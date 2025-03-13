|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|12 Mar 2025
|5 Apr 2025
|Please refer to the letter attached Submission of Notice of EGM and e-voting information published in Financial Express and Jansatta (Hindi) Newspaper. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.03.2025) Outcome of the Extra-ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on Saturday, April 05, 2025. Scrutinizers Report for EGM held on April 5, 2025 is attached Intimation under Regulation 30 on outcome of EGM held on April 5, 2025. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/04/2025)
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