To,

The Shareholders,

Advait Energy Transitions Limited

(Formerly known as Advait Infratech Limited)

Ahmedabad

Your Directors are pleased to present the 15 th Annual Report on the business performance and operations of your Company together with the Audited Financial Statements and the Auditors Report for the financial year ended 31 st March, 2025. The consolidated performance of the Company and its associates has been referred to whenever required.

1. FINANCIAL SUMMARY OR HIGHLIGHTS / PERFORMANCE OF THE COMPANY:

The summarized financial results of the Company for the period ended 31 st March, 2025 are as follows:

(Rs In Lakh)

Audited Standalone Audited Consolidated Particulars As on 31 st March, 2025 As on 31 st March, 2024 As on 31 st March, 2025 As on 31 st March, 2024 Revenue from operations 29,548.09 20,743.95 39,910.91 20,884.61 Total expenditure before finance cost, depreciation (net of expenditure transferred to capital) 24,863.61 17,283.22 34,854.56 17,269.87 Operating profit 4,684.48 3,460.73 5,056.35 3,614.74 Add: Other income 735.97 248.13 735.11 287.73 Profit before finance cost, depreciation, exceptional items and tax 5,420.44 3,708.86 5,791.45 3,902.48 Less: Finance cost 868.58 658.42 976.47 692.48 Profit before depreciation, exceptional items and tax 4,551.86 3,050.44 4,814.98 3,210.00 Less: Depreciation and amortisation expenses 252.38 175.23 347.80 263.80 Profit before, exceptional items and tax 4,299.48 2,875.21 4,467.18 2,946.20 Add/(Less): Exceptional items 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Profit before tax 4,299.48 2,875.21 4,467.18 2,946.20 Less: Tax Expense 1,150.12 741.75 1,261.83 758.21 (A) Profit /(Loss) for the period attributable to: 3,149.37 2,133.46 3,205.35 2,187.99 Owners of the Company 3,149.37 2,133.46 3,095.22 2,187.81 Non-controlling interests 0.00 0.00 110.13 0.19 (B) Total other comprehensive income 22.58 (0.85) 20.79 (0.44) (C) Total comprehensive income for the period (A+B) 3,171.95 2,132.61 3,226.14 2,187.55 Retained earnings balance brought forward from the previous year 6,426.18 4,182.65 6,323.70 3,564.35 Add: Profit for the period 3,149.37 2,133.46 3,095.22 2,187.81 Add: Other Comprehensive Income recognised in Retained Earnings 22.58 (0.85) 20.79 (0.44) Add/(Less): Any Other Adjustment 364.17 110.92 364.17 571.98 Add/(Less): Changes in capital structure and other movement within equity 8,510.86 0.00 8,971.29 0.00 Balance 18,473.16 6,426.18 18,775.17 6,323.70 Which the Directors have apportioned as under to: - Add/(Less) Dividend on Equity shares (162.01) 0.00 (162.01) 0.00 Retained Earnings: Balance to be carried forward 18,311.15 6,426.18 18,613.16 6,323.70

2. NATURE OF BUSINESS:

Advait Energy Transitions Limited, based in Ahmedabad, is a pioneering company providing robust products and end-to-end solutions for power transmission, substation, and telecommunication infrastructure, with a strategic focus on renewable energy since 2023.

Established in 2010, Advait specializes in a wide array of services of Power Transmission such as manufacturing & supply of Stringing Tools, Aluminium Clad Steel (ACS) Wire, Optical Fiber Ground Wire (OPGW), Emergency Restoration Systems (ERS Towers), Insulators and niche EPC Services such as Live Line installations of OPGW, HTLS Reconducting Projects & Turnkey Contracts in Distribution segment under RDSS & System Improvement Schemes of Government of India.

Notably, our commitment to pursue innovation and focus on import substitution through manufacturing has led us to foray into sustainability and New & Renewable Energy business vertical, with strong vision and ambition we have made our debut into the Solar EPC projects, Manufacturing of Electrolysers and Assembly of Fuel Cells offering complete solutions related to Green Hydrogen. Further, we have also forayed our strong presence in Global Carbon Markets by way of offering various Sustainability related services like Carbon neutrality, consultancy and developing tools for the same which completes entire eco system of Renewable Energy.

We are Scaling up our business growth by adding new industry complex at Gangand , Ahmedabad Dholera Six Lane Highway for Approx 1,50,000 Sq meter area, which likely to be operationalize by September 2026 through which we are enriching our business portfolio through new our products like high-capacity conductors, Electrolysers , Fuel cell and also expanding capacity of OPGW & ERS. Apart from the above addition to business through subsidiary, there was no change in the business of the company during the year under review.

3. STATE OF COMPANIES AFFAIRS:

On a Standalone basis the total income for the financial year 2024-25 under review was Rs 30,284.06 Lakh as against Rs 20,992.08 Lakh for the previous financial year, registering an increase of 44.26%. The profit before tax from continuing operations including exceptional items was Rs 4,299.98 Lakh for the financial year 2024-25 under review as against Rs 2,875.21 Lakh for the previous financial year, registering a growth of 49.54%. The profit after tax from continuing operations including exceptional items was Rs 3,149.37 Lakh for the financial year 2024-25 under review as against Rs 2,133.46 Lakh for the previous financial year, registering a growth of 47.62%.

