|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|27 May 2026
|20 May 2026
|Advait Energy Transitions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for quarter and financial year ended on March 31 2026 Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and Financial Year ended 31.03.2026. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:25.05.2026)
|Board Meeting
|11 Feb 2026
|4 Feb 2026
|Quarterly Results Advait Energy Transitions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/02/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on : 04.02.2026) Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:11.02.2026)
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2025
|6 Nov 2025
|Advait Energy Transitions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for quarter and half year ended September 30 2025 Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30,2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2025)
|Board Meeting
|5 Aug 2025
|29 Jul 2025
|Advait Energy Transitions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for quarter ended June 30 2025 Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/08/2025)
|Board Meeting
|11 Jun 2025
|11 Jun 2025
|Outcome of Board meeting held on June 11, 2025
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