Lakhs only) each ranking pari passu in all respect with the existing Equity shares of the Company.

Further, in the Extraordinary General Meeting held on 15th May 2025, the Authorized Share Capital of the Company was increased from Rs 8,50,00,000/- (Rupees Eight Crores Fifty Lakhs only) divided into 85,00,000 (Eighty Five Lakhs) Equity Shares of 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each to Rs. 10,00,00,000/- (Rupees Ten Crores only) divided into 1,00,00,000 (One Crore) Equity Shares of 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each by the creation of additional 15,00,000 (Fifteen Lakhs) Equity Shares of 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) aggregating 1,50,00,000 (One Crore Fifty Lakhs only) each ranking pari passu in all respect with the existing Equity shares of the Company.

Paid Up Capital

The Paid up Share Capital of the Company as on 31st March 2024 is INR 3,00,00,000.00/- (Rupees Three Crore only) divided into 30,00,000 (Thirty Lakhs) Equity Shares of Rs. 10.00 (Rupees Ten only) each.

During the period under review there were no changes in the capital structure of the Company.

However, in the board meeting held on 19th May 2025, 30,00,000 equity shares of face value Rs. 10/- each as fully paid-up bonus shares, in the ratio of 1:1, was allotted to the eligible shareholders whose names appeared in the Register of Members / list of Beneficial Owners maintained by company/RTA as on the Record Date, i.e., 19th May 2025, by capitalizing a sum of Rs. 3,00,00,000/- (Rupees Three Crores only) from the free reserves / securities premium account / capital redemption reserve of the Company.

> REGISTERED OFFICE AND CORPORATE OFFICE REGISTERED OFFICE

1-3029,1 Wing, 3rd Floor, Akshar Business Park, Sector 25, Plot No. 3, Janta Market Road, Vashi, Navi Mumbai, Sanpada, Thane - 400703, Maharashtra

CORPORATE OFFICE

Office No. Z-2123, Akshar Business Park, Sector 25, Plot No. 3, Janta Market Road, Vashi, Navi Mumbai, Sanpada, Thane, Maharashtra - 400703

> CONVERSION FROM PRIVATE TO PUBLIC

During the year under review, the Company has been converted from a private limited company to a public limited company and the approval of the Central Processing Centre has been obtained. Accordingly, the name of the Company has been changed from "ADON AGRO COMMODITIES PRIVATE LIMITED" to AGRO COMMODITIES LIMITED w.e.f 19* January 2025.

> ISIN

During the year under review, the Company obtained an International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) INE1SME01017 for its equity shares from the depository. Pursuant to the allotment of ISIN, all the shareholders of the Company have dematerialised their equity shareholdings simultaneously.

> DIVIDEND:

The Board of Directors has not recommended any dividend for the financial year under review. The decision has been taken with a view to conserve resources and retain the profits for future business expansion and growth opportunities. The Board believes that the retained earnings will strengthen the Companys financial position and support its long-term strategic objectives,

including the proposed SME Initial Public Offering (IPO).

> TRANSFER TO RESERVES:

No amount has been transferred to any reserve. The company transferred profit of Rs. 708.68/- Lakhs to Statement of Profit and Loss Account under the heading "Reserves & Surplus" for the financial year 31-03-2025.

> DETAILS OF MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENT OCCURRED DURING PERIOD AFFECTING FINANCIAL POSITION OF COMPANY

Except as disclosed in other sections of this Annual Report, there have been no material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company which have occurred between the end of the financial year and the date of this Report. The Company continues to operate in the normal course of business, and no significant events have transpired that would materially impact its financial standing during the year under review.

> MATERIAL CHANGES OCCURRED POST-CLOSING OF FINANCIAL YEAR TILL DATE OF THIS REPORT:

Except as disclosed in other sections of this Annual Report, there have been no material changes or commitments affecting the financial position of the Company that have occurred between the end of the financial year ended 31st March 2025 and the date of this Report.

> CHANGE IN THE NATURE OF BUSINESS, IF ANY:

There has been no change in the nature of Business of the Company during the year under consideration.

> DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONAL:

I. Boards Composition as on 31st March 2025 as mentioned below -

DIN Directors Designation 03505998 Mr. Narayanswamy Venkitkrishnan Managing Director 09654409 Mr. Shubham Ratan Sharma Executive Director 10947384 Ms. Jigisha Narayanswamy Executive Director 08257931 Ms. Shilpa Bung Independent Director 10240789 Mr. Shubham Jain Independent Director 08528588 Mr. Gaurav Joshi Independent Director

During the financial year under review and till the date of approval of this Directors Report:

a) After considering their knowledge, acumen, expertise and experience, Mr. Shubham Jain (DIN: 10240789) and Mr. Gaurav Joshi (DIN: 08528588) were appointed as Additional Director(s) (Category: Non-Executive, Independent) of the Company by the Board vide a resolution passed in the board meeting held on 24th February 2025 to hold office for first term of five consecutive years w.e.f. 24th February 2025 to 23rd February, 2030, subject to approval and regularization by members of the Company in the ensuing Annual General Meeting as Independent Directors. Further, as per the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the board of directors is of the opinion that they fulfill the skills and capabilities as required in the Companies Act 2013 and therefore consider it desirable and in the interest of the company to have them on the board as an Independent Non-Executive Directors of the company Thus, in terms of the provisions of Sections 149,150,152 read with Schedule IV and any other applicable provisions of the Act and other regulations, as applicable from time to time, Mr. Shubham Jain (DIN: 10240789 and Mr. Gaurav Joshi (DIN: 08528588), being eligible for regularization and appointment as Independent Directors and offering themselves for appointment, are proposed by Board to be regularized and appointed as Independent Directors for the first term of five consecutive years w.e.f. 24th February 2025 and to hold office up to to 23rd February, 2030. Accordingly, the Board has recommended the said resolutions for approval of the members in the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

b) After considering the knowledge, acumen, expertise and experience, Ms. Jigisha Narayanswamy (DIN: 10947384) was appointed as an Additional Director(s) (Category: Executive, Promoter) of the Company by the Board vide a resolution passed in the board meeting held on 24th February 2025 to hold office for first term of five consecutive years w.e.f. 24th February 2025 to 23rd February, 2030, subject to approval and regularization by members of the Company in the ensuing Annual General Meeting as Executive Promoter Director. Further, the Board of Directors of the Company, in its meeting held on 21st March 2025 and the members in the extraordinary General meeting held on 29th March 2025 has discussed and approved the remuneration payable to Ms. Jigisha Narayanswamy for the period of 3 years w.e.f 01.04.2025. Further, Further, as per the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the board of directors is of the opinion that she fulfills the skills and capabilities as required in the Act and therefore considers it desirable and in the interest of the company to have her on the board as an Executive Promoter Director of the company. Thus, in terms of the provisions of Sections 149,152,161,196,197,198 read with Schedule V and any other applicable provisions of the Act and other regulations, as applicable from time to time, Ms. Jigisha Narayanswamy (DIN: 10947384), being eligible for regularization and appointment as Executive Director, is proposed by Board to be regularized and appointed as Executive Promoter Director w.e.f. 24th February 2025. Accordingly, the Board has recommended the said resolution for approval of the members in the ensuing Annual General Meeting

c) The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 14th June 2024, approved the appointment of Mr. Shubham Ratan Sharma (DIN 09654409) as an Additional Director (Category: Executive, Promoter) of the Company w.e.f 14th June 2024, liable to retire by rotation, subject to approval and regularization by members of the Company in the Annual General Meeting as Promoter Executive Director. Further, the board of directors was of the opinion that he fulfills the skills and capabilities as required in the Companies Act, 2013 and therefore considered it desirable and in the interest of the company to have him on the board as an Promoter Executive Director of the company. Thus, in terms of the provisions of Sections 149, 150, 152 read with Schedule V and any other applicable provisions of the Act ^d=^Jher

regulations, as applicable from time to time, and the appointment was subsequently approved and regularized by the members of the Company by passing the required resolution with requisite majority at the 03rd Annual General Meeting held on 30th September, 2024.

d) Mr. Anil Jain (DIN: 07392707) resigned as director w.e.f 14th June 2024 due to his preoccupation. The board noted the same in the board meeting held on 14th June 2024.

e) The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 18th September 2024, approved the appointment of Ms. Shilpa BungJDIN 08257931) as an Additional Director(s) (Category: Non-Executive, Independent) of the Company to hold office for first term of five consecutive years w.e.f. 18th September 2024 to 17th September 2029, subject to approval and regularization by members of the Company in the ensuing Annual General Meeting. Her appointment was subsequently approved and regularized by the members of the Company by passing the required resolution with requisite majority at the 03rd Annual General Meeting held on 30th September, 2024.

f) Mr. Narayanswamy Venkitkrishnan was appointed as a Director of the Company w.e.f 29th March 2023. However, considering his knowledge, vast experience and responsibilities which he shoulders, the board had decided to appointment him as Managing director of the Company and accordingly he was appointed as Chairperson and Managing Director of the Company w.e.f 16th November 2024.

g) In accordance with the provisions of Section 152 of the Act, Mr. Shubham Ratan Sharma (DIN: 09654409), Director of the Company, is retiring by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and being eligible offers himself for re-appointment.

h) In the board meeting held on 29th January 2025, Ms. Manisha Agrawal was appointed as Chief Financial Officer of the Company with effect from 01st February 2025.

i) In the board meeting held on 29th January 2025, Ms. Snehal Gajanan Mhatre, an Associate Member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India holding Membership No. A52522, as a Company Secretary of the Company with effect from 01st February 2025

Except above, there are no changes in the constitution of the Board of Directors/ Key Managerial Personnel during the year under review.

Based on the confirmations received, none of the Directors are disqualified for being appointed/re-appointed as directors in terms of the Companies Act, 2013, or under the regulation as applicable from the Company time to time.

INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS DECLARATION

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with relevant rules, the Independent Directors of the Company have submitted declarations that each of them meets the criteria of independence as provided in Section 149(6) of the Act read along with Rules framed thereunder, the Independent Directors have confirmed that they are not aware of any circumstance or situation which exists or may be reasonably anticipated to impair or impact their ability to discharge their duties with an objective independent judgment and without any

external influence.

Further, all the Independent Directors of your Company have been registered and are members of Independent Directors Databank maintained by the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IIC A).

BOARDS OPINION OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR(S) APPOINTED DURING THE YEAR

As per Rule 8 (5) of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, it is in the opinion of the Board that integrity, expertise and experience of the independent director appointed during the year has been fulfilled.

MEETINGS HELD DURING THE FINANCIAL YEAR Board Meetings

The Board of the Company is comprised of eminent persons of proven competence and integrity. Besides the experience, strong financial acumen, strategic astuteness, and leadership qualities, they have a significant degree of commitment towards the Company and devote adequate time to the meetings and preparation.

The Board meets at regular intervals to discuss and decide on the Company/business policy and strategy apart from other Board business.

During the Financial Year 2024-2025, following Board meetings were held with below mentioned attendance of the Directors

Date of Board meeting Attendance Name of the Director Narayanswam y Venkitkrishna n Shubha m Ratan Sharma Jigisha Narayanswam y Shilp a Bung Shubha m Jain Gaura v Joshi Ani 1 Jain 10-04-2024 P NA NA NA NA NA P 14-06-2024 P P NA NA NA NA P 27-06-2024 P P NA NA NA NA NA 18-09-2024 P P NA P NA NA NA 25-09-2024 P P NA P NA NA NA 16-10-2024 P P NA P NA NA NA 16-11-2024 P P NA P NA NA NA 09-12-2024 P P NA P NA NA NA 12-12-2024 P P NA P NA NA NA 16-12-2024 P P NA P NA NA NA 23-12-2024 P P NA P NA NA NA 30-12-2024 P P NA P NA NA NA 20-01-2025 P P NA P NA NA NA 27-01-2025 P P NA P NA NA NA 29-01-2025 P P NA P NA NA NA 03-02-2025 P P NA P NA NA NA 24-02-2025 P P P P P P NA 27-02-2025 P P P P P P NA 17-03-2025 P P P P P P NA 21-03-2025 P P P P P P NA 27-03-2025 P P P P P P NA

The Board exhibits strong operational oversight with regular presentations in quarterly meetings. The Board meetings are pre-scheduled, and a tentative annual calendar of the Board meetings is circulated to the Directors well in advance to help them plan their sch^;5Jf?td

ensure meaningful participation in the meetings. Only in case of special and urgent business, if the need arises, the Boards approval is taken by passing resolutions through circulation or by calling the Board meetings at short notice, as permitted by law. The agenda for the Board meetings includes detailed notes on the items to be discussed to enable the Directors to make an informed decision.

The meetings of the Board have been duly convened on the aforesaid dates and the notice of the Board Meetings were duly sent and the intervening gap between two consecutive Board Meetings has not exceeded 120 days in accordance with Section 173 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Secretarial Standards on Meetings of the Board of Directors.

General Meeting:

The Third Annual General Meeting of members of the Company was held on 30th September 2024. Extraordinary General Meeting of members of the Company were held on 21st December 2024, 04th March 2025 and 29* March 2025.

> SUBSIDIARIES, JOINT VENTURES AND ASSOCIATE COMPANIES:

Your Directors confirm that the during the year, the Company does not have any subsidiary, joint venture or associate companies, and has not formed any Joint Ventures or Joint venture Company.

> DEPOSITS:

During the year under review, the Company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of Section 2 (31) of the Companies Act, 2013, hence disclosure requirements covered under Chapter V of the Companies Act, 2013 and Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 is not applicable to the Company.