On a Consolidated basis the total income for the financial year 2024-25 under review was Rs 40,646.01 Lakh as against Rs 21,172.35 Lakh for the previous financial year, registering an increase of 91.98%. The profit before tax from continuing operations, including exceptional items, was Rs 4,467.18 Lakh for the financial year 2024-25 under review as against Rs 2,946.20 Lakh for the previous financial year registering a growth of 51.63%. The profit after tax from continuing operations including exceptional items was Rs 3,205.35 Lakh for the financial year 2024-25 under review as against Rs 2,187.99 Lakh for the previous financial year registering a growth of 46.50%. The Company will continue to pursue expansion in the domestic market, to achieve sustained and profitable growth.

4. BUSINESS OUTLOOK:

Advait Energy Transitions Limited (AETL), one of Indias fastest-growing players in the power transmission and clean energy sector, has announced a series of strategic expansions that position the company at the forefront of Indias energy transition journey.

Building on its strong foundation in transmission line infrastructure—with a robust portfolio of conductors, OPGW cables, Emergency Restoration Systems (ERS), and stringing tools—Advait is now diversifying into Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), Green Hydrogen technologies, and advanced manufacturing facilities.

Key Growth Initiatives

• Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS):

Advait has secured landmark projects including a 50 MW / 100 MWh purchase agreement with GUVNL and a 180 MW / 360 MWh EPC project at Sanand, Gujarat.

• Conductor & Transmission Manufacturing:

A new state-of-the-art manufacturing plant is being set up to enhance production capacity for aluminium-clad steel conductors, OPGW, and transmission tools, supporting Indias self-reliance and grid modernization initiatives.

• Green Hydrogen & Fuel Cells:

The company is entering the green hydrogen ecosystem with a focus on electrolysers, fuel cells, and hydrogen derivatives, offering end-to-end solutions in line with the National Green Hydrogen Mission.

• Enhanced Infrastructure Services:

Advait continues to scale capacity in ERS systems, stringing tools, solar EPC, microgrids, and carbon consultancy services, reinforcing its position as a one-stop solutions provider.

A Vision for the Future

Advait is not just building infrastructure—we are building the foundation for a cleaner, more resilient, and sustainable energy future for India. Our diversified portfolio across transmission, storage, and green hydrogen ensures that we remain aligned with both national priorities and global clean energy trends.

5. MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY:

There have been no material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company between the end of the financial year and date of this report. There has been no change in the nature of business of the Company.

6. DIVIDEND:

The Board of Directors in their meeting held on May 12, 2025 has recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.75/- (Rupees One and Seventy - Five paisa only) per equity share i.e. 17.50% of face value of Rs 10/- (Rupees Ten) each fully paid-up of the Company for the financial year 2024-25, subject to approval of members at the ensuing 15 th Annual General Meeting (AGM) and shall be subject to deduction of income tax at source.

The dividend recommended is in accordance with the Companys Dividend Distribution Policy.

Pursuant to Regulation 43A of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), the Board had formulated a Dividend Distribution Policy (the Policy). The Policy is available on the Companys website URL at https://www.advaitgroup.co.in/wp-content/uploads/2025/02/ Dividend-Distribution-Policy.pdf

7. RESERVES

Your Directors do not propose to transfer any amount to any reserve for the financial year 2024-25.

8. CHANGES IN SHARE CAPITAL OF THE COMPANY:

There was no change in the authorised share capital of the Company during the financial year under review.

During the year under report, there was a change in the issued, subscribed and paid-up capital of the Company. Issued, subscribed and paid-up capital of the Company as on March 31, 2025 is Rs 10,81,98,540/- divided into 1,08,19,854 equity shares of Rs 10/- each.

The changes in the issued, subscribed and paid-up capital of the Company during the year and till the date of the report is as follows:

Sr. No. Type of Change ISIN No. of Shares issued Updated paid up capital (No. of Shares) From To 1. ESOPs allotment on May 30, 2024 INE0ALI01010 7,653 1,02,00,000 1,02,07,653 2. Preferential Allotment on July 4, 2024 INE0ALI01010 5,92,940 1,02,07,653 1,08,00,593 3. Warrants allotments on September 5, 2024 INE0ALI13015 1,43,590 No change during this allotment No change during this allotment 4. Conversion of warrants into Equity (2 holders) on March 1, 2025 INE0ALI01010 19,261 1,08,00,593 1,08,19,854 5. ESOPs allotment on June 11,2025* INE0ALI01010 5,853 1,08,19,854 1,08,25,707 6. Conversion of warrants into Equity (16 holders) on July 10, 2025* INE0ALI01010 1,04,031 1,08,25,707 1,09,29,738 7. Conversion of warrants into Equity (1 holder) on August 5, 2025* INE0ALI01010 5,631 1,09,29,738 1,09,35,369

*The Change in Share Capital stated in point no. 5 to 7 above are pursuant to allotments post closure of Financial year i.e. March 31, 2025, till the date of this report.

