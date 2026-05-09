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Affle 3i Ltd Board Meeting

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1,502.2
(0.39%)
Jun 9, 2026|05:30:00 AM

Affle India CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/06/2025calendar-icon
09/06/2026calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting9 May 20266 May 2026
Affle 3I Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the fourth quarter and financial year ended March 31 2026. Please refer to the letter attached. (As Per BSE Annoncement Dated on:09.05.2026) 2. Proposal for raising of funds by way of preferential issue of securities upto USD 120 million by way of issue of warrants or equity shares
Board Meeting31 Jan 202627 Jan 2026
Affle 3I Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/01/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31 2025. Financial Results For The Third Quarter And Nine Months Ended December 31, 2025. (As per BSE announcement dated on : 31.01.2026)
Board Meeting1 Nov 202529 Oct 2025
Affle 3I Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the second quarter and half year ended September 30 2025. Please find attached the unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2025 along with Limited Review Report thereon (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 01.11.2025)
Board Meeting26 Jul 202522 Jul 2025
Affle 3I Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/07/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Please refer to the letter attached Please refer to the letter attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26.07.2025)
Board Meeting16 Jun 202517 Jun 2025
Please refer to the letter aattached

Affle India: Related News

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