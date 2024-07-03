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Affle 3i Ltd Share Price Live

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1,483.2
(-0.88%)
Jun 9, 2026|03:04:55 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,495.9
  • Day's High1,496.2
  • 52 Wk High2,185.9
  • Prev. Close1,496.3
  • Day's Low1,475
  • 52 Wk Low 1,251.3
  • Turnover (lac)172
  • P/E157.7
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value144.15
  • EPS9.51
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)20,882.92
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Affle 3i Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

₹1,495.9

Prev. Close

₹1,496.3

Turnover(Lac.)

₹172

Day's High

₹1,496.2

Day's Low

₹1,475

52 Week's High

₹2,185.9

52 Week's Low

₹1,251.3

Book Value

₹144.15

Face Value

₹2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

20,882.92

P/E

157.7

EPS

9.51

Divi. Yield

0

Affle 3i Ltd Corporate Action

29 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2025

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6 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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12 Mar 2025

12:00 AM

EGM

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Affle 3i Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Knowledge Center

Demat Account

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Trading Account

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Affle 3i Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:55 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 54.92%

Foreign: 54.92%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 34.56%

Institutions: 34.56%

Non-Institutions: 10.40%

Custodian: 0.11%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Affle 3i Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

12.95

17.03

18.55

26.65

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,867.53

1,714.1

890.53

817.11

Net Worth

1,880.48

1,731.13

909.08

843.76

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

266.73

182.22

121.21

83.75

yoy growth (%)

46.37

50.33

44.72

27.62

Raw materials

0

-97.63

-62.29

0

As % of sales

0

53.58

51.38

0

Employee costs

-31.78

-24.17

-19.54

-15.95

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

39.56

44.02

23.54

13.59

Depreciation

-6.57

-5.41

-4.41

-3.21

Tax paid

-11.33

-11.14

-6.86

-4.76

Working capital

-36.99

81.84

-6.23

3.29

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

46.37

50.33

44.72

27.62

Op profit growth

-10.23

58.36

68.03

376

EBIT growth

-9.94

84.8

63.47

425.19

Net profit growth

-14.16

97.16

88.86

1,342.97

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

2,709.31

2,266.31

1,842.81

1,433.96

1,081.66

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,709.31

2,266.31

1,842.81

1,433.96

1,081.66

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

78.25

93.77

57.2

54.32

71.68

Affle 3i Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

2,151.4

14.917,78,413.4414,5265.1258,052234.07

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,187.6

16.064,81,697.717,9754.0438,641199.33

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,151.3

25.023,12,207.17-9004.712,89095.43

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

181.76

15.731,90,835.713,037.16.0518,362.860.66

Tech Mahindra Ltd

TECHM

1,503.4

36.471,47,262.61541.33.3912,956.5221.66

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Affle 3i Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman / Executive Director / MD / CEO

Anuj Khanna Sohum

NED / CR & OO

Anuj Kumar

Independent Non Exe. Director

Vivek Narayan Gour

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sanjiv Kumar Chaudhary

NED / CA & TO

Charles Yong Jien Foong

Independent Non Exe. Director

Reshma Prasad Virmani

Independent Non Exe. Director

Hanny Kusnadi

Independent Non Exe. Director

Simon Arthur Chesterman

Independent Non Exe. Director

Piyush Gupta

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Parmita Choudhury

Registered Office

102 Wellington Business Pvt Lt,

Andheri Kurla Road,

Maharashtra - 400059

Tel: 91-124 4992 914

Website: http://www.affle.com

Email: compliance@affle.com

Registrar Office

Karvy Selenium Tow-B,

31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,

Hyderabad-500032

Tel: 91-40-67162222

Website: www.kfintech.com

Email: einward.ris@karvy.com

Summary

Affle (India) Limited was incorporated as a private limited company with the name Tejus Securities Private Limited on August 18, 1994. In January 2006, the Company was owned and managed by Mukesh Tuls...
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Reports by Affle 3i Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Affle 3i Ltd share price today?

The Affle 3i Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1483.2 today.

What is the Market Cap of Affle 3i Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Affle 3i Ltd is ₹20882.92 Cr. as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Affle 3i Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Affle 3i Ltd is 157.7 and 10.28 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Affle 3i Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Affle 3i Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Affle 3i Ltd is ₹1251.3 and ₹2185.9 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Affle 3i Ltd?

Affle 3i Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 6.85%, 3 Years at 14.30%, 1 Year at -19.93%, 6 Month at -7.07%, 3 Month at 7.57% and 1 Month at -0.66%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Affle 3i Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Affle 3i Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 54.92 %
Institutions - 34.57 %
Public - 10.40 %

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