9. PUBLIC DEPOSITS

During the financial year 2024-25, the Company has not accepted any deposits from the Public and as such, there was no amount outstanding towards repayment of principal or payment of interest as on the date of the balance sheet.

10. TRANSFER OF UNCLAIMED DIVIDEND TO INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND

Pursuant to Section 124 of the Act read with the Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund Rules), 2016 (the IEPF Rules), during the year under review, no amount of Unclaimed dividend and corresponding equity shares were due to be transferred to IEPF account.

11. DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL (KMP)

a) Changes in Directors and KMP

During the financial year under review, in accordance with the provisions of the Act and the rules made thereunder, the following changes occurred in the constitution of the Board of Directors and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company:

1. Mr. Sujit Gulati (DIN: 00177274) was appointed as an Independent Director of the Company for a period of three years commencing from July 31, 2024, as approved by the Shareholders at the preceding Annual General Meeting held on September 30, 2024. However, he resigned from the post of Directorship with effect from February 1,2025.

2. Mr. Bajrangprasad Maheshwari (DIN: 06571660) was re-appointed for a second term of 3 (three) years as an Independent Director of the Company from August 1,2024, as approved by the Shareholders at the preceding Annual General Meeting held on September 30, 2024.

3. Mr. Pramod Kumar Rai (DIN: 02726427) was re-appointed as Director who was retiring by rotation at the preceding Annual General Meeting held on September 30, 2024.

4. Mr. Shalin Sheth (DIN: 02911544) was re-appointed as Managing Director for a further term of 3 years w.e.f. August 1, 2024 till July 31, 2027, liable to retire by rotation as approved by the Shareholders at the preceding Annual General Meeting held on September 30, 2024.

5. Ms. Rejal Sheth (DIN: 02911576) was re-appointed as Whole-time Director for a further term of 3 years w.e.f. August 1, 2024 till July 31, 2027, liable to retire by rotation as approved by the Shareholders at the preceding Annual General Meeting held on September 30, 2024.

6. Ms. Daisy Mehta ceased to be Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from the close of business hours of the Company on August 14, 2024.

7. Ms. Deepa Fernandes was appointed as a Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from September 5, 2024.

b) Composition of Board of Directors and KMPs

Board of Directors

As on March 31,2025, the Board of Directors of the Company comprised of 7 (Seven) Directors, including 1 (one) Managing

Director, 1 (one) Whole-time Director, 2 (Two) Non-Executive & Non-Independent Directors, and 3 (Three) Independent

Directors (including one Independent Women Directors) as detailed hereunder: •

Sr. No. Name of Director DIN Designation 1. Mr. Dinesh Babulal Patel 03443006 Chairman, Non-Executive Director 2. Mr. Shalin Sheth 02911544 Managing Director 3. Ms. Rejal Shalin Sheth 02911576 Whole-time Director 4. Mr. Pramod Kumar Rai 02726427 Non-Executive & Non-Independent Director 5. Mr. Bajrangprasad Naharmal Maheshwari 06571660 Non-Executive & Independent Director 6. Mr. Ramesh Kumar Agrawal 09195375 Non-Executive & Independent Director 7. Dr. Varsha Biswajit Adhikari 08345677 Non-Executive & Independent Director

• Mr. Sujit Gulati (DIN: 00177274) was appointed as Independent Director w.e.f. July 31, 2024. However, he resigned from the post of Directorship w.e.f. February 1, 2025.

• Based on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee (NRC), and in terms of the provisions of the Act, the Board of Directors appointed Mr. Tejpalsingh Bisht (DIN: 02170301) as an Additional Director of the Company effective August 5, 2025.

Further, in accordance with the provisions of Section 149 read with Schedule IV to the Act and applicable SEBI Listing Regulations, Mr. Tejpalsingh Bisht (DIN: 02170301) was appointed as Non-Executive, Independent Director of the Company, not liable to retire by rotation, for a term of three years commencing from August 5, 2025 to August 4, 2028.

In the opinion of the Board, Mr. Tejpalsingh Bisht is a person of integrity and fulfils requisite conditions as per applicable laws and is independent of the management of the Company.

The details of the Board and committee positions, tenure of Directors, areas of expertise and other details have been disclosed in the Corporate Governance Report, which forms part of this report, and is also available on the Companys website at https://www.advaitgroup.co.in/management/

The composition of the Board of the Company is in accordance with Section 149(4) of the Act and Regulation 17 of the Listing Regulations.

In terms of the provisions of Sections 2(51) and 203 of the Act, the Company had all three KMPs in place as on March 31,2025.

