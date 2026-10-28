No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Sector-
Open-
Prev. Close-
Turnover(Lac.)-
Day's High-
Day's Low-
52 Week's High-
52 Week's Low-
Book Value-
Face Value-
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)-
P/E-
EPS-
Divi. Yield-
No Record Found
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
4
4
0.09
0.09
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
13.71
8.29
8.81
5.86
Net Worth
17.71
12.29
8.9
5.95
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,805
|37.58
|5,04,953.46
|3,370.12
|1.04
|43,583.58
|541.7
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
184.05
|45.59
|37,738.86
|155.62
|0.94
|4,302.81
|42.5
ACME Solar Holdings Ltd
ACMESOLAR
410.85
|65.79
|29,483.73
|121.7
|0
|2,266.28
|109.66
Kalpataru Projects International Ltd
KPIL
1,329.85
|20.97
|22,421.58
|265.36
|0.84
|5,481.86
|481.02
Cemindia Projects Ltd
CEMPRO
1,230
|37.38
|22,213.75
|137.55
|0.23
|2,654.13
|205.8
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Mohammad Khurshid Alam Khan
Whole-time Director
Zarinabegum Khurshid Alam Khan
Executive Director
Riyaz Rafiq Padela
Non Executive Director
Rizwan Mazib Khan
Independent Director
Mihir Atulbhai Sojitra
Independent Director
Vidhi Ankit Pala
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Jatin Mansukhbhai Vaghasiya
M/71 Silver Spring Near,
Bhulkabhavan School, Adajan,
Gujarat - 395009
Tel: 0261-2786 786
Website: http://www.ajwaprojects.com
Email: info@ajwaprojects.com
No Record Found
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by Ajwa Projects Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.