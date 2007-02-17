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Adon Agro Commodities Ltd Balance Sheet

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FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

3

3

0.1

0.1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

9.2

1.96

0.2

0.07

Net Worth

12.2

4.96

0.3

0.17

Minority Interest

Debt

4.74

6.96

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.02

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

16.96

11.92

0.3

0.17

Fixed Assets

9.1

0.54

0.78

0.88

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0.09

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.06

0.06

0.04

0

Networking Capital

4.96

1.74

-1.53

-1.51

Inventories

0.52

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

25.52

9.17

0.8

0.78

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

1.02

0.44

1.01

0.14

Sundry Creditors

-20.35

-5.69

-3.21

-1.46

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-1.75

-2.18

-0.13

-0.97

Cash

2.82

9.5

1.01

0.8

Total Assets

16.94

11.93

0.3

0.17

Adon Agro Commodities Ltd : related Articles

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