> BORROWING FROM THE DIRECTORS/RELATIVES OF DIRECTORS

The company during its status as Private Limited Company has received unsecured loan from directors of the company/relative of the directors of the company.

Post Conversion the status to "Public Limited Company", the company has received unsecured loan from directors of the company only.

Further, the Company has also received the declaration in writing from them to the effect that the amount is not being given out of funds acquired by them by borrowing or accepting loans or deposits from others.

Borrowings as covered above are provided in the notes to the financial statements.

> SECRETARIAL STANDARDS:

The Company is in compliance with the Secretarial Standards on Meetings of the Board of Directors (SS-1) and Secretarial Standards on General Meetings (SS-2) issued by the Institute of

Company Secretaries of India.

> LOANS, GUARANTEES/SECURITY GIVEN OR INVESTMENT MADE DURING

THE REPORTING YEAR:

The details of Loans, Guarantees, Securities and Investments made during the financial year ended 31st March, 2025, are given in the notes to the Financial Statements in compliance with the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Meetings of Board and its Powers) Rules, 2014.

> PARTICULARS OF KEY-EMPLOYEES:

The Company being a Public Limited (Non-Listed Company, disclosure requirements under Rule 5 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is not applicable.

> STATUTORY AUDITORS

M/s. Jain Abhishek P & Co., (Firm Registration No. 143492W) were acting as the Statutory Auditors of the Company who hold the office up to the conclusion of 4th Annual General Meeting of the Company. Accordingly, M/s. Jain Abhishek P & Co., (Firm Registration No. 143492W) is completing their term at the conclusion of ensuing Annual general meeting.

In this regard, as per the recommendation of the Audit Committee, the Board of Directors of the Company, after evaluating and considering various parameters viz., capability, team size, experience, clientele served, technical knowledge and independence, approved and hereby recommends to the members the appointment of M/s. Kheria & Company., (Firm Registration No. 144903W) as the Statutory Auditors of the Company for the another term of 5(five) consecutive years to hold office from the conclusion of 04th Annual General Meeting until the conclusion of the 09th Annual General Meeting.

Further, the firm have consented to the appointment as the Statutory Auditors and have confirmed that the appointment, if made, would be within the limits specified under Section 141 (3) (g) of the Act and that they are not disqualified to be appointed as the Statutory Auditors in terms of the provisions of Section 139 and 141 of the Act and the Rules framed thereunder.

Pursuant to Section 134(3)(f) of the Companies Act, 2013 there are no Qualification / Reservation or Adverse Remarks or Disclaimers made by M/s. Jain Abhishek P & Co., (Firm Registration No. 143492W) Auditors in Audit Report for the year 2023-2024.

> MAINTENANCE OF COST RECORDS

The Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under sub section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 for the products/ services of the company.

> DETAIL OF FRAUD REPORTED BY THE AUDITORS

In the terms of provision of Section 134(3) (ca) of the Companies Act 2013, during the year under review, there was no case of offense of fraud detected by the Auditors under sub section(12) of section 143.

> INTERNAL AUDITOR

The Board of Directors has appointed M/s. Amit Verma & Co (FRN: 143975W) Chartered Accountants as the Internal Auditors of the Company. The Internal Auditors are submitting their reports on quarterly basis to the Board of Directors of the Company

> DETAILS OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS:

The internal control systems are aimed at promoting operational efficiencies. The Company is always keen in making necessary arrangements for advancement and improvement of internal control system relating to rendering of services.

However, the controls are adequate for ensuring the orderly and efficient control of the business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of assets, the prevention and detention of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of accounting records and timely preparation of reliable financial information.

> DETAILS OF SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY ANY REGULATORS / COURTS /TRIBUNALS IMPACTING THE GOING CONCERN STATUS AND COMPANYS OPERATIONS IN FUTURE:

No significant and material orders have been passed by any Regulators or Courts or Tribunals against the Company during the year.

> RISK MANAGEMENT OF THE COMPANY:

The Company recognizes that effective risk management is fundamental to achieving its strategic objectives and sustaining long-term performance. The Board of Directors has put in place a robust Risk Management framework to identify, assess, monitor, and mitigate various types of risks associated with the business environment in which the Company operates.

During the year under review, the Company continued to strengthen its internal control systems and adopted a proactive approach to risk management.

