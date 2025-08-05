Intimation of Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2025 and Dividend Declaration Recommended a Dividend of Rs. 1.75/- per equity share of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2025 the Record Date for the purpose of determining the Members eligible to receive dividend for the financial year 2024-25. The dividend, if declared at the AGM, will be paid within 30 days from the conclusion of the AGM. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/08/2025)