Sr. No. Name Designation Date of change during the year, if applicable 1. Mr. Shalin Sheth Managing Director Re-appointed as Managing Director w.e.f August 1,2024 2. Ms. Rejal Shalin Sheth Whole-time Director & Chief Financial Officer Re-appointed as Whole-time Director w.e.f August 1, 2024 3. Ms. Daisy Mehta Company Secretary & Compliance Officer Ceased as Company Secretary & Compliance Officer w.e.f. August 14, 2024 4. Ms. Deepa Fernandes Company Secretary & Compliance Officer Appointed as Company Secretary & Compliance Officer w.e.f. September 5, 2024

Save and except aforementioned, there were no other changes in the Board of Directors and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company. The Company has received declarations from all Independent

Directors of the Company confirming that:

i. they meet the criteria of independence prescribed under the Act and the SEBI Listing Regulations; and

ii. they have registered their names in the Independent Directors Databank.

The Company has devised the Nomination and Remuneration Policy, which is available on the Companys website and can be accessed at https://www.advaitg roup.co.in/wp-content/ uploads/2025/02/Remuneration-Policy.pdf

The Policy sets out the guiding principles for the Nomination & Remuneration Committee (NRC) for identifying persons who are qualified to become Directors and to determine the independence of Directors, while considering their appointment as Independent Directors of the Company. The Policy also provides for the factors in evaluating the suitability of individual Board members with diverse background and experience that are relevant for the Companys operations.

The Policy also sets out the guiding principles for the NRC for recommending to the Board the remuneration of the Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and other employees of the Company.

There has been no change in the aforesaid policy during the year.

During the year under review, none of the managerial personnel i.e. the Managing Director and Whole-time Directors of the Company were in receipt of remuneration / commission from the subsidiary companies.

The Company familiarizes the Independent Directors of the Company with their roles, rights, responsibilities in the Company, nature of the industry in which the Company operates, business model and related risks of the Company, etc. Monthly updates on performance/ developments are sent to the Directors.

The brief details of the familiarization programme are put up on the website of the Company at Familiarization-Programme- Report-2025-26 https://www.advaitgroup.co.in/ investors/policies-programme/

c) Directors Liable to retire by Rotation

In accordance with provisions of the Act and the Articles of Association of the Company, Mr. Shalin Sheth, Managing Director (DIN: 02911544) is liable to retire by rotation at this AGM and is eligible for re-appointment. The disclosures required pursuant to Regulation 36 of the Listing Regulations and the Secretarial Standards on General Meeting (SS-2) are given in the Notice of AGM, forming part of the Annual Report.

d) Performance Evaluation

The Board adopted a formal mechanism for evaluating its performance, as well as that of its Committees and individual Directors, including the Chairperson of the Board.

In accordance with the manner of evaluation specified by the Nomination & Remuneration Committee, the Board carried out annual performance evaluation of the Board, its Committees and Individual Directors. The Independent Directors carried out annual performance evaluation of the Chairman, the Non-Independent Directors and the Board as a whole. The performance of each Committee was evaluated by the Board based on the report of evaluation received from the respective Committees. A consolidated report on performance evaluation was shared with the Chairman of the Board for his review and giving feedback to each Director.

e) Number of meetings of the Board of Directors

During the financial year under review, 9 (nine) meetings of the Board of Directors were held on April 15, 2024; May 30, 2024; July 4, 2024; July 11, 2024; July 31, 2024; August 12, 2024; September 5, 2024; November 14, 2024 and February 12, 2025.

The intervening gap between the Meetings was not more than the specified period of 120 (One hundred and twenty) days as specified in the Act and Listing Regulations. The number of Meetings of the Board that each Director attended is provided in the report on Corporate Governance, annexed to, and forming part of, this Annual Report. The requisite quorum was present during all such meetings.

12. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 134(5) of the Act, your Board of Directors confirm, to the best of their knowledge and ability, that:

i. in the preparation of the annual accounts for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, the applicable accounting standards read with the requirements set out under Schedule III to the Act, have been followed and there are no material departures from the same;

ii. the Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as of March 31,2025, and of the Profit of the Company for the year ended on that date;

iii. the Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

iv. the Directors have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis;

v. the Directors have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and such internal financial controls are adequate and operating effectively;

vi. the Directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

13. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

Management Discussion and Analysis Report for the year under review, as stipulated under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations, is presented in a separate section, forming part of the Annual Report.

14. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

The Company is committed to maintain the standards of Corporate Governance and adhere to the Corporate Governance requirements set out by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

The detailed Corporate Governance Report of the Company in pursuance of the SEBI Listing Regulations forms part of the Annual Report of the Company. The requisite Certificate from Practicing Company Secretary confirming compliance with the conditions of Corporate Governance as stipulated under the SEBI Listing Regulations is enclosed to the Corporate Governance Report.

15. COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD

The Board of Directors of your Company has formed various Committees to effectively discharge its functions and responsibilities in compliance with the requirements of applicable laws and as a part of the best corporate governance practices. The terms of reference and the constitution of those Committees are in compliance with the applicable laws. The Committees of the Board are as under:

a) Audit Committee;

b) Nomination and Remuneration Committee;

c) Stakeholder Relationship Committee;

d) Corporate Social Responsibility Committee;

The details with respect to the composition, roles, terms of reference, etc. of the aforesaid committees are given in detail in the Corporate Governance Report which forms part of this Report. The dates on which meetings of Board Committees were held during the financial year under review, along with the number of meetings attended by the respective Committee members, are also disclosed in the Corporate Governance Report.

