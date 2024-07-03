Advait Energy Transitions Limited Summary

Advait Energy Transitions Limited (AETL), formerly Advait Infratech Limited was incorporated as Private Company on March 15, 2010. The Company converted its status from Private to Public on 29th November 2019 and the name of Company was changed to Advait Infratech Limited and again has changed to Advait Energy Transitions Limited in 2025. The Company is engaged in business of providing products and solutions for power transmission, power substation, and telecommunication infrastructure fields.



It operate with various verticals such as turnkey telecommunication projects, installation of power transmission, substation and telecom products, liasoning, marketing, and providing end to end solutions to customers. It manufacture and supply power transmission products such as capital stringing tools, OPGW (Optical Fibre Ground Wire), OFC cables, ACS (Aluminium Clad Steel Wire), ERS (Emergency Restoration System), OPGW joint boxes for construction of transmission line.During the year 2021, the Company came up with an initial public issue of 13,50,000 equity shares of Rs. 51/- each at a premium of Rs.



41/- per share aggregating to the total of Rs. 6,88,50,000/-.In 2021-22, the Company set up a new factory to manufacture ACS wire, Stringing Tools, Joint Box, ERS and Assembly Utility.The Company incorporated 2 wholly owned subsidiary, Advait Energy holding AS and A&G Hydrogen Technologies Private Limited in July, 2024. Advait Greenergy Private Limited incorporated on 4th July, 2023 as wholly owned subsidiary.



Additionally, Advait Greenergy PrivateLimited (AGPL), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company has ceased to be a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company pursuant to further issue of equity shares of the Advait Greenergy Private Limited through preferential basis and became a subsidiary or associate of the Company with 76.32% shareholding.In FY 2025, Company completed supply of 500KM OPGW cables from the upgraded manufacturing facility. It completed 1000KM OPGW Line Charge for UPPTCL project, completed 4500KM of OPGW liveline stringing in UPPTCL projects, supplied the first ERS- manufactured to PGCIL.The Company entered into Power DISCOM EPC business, ventured into Carbon Markets to enhance value across GH2, Fuel Cell, BESS and other clean-tech verticals. It completed THDC-Microgrid Project with 300kW Electrolyser and 70kW FC for GH2 production in FY25.



In partnership with CSIR-SERC, Chennai, Company developed Indias first indigenous ERS for 33kV to 800kV lines- cost-effective, compliant with international standards and over 90% locally sourced. It commissioned Indias first operational green hydrogen-based microgrid system of 300 kW alkaline Electrolyser with a 70 kW PEM fuel cell, developed for THDC India Ltd. in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand.