No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Sector-
Open-
Prev. Close-
Turnover(Lac.)-
Day's High-
Day's Low-
52 Week's High-
52 Week's Low-
Book Value-
Face Value-
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)-
P/E-
EPS-
Divi. Yield-
No Record Found
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
3
3
0.1
0.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
9.2
1.96
0.2
0.07
Net Worth
12.2
4.96
0.3
0.17
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
3,143.25
|355.17
|4,08,906.97
|343.56
|0.04
|6,810.08
|482.58
Premier Energies Ltd
PREMIERENE
1,051.15
|333.7
|47,717.11
|51.97
|0.02
|275.17
|42.62
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
1,253.55
|46.64
|43,999.61
|524.31
|0.69
|1,713.16
|98.55
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
273.85
|17.21
|21,408.89
|288.55
|2.19
|19,587.44
|67.83
Honasa Consumer Ltd
HONASA
466.65
|78.17
|15,213.92
|64.47
|0.64
|607.65
|42.84
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Narayanswamy Venkitkrishnan
Executive Director
Jigisha Narayanswamy
Executive Director
Shubham Ratan Sharma
Independent Director
Shubham Jain
Independent Director
Gaurav Joshi
Independent Director
Shilpa Bung
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Snehal Gajanan Mhatre
Office No.I 3029 3rd Floor,
Akshar Business Park Sect.25,
Maharashtra - 400703
Tel: 022-6501 1773
Website: https://www.adonagrocommodities.com
Email: cs@adonagrocommodities.com
No Record Found
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by Adon Agro Commodities Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.