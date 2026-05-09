Board Meeting 9 May 2026 6 May 2026

Affle 3I Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the fourth quarter and financial year ended March 31 2026. Please refer to the letter attached. (As Per BSE Annoncement Dated on:09.05.2026) 2. Proposal for raising of funds by way of preferential issue of securities upto USD 120 million by way of issue of warrants or equity shares

Board Meeting 31 Jan 2026 27 Jan 2026

Affle 3I Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/01/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31 2025. Financial Results For The Third Quarter And Nine Months Ended December 31, 2025. (As per BSE announcement dated on : 31.01.2026)

Board Meeting 1 Nov 2025 29 Oct 2025

Affle 3I Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the second quarter and half year ended September 30 2025. Please find attached the unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2025 along with Limited Review Report thereon (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 01.11.2025)

Board Meeting 26 Jul 2025 22 Jul 2025

Affle 3I Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/07/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Please refer to the letter attached Please refer to the letter attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26.07.2025)

Board Meeting 16 Jun 2025 17 Jun 2025