Advait Energy Transitions Limited Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
16.25
10.2
10.2
5.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
183.11
64.26
41.83
36.33
Net Worth
199.36
74.46
52.03
41.43
Minority Interest
Debt
69.51
38
13.39
6.35
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.28
0.91
0.49
0
Total Liabilities
270.15
113.37
65.91
47.78
Fixed Assets
38.8
28.06
22.37
15.91
Intangible Assets
Investments
77.83
12.05
10.85
10.91
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0.33
Networking Capital
64.46
51.25
14.72
11.24
Inventories
12.22
17.91
11.04
6.01
Inventory Days
30.46
Sundry Debtors
78.33
39.88
27.82
25.44
Debtor Days
128.96
Other Current Assets
70.44
45.14
16.1
3.05
Sundry Creditors
-60.63
-38.96
-31.93
-20.28
Creditor Days
102.8
Other Current Liabilities
-35.9
-12.72
-8.31
-2.98
Cash
89.06
22.02
17.99
9.4
Total Assets
270.15
113.38
65.93
47.79
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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