The minutes of the Meetings of all Committees are circulated to the Board for its noting. During the year, all recommendations of the Committees of the Board were accepted by the Board.

16. FINANCIAL STATEMENT AS PER THE INDIAN ACCOUNTING STANDARD (IND- AS)

The audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on 31 st March, 2025, which form a part of this Annual Report, have been prepared in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations) and the Indian Accounting Standards.

17. CREDIT RATING

The Companys financial discipline and prudence is reflected in the better and good credit ratings ascribed by rating agency. The details of credit ratings are disclosed in the Corporate Governance Report, which forms part of the Annual Report.

18. SUBSIDIARY/ JOINT VENTURES/ ASSOCIATE COMPANIES:

Subsidiary -

During the year under review, companies / entities listed in Annexure 1 to this Report have become and / or ceased to be subsidiary, joint venture or associate of the Company

A statement providing details of performance and salient features of the financial statements of subsidiaries/ associates/jointly controlled entities, as per Section 129(3) of the Act in Form AOC-1, is provided as Annexure 2 to this report.

The audited financial statement including the consolidated financial statement of the Company and all other documents required to be attached thereto is put up on the Companys website and can be accessed at Financial Results Outcome (https://www.advaitgroup. co.in/investors/financial-results/)

The financial statements of the subsidiaries, as required, are available on the Companys website and can be accessed at https://www.advaitgroup.co.in/investors/ general-meetings/

Material Subsidiary -

The Company has formulated a policy on identification of material subsidiary in line with Regulation 16(1)(c) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and the same is placed on the Companys website. Accordingly, on March 31, 2025, there is no material subsidiary of the Company.

On March 31, 2025, the Company has 4 subsidiaries and there has been no material change in the nature of the business of the subsidiaries.

On the basis of Financials Statements of March 31, 2025, Advait Greenergy Private Limited shall be considered as Material subsidiary of the Company from financial year 2025-26.

Notes On Subsidiary

The following may be read in conjunction with the Consolidated Financial Statements of your Company prepared in accordance with Indian Accounting Standard AS110 Shareholders desirous of obtaining the Report and Accounts of your Companys subsidiaries may obtain the same upon request. Further, the Report and Accounts of the subsidiary companies is also available under the Investor Relations section of your Companys website, https:// www.advaitgroup.co.in/investors/general-meetings/ in a downloadable format.

Joint Ventures and Associates:

As on March 31, 2025, the Company has the One Associate Company named TG Advait India Private Limited with a holding of 33.50% of Equity Shares.

19. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY INITIATIVES

The Company recognizes the importance of giving back to society and is committed to conducting its business in a socially responsible manner. Our CSR initiatives focus on making a positive impact in areas such as education, healthcare, environmental sustainability, and community development.

The Company understands the vital role it plays in supporting the communities where it operates. We are committed to running our business responsibly while contributing positively to society. Our CSR efforts are aimed at making a real difference in key areas such as education, healthcare, environmental conservation, and community welfare. Through these initiatives, we strive to promote sustainable development and improve the quality of life for people in our surrounding communities. We believe that by investing in these areas, we not only help build stronger communities but also create a more sustainable future for generations to come. The Company continuously evaluates and enhances its CSR activities to ensure they align with the needs of society and make a meaningful impact.

In compliance with section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014 the Company has adopted a CSR Policy, which is available at https://www.advaitgroup. co.in/wp-content/uploads/2025/02/Corporate-Social- Responsibility-Policy-Revsied-Adopted-in-2022.pdf

The Annual Report on CSR expenditures for the FY 2024-25 is annexed herewith and forms part of this report as Annexure 3.

Your Company has formed the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Committee as per the requirement of the Act. The details of Composition of CSR Committee are covered in the Corporate Governance Report which forms part of this Report.

The entire amount earmarked for CSR expenditure during the year under review has been fully contributed and effectively utilized towards CSR initiatives

20. AUDITORS AND AUDITORS REPORTS Statutory Auditors

M/s V. Goswami & Co., Chartered Accountants, (Firm Registration No. 0128769W), Chartered Accountants, were re-appointed as the Statutory Auditors at the Tenth Annual General Meeting of the Company held on August 27, 2020, for a term of five years and accordingly will complete their first term on conclusion of the ensuing Fifteenth Annual General Meeting of the Company.

The Board has recommended the appointment of M/s V. Goswami & Co., Chartered Accountants, (Firm Registration No. 0128769W), as Auditors of the Company, for a period of five years from the conclusion of the ensuing Fifteenth (15 th ) Annual General Meeting till the conclusion of the Twentieth (20 th ) Annual General Meeting of the Company. M/s V. Goswami & Co., have confirmed their eligibility and qualification required under the Act for holding the office as Statutory Auditors of the Company.

Auditors Report

The Statutory Auditors of the Company have submitted Auditors Report on the financial statements of the Company for the financials year ended 31 st March, 2025 along with financial of the Company forms integral part of this Report and is presented in a separate section forming part of the Annual Report. The Auditors Report for the financial year 2024-25 does not contain any adverse remarks, qualifications or reservations or disclaimers, which require explanations/ comments by the Board.

Secretarial Auditor

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Act, the Board of Directors of the Company reappointed M/s. RPSS and Co., Practicing Company Secretaries, to conduct the Secretarial Audit of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2025.

The Secretarial Audit Report issued by the M/s. RPSS and Co., Practicing Company Secretaries, in Form MR-3 is annexed as Annexure 4 to this Report.

The report of Secretarial Auditors does not contain any qualification, reservation, adverse remark or disclaimer.

Pursuant to the amended provisions of Regulation 24A of the Listing Regulations and Section 204 of the Act, read with Rule 9 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, (the Rules) the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors have approved and recommended the appointment of M/s. RPSS and Co., a Peer Reviewed Firm of Company Secretaries in Practice (Firm Registration Number: P2019GJ076200) as Secretarial Auditors of the Company, for a term of upto 5 (Five) consecutive years from financial year 2025-26 to financial year 2030-31, subject to approval of the Members at ensuing AGM.

A brief resume and other details of M/s. RPSS and Co., Company Secretaries in Practice, are separately disclosed in the Notice of the ensuing AGM. M/s. RPSS and Co., have given their consent to act as Secretarial Auditors of the Company and confirmed that their aforesaid appointment (if made) would be within the prescribed limits under the Act & the Rules made thereunder and the Listing Regulations.

They have also confirmed that they are not disqualified to be appointed as Secretarial Auditors in terms of provisions of the Act & Rules made thereunder and Listing Regulations and satisfy the prescribed eligibility criteria.

Cost Auditor

The Cost audit is not applicable on the Company for the financial year 2024-25, hence the Cost Auditor of the Company, M/s Dalwadi & Associates, Cost Accountants, resigned w.e.f. March 24, 2025. Accordingly no cost records were audited during the financial year 2024-25.

Internal Auditor

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 138 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 13 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, M/s BDO India LLP, Chartered Accountants are the Internal Auditors of the Company for the Financial year 2024-25.

M/s Nautam R. Vakil & Co., Chartered Accountants are the Internal Auditors of the Company for the Financial year 2025-26.

The Internal Audit Reports were reviewed by the Audit Committee, every quarter, and follow- up measures were taken by the relevant teams and committees of the Board, wherever necessary.

Reporting of Frauds, if any, by Auditors

During the year under review, none of the Auditors have reported any instance of fraud committed against the Company by its officers or employees, details of which need to be mentioned under the provisions of Section 143(12) of the Act.

21. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

The Information on conservation of energy, technology absorption and foreign exchange earnings and outgo stipulated under Section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act,2013 read with Rule 8 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, as amended from time to time is given in the

Annexure 5 forming part of this report

22. POLICIES, FRAMEWORK AND CONTROL

a) RISK MANAGEMENT

The Company has established a robust risk management framework that is integrated with its overall governance structure and decision-making processes. This framework is designed to identify, assess, and manage a wide range of risks—strategic, operational, financial, legal, and environmental—that could potentially impact the Companys performance and objectives.

While the Company does not have a separate Risk Management Committee, risk management responsibilities are embedded across various functions and are overseen by senior management. The Board of Directors is kept informed of key risks and the steps being taken to mitigate them through regular reviews and discussions.

Risk assessment is an ongoing process, and the Company regularly evaluates both internal and external factors such as changes in market dynamics, regulatory developments, cybersecurity threats, supply chain disruptions, and macroeconomic conditions. The management team ensures that appropriate mitigation plans, internal controls, and standard operating procedures are in place to address such risks effectively.

During the financial year, no material risks were identified that would pose a threat to the existence or long-term sustainability of the Company. However, the Company remains vigilant and committed to strengthening its risk management practices by adopting industry best practices, leveraging technology, and fostering a risk-aware culture across the organization.

The Policy is available for at the Website of the Company at https://www.advaitgroup.co.in/wp-content/ uploads/2025/02/Risk-Management-Policy.pdf.

b) VIGIL MECHANISM/ WHISTLEBLOWER POLICY AND FRAUD

In accordance with sub-section (9) and (10) of Section 177 of the Act and Regulation 22 of the Listing Regulations, the Company has in place a Vigil Mechanism (Whistle Blower Policy) to enable Directors and employees to report concerns about unethical behavior, actual or suspected fraud, or violation of the Companys Code of Conduct. The mechanism provides for adequate safeguards against victimization of persons who use such mechanism and makes provision for direct access to the Chairperson of the Audit Committee in appropriate cases.