> CONSTITUTION OF INTERNAL COMPLAINTS COMMITTEE UNDER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013

The Company has zero tolerance for sexual harassment at workplace and has adopted a Policy on Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal of Sexual Harassment at the Workplace, in line with the provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 and the Rules there under. The policy aims to provide protection to employees at the workplace and prevent and redress complaints of sexual harassment and for matters connected or incidental thereto, with the objective of providing a safe working environment, where employees feel secure. The Company has also constituted anipgBfel

Complaints Committee, to inquire into complaints of sexual harassment and recommend appropriate action. In the Financial year 2024-2025, the Company has not received any complaints which fall within the scope of this policy. The policy is also available on the website of the company

> PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTIES:

During the financial year under review, the Company has entered into transactions with related parties in accordance with the provisions of Section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the applicable Rules made thereunder. All such transactions were conducted in the ordinary course of business and on an arms length basis.

The details of related party transactions undertaken during the year have been disclosed in the Notes to the Financial Statements, forming part of this Annual Report. Further, all related party transactions were placed before the Board of Directors from time to time for their review and noting, in compliance with the applicable regulatory requirement

> WEB LINK OF ANNUAL RETURN, IF ANY

The copy of Annual Return (e-form MGT-7) will be uploaded on the website of the company on https://adonagrocommodities.com/ and the same is being placed at registered office of the Company and is being filed on MCA site with Registrar of Companies and which will be further available for public inspection at www.mca.gov.in.

> CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (CSR):

During the year under review, your Company is not coming under the purview of eligibility criteria under section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 and hence the requirements under CSR provisions are not applicable to the Company.

However, based on the audited financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, the Company meets the criteria laid down under Section 135(1) of the Act, and accordingly, the provisions relating to CSR have become applicable from the financial year 2025-26. In this regard, the board in the meeting held on 15th April 2024 has constituted the Corporate Social Responsibility.

> SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Company is not required to appoint Secretarial Auditor for financial year 2024-2025.

> CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUT-GOINGS:

I. Conservation of Energy

Since the Company is not an energy intensive industry, the particulars as prescribed under section 134(3) (m) read with sub-Rule 3 or Rule 8 of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, are not set out in this Report of Board of Directors, Nevertheless, the Company is taking adequate steps to conserve and minimize the use of energy, avoid wastage and conserve energy wherever it is possible.

II. Technology Absorption

a. The efforts made towards technology absorption: Not applicable in view of the nature of activities carried on by the Company

b. Benefits derived like product improvement, cost reduction, product development or import substitution: Not applicable

c. In case of imported technology (imported during the last three years reckoned from the beginning of the financial year): The Company has not imported any technology during the last three years.

d. Expenditure incurred on Research and Development: The Company has not obtained any technology from outside parties and not entered into any technical collaboration agreement with any party from abroad. Company has not incurred any expenditure on research and development.

III. Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo: NIL

> DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

The Directors confirm and state that:

a) In the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

b) The Directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the Financial Year and of the profit and loss of the Company for that Period;

c) The Directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d) The Directors had prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis; and

e) The Directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

> BOARD EVALUATION

The provision of section 134(3) (p) relating to board evaluation is not applicable on the company during the year under review.

> TRANSFER OF UNCLAIMED DIVIDEND TO INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND

The provision of Section 125(2) of the Companies Act, 2013 do not apply as there was no dividend declared and paid.

> VIGIL MECHANISM:

During the year under review, the Company has adopted the whistle blower policy and established a mechanism for employees to report concerns about unethical behavior, actual or suspected fraud, or violation of code of conduct. It also provides adequate safeguards against the victimization of employees who avail of the mechanism, and allows direct access to Mr. Shubham Ratan Sharma, Director of the company. No employee has been denied access to Mr. Shubham Ratan Sharma, Director of the company during the year.

Henceforth, following the constitution of the audit committee, the Company has updated the mechanism to allow employees direct access to the Chairperson of the Audit Committee, in accordance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013.

> THE DETAILS OF APPLICATION MADE OR ANY PROCEEDING PENDING

UNDER THE INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE, 2016 (31 OF 2016) DURING THE YEAR ALONGWITH THEIR STATUS AS AT THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR

Not Applicable

> THE DETAILS OF DIFFERENCE BETWEEN AMOUNT OF THE VALUATION DONE AT THE TIME OF ONE TIME SETTLEMENT AND THE VALUATION DONE WHILE TAKING LOAN FROM THE BANKS OR FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ALONG WITH THE REASONS THEREOF

Not Applicable

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT:

Your Directors acknowledge with thanks the support and valuable co-operation extended by the bankers and shareholders of the Company. Your Directors also sincerely acknowledge the significant contributions made by the employees for their dedicated services to the Company.

SHUBHAM RAT AN SHARMA^ ^NAKAYANSWAMY VENKITKRISHNAN DIRECTOR MANAGING DIRECTOR DIN: 09654409 DIN: 03505998