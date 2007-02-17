Adon Agro Commodities Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
3
3
0.1
0.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
9.2
1.96
0.2
0.07
Net Worth
12.2
4.96
0.3
0.17
Minority Interest
Debt
4.74
6.96
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.02
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
16.96
11.92
0.3
0.17
Fixed Assets
9.1
0.54
0.78
0.88
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0.09
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.06
0.06
0.04
0
Networking Capital
4.96
1.74
-1.53
-1.51
Inventories
0.52
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
25.52
9.17
0.8
0.78
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
1.02
0.44
1.01
0.14
Sundry Creditors
-20.35
-5.69
-3.21
-1.46
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1.75
-2.18
-0.13
-0.97
Cash
2.82
9.5
1.01
0.8
Total Assets
16.94
11.93
0.3
0.17
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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