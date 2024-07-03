Invest wise with Expert advice
No Record Found
No Record Found
SectorCables
Open₹2,148
Prev. Close₹2,148
Turnover(Lac.)₹359.7
Day's High₹2,228.8
Day's Low₹2,148
52 Week's High₹2,288
52 Week's Low₹1,351
Book Value₹237.52
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,422.78
P/E50.56
EPS42.28
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
16.25
10.2
10.2
5.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
183.11
64.26
41.83
36.33
Net Worth
199.36
74.46
52.03
41.43
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
72
58.08
40.3
28.07
yoy growth (%)
23.96
44.1
43.54
-35.34
Raw materials
-49.9
-41.13
-24.46
-17.8
As % of sales
69.3
70.81
60.71
63.43
Employee costs
-3.43
-2.71
-2.2
-1.46
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
9.59
6.57
5.65
4.22
Depreciation
-0.28
-0.23
-0.32
-0.25
Tax paid
-2.46
-1.75
-1.63
-1.04
Working capital
-1.13
8.9
2.7
7.43
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
23.96
44.1
43.54
-35.34
Op profit growth
50.17
21.7
27.64
-41.96
EBIT growth
46.87
14.27
43.31
-51.09
Net profit growth
47.87
9.84
54.26
-55.03
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
714.52
397.66
208.85
104.19
78.66
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
714.52
397.66
208.85
104.19
78.66
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
12.72
6.96
2.88
1.74
1.29
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Polycab India Ltd
POLYCAB
9,495
|55.07
|1,43,245.48
|750.48
|0.49
|8,585.1
|786.43
KEI Industries Ltd
KEI
5,148
|53.68
|49,301.23
|284.31
|0.09
|3,476.4
|697.16
Sterlite Technologies Ltd
STLTECH
588.3
|0
|28,723.78
|33
|0
|752
|31.25
R R Kabel Ltd
RRKABEL
2,154.6
|48.63
|24,364.62
|166.07
|0.44
|2,964.14
|226.53
Finolex Cables Ltd
FINCABLES
1,019.6
|25.11
|15,643.4
|161.19
|0
|1,951.08
|333.37
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman(Non Exe)&Dir(Non-Ind)
Dinesh B Patel
Founder / ED / MD / Promoter
Shalin Sheth
ED / WTD / CFO / Promoter
Rejal Sheth
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Bajrangprasad Maheshwari
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ramesh Kumar Agrawal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Varsha Biswajit Adhikari
Independent Non Exe. Director
TEJPALSINGH BISHT JAGATSINGH
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
DEEPA FIDENCE FERNANDES
A-801 to 803 Sankalp Iconic,
Opp Vikram Nagar Iscon Temple,
Gujarat - 380054
Tel: 91-79-48956677
Website: http://www.advaitinfra.com
Email: dipesh@advaitinfra.com
Karvy Selenium Tow-B,
31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,
Hyderabad-500032
Tel: 91-40-67162222
Website: www.kfintech.com
Email: einward.ris@karvy.com
Summary
Advait Energy Transitions Limited (AETL), formerly Advait Infratech Limited was incorporated as Private Company on March 15, 2010. The Company converted its status from Private to Public on 29th Nove...
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Reports by Advait Energy Transitions Limited
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