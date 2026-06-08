Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
19.7
47.6
58.76
Op profit growth
123.88
9.25
10.61
EBIT growth
123.02
28.07
-12.25
Net profit growth
11.4
783.68
-74.29
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
13.31
7.11
9.61
13.8
EBIT margin
12.66
6.79
7.83
14.17
Net profit margin
6.76
7.26
1.21
7.49
RoCE
24.46
13.19
12.66
RoNW
4.06
4.81
0.7
RoA
3.26
3.52
0.49
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
10.43
9.36
1.44
5.61
Dividend per share
1
1
1.5
0
Cash EPS
6.9
5.34
-4.12
4.59
Book value per share
68.9
59.29
51.65
50.21
Valuation ratios
P/E
5.89
2.77
P/CEPS
8.91
4.85
P/B
0.89
0.43
EV/EBIDTA
5.16
3.04
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
9.58
11.72
0
0
Tax payout
-39.49
36.04
-92.39
-38.4
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
114.84
90.12
107.77
Inventory days
32.08
32.57
27.83
Creditor days
-150.01
-131.77
-160.14
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-8.64
-3.19
-2.67
-135.25
Net debt / equity
-0.05
-0.21
0.07
-0.03
Net debt / op. profit
-0.18
-1.41
0.32
-0.16
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-68.88
-74.39
-64.52
-63.39
Employee costs
-5.06
-4.88
-5.61
-5.31
Other costs
-12.74
-13.6
-20.24
-17.48
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.