The Whistleblower policy of the Company can be accessed on website of the Company at https://www.advaitgroup.co.in/wp-content/ uploads/2025/02/Vigil-Mechanism-Policy.pdf

During the financial year ended March 31, 2025, the Company has not received any whistleblower complaint.

c) NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION POLICY

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board has devised a policy for selection and appointment of Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management Employees and their Remuneration. The Committee has formulated the criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes and independence of a Director (including Independent Directors) and other matters in accordance with the provisions of sub-section (3) of Section 178 of the Act, and Regulation 19 read with Part D of Schedule II of the Listing Regulations., which has been displayed on the Companys website https://www.advaitgroup. co.in/wp-content/uploads/2025/02/2.-Criteria- for-payments-to-NED.pdf.

The skills, expertise and competencies of the Directors as identified by the Board, along with those available in the present mix of the Directors of your Company, are provided in the Report on Corporate Governance forming part of the Report and Accounts.

The Company has in place a policy relating to the remuneration of the Directors, KMP and other employees of the Company. The policy is available on the website of the Company at https://www.advaitgroup.co.in/wp-content/ uploads/2025/02/Remuneration-Policy.pdf

d) INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

Internal Financial Controls are an integrated part of the risk management process, addressing financial risks and financial reporting risks. The Board has adopted policies and procedures for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial disclosures.

Assurance on the effectiveness of internal financial controls is obtained through management reviews, continuous monitoring by functional experts and testing of the internal financial control systems by the Internal Auditors during the course of their audits. We believe that these systems provide reasonable assurance that our internal financial controls are designed effectively considering the nature of our industry and are operating as intended. During the year, such controls were tested and no reportable material weakness in the design or operation of such systems was observed.

23. DISCLOSURES

a) PARTICULARS OF CONTRACT OR ARRANGEMENT WITH RELATED PARTIES

All the arrangements or transactions entered by the Company during the financial year with related parties were on an arms length basis and in the ordinary course of business. All related party transactions are placed for approval before the Audit Committee and also before the Board wherever necessary in compliance with the provisions of the Act and Listing Regulations.

Details of the related party transactions are forming part of the standalone financial statements. Members may refer Note 44 to the Standalone Financial Statements which sets out related party disclosures pursuant to Ind AS.

During the financial year 2024-25, the Non-Executive Directors of the Company had no pecuniary relationship or transactions with the Company other than sitting fees and reimbursement of expenses, as applicable.

Pursuant to the Listing Regulations, the Resolution for seeking approval of the Members on material related party transactions is being placed at this AGM.

Pursuant to the requirements of the Act and the Listing Regulations, the Company has formulated policy on RPTs and is available on Companys website URL at https://www.advaitgroup.co.in/ wp-content/uploads/2025/02/Related-Party- transactions-policy.pdf

b) PARTICULARS OF LOANS GIVEN, INVESTMENTS MADE AND GUARANTEES GIVEN

During the year, the particulars of loans given, investments made, guarantees given and securities as per the provisions of the Section 186 of the Act during the year along with the purpose are provided in the Notes to the Standalone Financial Statements.

c) PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES:

Disclosures concerning the remuneration of Di rectors, KM Ps and employees as per Section 197(12) of the Act, read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is given in Annexure 6 to this Report. Your Directors affirm that the remuneration paid to Directors, KMPs and employees is as per the Nomination and Remuneration Policy of the Company.

In terms of the provision of Section 197(12) of the Act read with Rule 5(2) and 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, a statement showing the names of the top ten employees in terms of remuneration drawn and name and other particulars of the employee drawing remuneration in excess of the limit set out in the said rules forms part of the same Annexure 6.

d) DETAILS OF EMPLOYEE STOCK OPTION SCHEME

The Company had approved Advait Infratech Limited - Employees Stock Option Scheme 2022 (AIL ESOP 2022) in the Annual General meeting held on June 28, 2022. Further, the Company has revised the said scheme with the approval of shareholders vide postal ballot passed on March 30, 2023 with respect to its implementation from secondary market Route to Primary Route.

A total of 2,00,000 options were available for grant to the eligible employees of the Company, its subsidiaries and Associates. During the financial year, the Company granted 10,523 stock options to eligible employees of the Company and/or its subsidiary and Associates Company. Further, the Company allotted 7653 equity shares of Rs 10 each to eligible employees pursuant to the exercise of options under the Scheme.

The Scheme is in compliance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Share Based Employee Benefits and Sweat Equity) Regulations, 2021 (SEBI (SBEB) Regulations) and other applicable laws. The Scheme is available on the website of the Company at https://www.advaitgroup.co.in/ investors/esop-scheme-2022/

The disclosures required to be made under rule 12(9) of the Companies (Share Capital and Debentures) Rules, 2014 and Regulation 14 of the SEBI (SBEB) Regulations relating to Employees Stock Option Scheme is available on the website of the Company at https://www.advaitgroup.co.in/investors/esops-disclosure/

Voting rights on the shares, if any, as may be issued to employees under the Plans are to be exercised by them directly or through their appointed proxy, hence, the disclosure stipulated under Section 67(3) of the Companies Act, 2013, is not applicable.

