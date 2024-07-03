No Record Found
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SectorIT - Software
Open₹1,495.9
Prev. Close₹1,496.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹172
Day's High₹1,496.2
Day's Low₹1,475
52 Week's High₹2,185.9
52 Week's Low₹1,251.3
Book Value₹144.15
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)20,882.92
P/E157.7
EPS9.51
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
12.95
17.03
18.55
26.65
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,867.53
1,714.1
890.53
817.11
Net Worth
1,880.48
1,731.13
909.08
843.76
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
266.73
182.22
121.21
83.75
yoy growth (%)
46.37
50.33
44.72
27.62
Raw materials
0
-97.63
-62.29
0
As % of sales
0
53.58
51.38
0
Employee costs
-31.78
-24.17
-19.54
-15.95
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
39.56
44.02
23.54
13.59
Depreciation
-6.57
-5.41
-4.41
-3.21
Tax paid
-11.33
-11.14
-6.86
-4.76
Working capital
-36.99
81.84
-6.23
3.29
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
46.37
50.33
44.72
27.62
Op profit growth
-10.23
58.36
68.03
376
EBIT growth
-9.94
84.8
63.47
425.19
Net profit growth
-14.16
97.16
88.86
1,342.97
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
2,709.31
2,266.31
1,842.81
1,433.96
1,081.66
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,709.31
2,266.31
1,842.81
1,433.96
1,081.66
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
78.25
93.77
57.2
54.32
71.68
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
2,151.4
|14.91
|7,78,413.44
|14,526
|5.12
|58,052
|234.07
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,187.6
|16.06
|4,81,697.71
|7,975
|4.04
|38,641
|199.33
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,151.3
|25.02
|3,12,207.17
|-900
|4.7
|12,890
|95.43
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
181.76
|15.73
|1,90,835.71
|3,037.1
|6.05
|18,362.8
|60.66
Tech Mahindra Ltd
TECHM
1,503.4
|36.47
|1,47,262.61
|541.3
|3.39
|12,956.5
|221.66
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman / Executive Director / MD / CEO
Anuj Khanna Sohum
NED / CR & OO
Anuj Kumar
Independent Non Exe. Director
Vivek Narayan Gour
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sanjiv Kumar Chaudhary
NED / CA & TO
Charles Yong Jien Foong
Independent Non Exe. Director
Reshma Prasad Virmani
Independent Non Exe. Director
Hanny Kusnadi
Independent Non Exe. Director
Simon Arthur Chesterman
Independent Non Exe. Director
Piyush Gupta
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Parmita Choudhury
102 Wellington Business Pvt Lt,
Andheri Kurla Road,
Maharashtra - 400059
Tel: 91-124 4992 914
Website: http://www.affle.com
Email: compliance@affle.com
Karvy Selenium Tow-B,
31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,
Hyderabad-500032
Tel: 91-40-67162222
Website: www.kfintech.com
Email: einward.ris@karvy.com
Summary
Affle (India) Limited was incorporated as a private limited company with the name Tejus Securities Private Limited on August 18, 1994. In January 2006, the Company was owned and managed by Mukesh Tuls...
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Reports by Affle 3i Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.