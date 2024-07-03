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Advait Energy Transitions Limited Share Price Live

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2,214
(3.07%)
Jun 9, 2026|03:04:59 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open2,148
  • Day's High2,228.8
  • 52 Wk High2,288
  • Prev. Close2,148
  • Day's Low2,148
  • 52 Wk Low 1,351
  • Turnover (lac)359.7
  • P/E50.56
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value237.52
  • EPS42.28
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,422.78
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Advait Energy Transitions Limited KEY RATIOS

Sector

Cables

Open

₹2,148

Prev. Close

₹2,148

Turnover(Lac.)

₹359.7

Day's High

₹2,228.8

Day's Low

₹2,148

52 Week's High

₹2,288

52 Week's Low

₹1,351

Book Value

₹237.52

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,422.78

P/E

50.56

EPS

42.28

Divi. Yield

0

Advait Energy Transitions Limited Corporate Action

28 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 Aug, 2025

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20 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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12 May 2025

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.75

Record Date: 12 Sep, 2025

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15 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

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Advait Energy Transitions Limited NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Knowledge Center

Demat Account

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Trading Account

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Advait Energy Transitions Limited SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:55 AM
Mar-2026Jan-2026Jan-2026Dec-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 66.79%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 66.79%

Non-Promoter- 0.34%

Institutions: 0.34%

Non-Institutions: 32.85%

Custodian: 0.00%

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Share PriceShare Price

Advait Energy Transitions Limited FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

16.25

10.2

10.2

5.1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

183.11

64.26

41.83

36.33

Net Worth

199.36

74.46

52.03

41.43

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

72

58.08

40.3

28.07

yoy growth (%)

23.96

44.1

43.54

-35.34

Raw materials

-49.9

-41.13

-24.46

-17.8

As % of sales

69.3

70.81

60.71

63.43

Employee costs

-3.43

-2.71

-2.2

-1.46

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

9.59

6.57

5.65

4.22

Depreciation

-0.28

-0.23

-0.32

-0.25

Tax paid

-2.46

-1.75

-1.63

-1.04

Working capital

-1.13

8.9

2.7

7.43

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

23.96

44.1

43.54

-35.34

Op profit growth

50.17

21.7

27.64

-41.96

EBIT growth

46.87

14.27

43.31

-51.09

Net profit growth

47.87

9.84

54.26

-55.03

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

714.52

397.66

208.85

104.19

78.66

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

714.52

397.66

208.85

104.19

78.66

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

12.72

6.96

2.88

1.74

1.29

Advait Energy Transitions Limited Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Polycab India Ltd

POLYCAB

9,495

55.071,43,245.48750.480.498,585.1786.43

KEI Industries Ltd

KEI

5,148

53.6849,301.23284.310.093,476.4697.16

Sterlite Technologies Ltd

STLTECH

588.3

028,723.7833075231.25

R R Kabel Ltd

RRKABEL

2,154.6

48.6324,364.62166.070.442,964.14226.53

Finolex Cables Ltd

FINCABLES

1,019.6

25.1115,643.4161.1901,951.08333.37

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Advait Energy Transitions Limited

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman(Non Exe)&Dir(Non-Ind)

Dinesh B Patel

Founder / ED / MD / Promoter

Shalin Sheth

ED / WTD / CFO / Promoter

Rejal Sheth

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Bajrangprasad Maheshwari

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ramesh Kumar Agrawal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Varsha Biswajit Adhikari

Independent Non Exe. Director

TEJPALSINGH BISHT JAGATSINGH

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

DEEPA FIDENCE FERNANDES

Registered Office

A-801 to 803 Sankalp Iconic,

Opp Vikram Nagar Iscon Temple,

Gujarat - 380054

Tel: 91-79-48956677

Website: http://www.advaitinfra.com

Email: dipesh@advaitinfra.com

Registrar Office

Karvy Selenium Tow-B,

31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,

Hyderabad-500032

Tel: 91-40-67162222

Website: www.kfintech.com

Email: einward.ris@karvy.com

Summary

Advait Energy Transitions Limited (AETL), formerly Advait Infratech Limited was incorporated as Private Company on March 15, 2010. The Company converted its status from Private to Public on 29th Nove...
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Reports by Advait Energy Transitions Limited

Company FAQs

What is the Advait Energy Transitions Limited share price today?

The Advait Energy Transitions Limited shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2214 today.

What is the Market Cap of Advait Energy Transitions Limited?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Advait Energy Transitions Limited is ₹2422.78 Cr. as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Advait Energy Transitions Limited?

The PE and PB ratios of Advait Energy Transitions Limited is 50.56 and 8.95 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Advait Energy Transitions Limited?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Advait Energy Transitions Limited stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Advait Energy Transitions Limited is ₹1351 and ₹2288 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Advait Energy Transitions Limited?

Advait Energy Transitions Limited's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at 54.33%, 3 Month at 38.52% and 1 Month at 2.45%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Advait Energy Transitions Limited?

The shareholding pattern of Advait Energy Transitions Limited is as follows:
Promoters - 66.80 %
Institutions - 0.35 %
Public - 32.85 %

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