There is no material change in the AIL ESOP 2022 and the same is in compliance with the SEBI Regulations, as amended from time to time.

The Company has received a certificate from its Secretarial Auditor certifying that the Scheme has been implemented in accordance with the SEBI (SBEB) Regulations. The certificate would be placed at the ensuing 15 th Annual General Meeting for inspection by the members.

e) STATEMENT OF DEVIATION OR VARIATION IN CONNECTION WITH PREFERENTIAL ISSUE.

The details of utilisation of amount for the Preferential allotments done by the Company during the Financial Year 2024-25, as reviewed by Audit Committee quarterly is available on the website of the Company at https://www.advaitgroup.co.in/ wp-content/uploads/2025/02/AETL Statement- of-Deviation s.pdf

f) EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN

The Annual Return of the Company will be placed on the website of the Company pursuant to the provisions of Section 92(3) read with Rule 12 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules 2014, the web link of the same is at https:// www.advaitgroup.co.in/investors/annual-reports/

g) DISCLOSURE UNDER THE SEXUAL HARRASSMENT OF WOMAN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013.

As per the requirements of the Sexual Harassment of women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder, your Company has constituted Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) which is responsible for redressal of complaints related to sexual harassment. All women employees (permanent, temporary, contractual and trainees) are covered under this policy, and it has been circulated amongst the employees of the Company and the same is exhibited on the notice board of all the business locations/ divisions of the Company. During the year under review, no complaints were received under the aforesaid Act.

h) COMPLIANCE OF APPLICABLE SECRETARIAL STANDARDS:

The Company has ensured compliance with the provisions of Secretarial Standards on Meetings of the Board of Directors (SS-1) and General Meetings (SS-2) issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India and approved by the Central Government under section 118(10) of the Companies Act,2013.

i) DETAILS OF SHARES IN DEMAT / UNCLAIMED SUSPENSE ACCOUNT

The Company does not have any shares in the Demat suspense account or unclaimed suspense account.

j) CEO/CFO CERTIFICATE

Chief Financial Officer/Chief Executive Officer Compliance Certificate as stipulated under Regulation 17(8) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) forms part of Corporate Governance Report.

k) CODE OF CONDUCT

The Board of Directors has approved a Code of Conduct which is applicable to the Members of the Board and all employees in the course of day to day business operations of the Company.

The Company believes in Zero Tolerance against bribery, corruption and unethical dealings / behaviours of any form and the Board has laid down the directives to counter such acts. The Code has been uploaded on the Companys website at https://www.advaitgroup.co.in/wp-content/ uploads/2025/02/Code-of-Conduct-and-Terms-and- Condition-of-Independent-Director-Policy.pdf

The Code lays down the standard procedure of business conduct which is expected to be followed by the Directors and the designated employees in their business dealings and in particular on matters relating to integrity in the work place, in business practices and in dealing with stakeholders.

The Code gives guidance through examples on the expected behaviour from an employee in a given situation and the reporting structure. All the Board Members and the Senior Management personnel have confirmed compliance with the Code. All Management Staff were given appropriate training in this regard.

24. GENERAL

The Board of Directors state that no disclosure or reporting is required in respect of the following matters as there were no transactions or applicability pertaining to these matters during the year under review:

a) Details relating to deposits covered under Chapter V of the Act.

b) Issue of equity shares with differential rights as to dividend, voting or otherwise.

c) Significant or material orders passed by the Regulators or Courts or Tribunals which impact the going concern status and Companys operations in future.

d) Fraud reported by the Auditors to the Audit Committee or the Board of Directors of the Company.

e) Scheme of provision of money for the purchase of its own shares by employees or by trustees for the benefit of employees.

f) Payment of remuneration or commission from any of its holding or subsidiary companies to the Managing Director of the Company.

g) Change in the nature of business of the Company

h) Instances of transferring the funds to the Investor Education and Protection Fund.

i) Issue of debentures / bonds / any other convertible securities.

j) Details ofany application filed for corporate insolvency under Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

k) Instance of one-time settlement with any Bank or Financial Institution.

25. HEALTH, SAFETY AND ENVIRONMENT

The Company is committed in cultivating a proactive safety culture. We have implemented work safety measures and standards to ensure healthy and safe working conditions for all the employees, visitors and customers. The Company has complied with all the applicable health, safety and environmental protection laws to the extent applicable.

26. DISCLOSURE OF AGREEMENTS

There is no agreement impacting management or control of the Company or imposing any restriction or create any liability upon the Company. Hence, no disclosure is required under clause 5A of paragraph A of Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

27. ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

The Board of Directors expresses its sincere gratitude to all stakeholders, including shareholders, customers, suppliers, bankers, business partners, and regulatory authorities, for their continued support and trust in the Company. The Board also places on record its appreciation for the dedication, commitment, and hard work of the Companys employees at all levels. Their efforts have been instrumental in navigating challenges and driving the Company forward. The Board remains confident that with collective efforts, the Company will continue to grow and create long-term value for all its stakeholders.