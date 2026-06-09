Your Directors have pleasure in presenting the fourteenth Annual Report on business and operations of the Company together with the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the Financial Year (F.Y.) ended 31 March 2025

1. Name Change:

Pursuant to the resolutions passed by the Board of Directors (“the Board”) and the members and upon receipt of fresh certificate of incorporation from Registrar of Companies, Pune, Maharashtra, name of Glenmark Life Sciences Limited is changed to Alivus Life Sciences Limited with effect from 17 December 2024. The change of name has not affected any of the rights of the Company or of the members / stakeholders of the Company. Further, with the name change, the objects and the line of business remains unaltered.

Memorandum of Association and Articles of Association of the Company were altered consequent upon change in name of the Company.

2. Financial Results:

The Companys financial performance for the year under review along with previous years Rsfigures is given hereunder:

(Rs in Million)

Particulars For the F.Y. ended 31 March 2025 For the F.Y. ended 31 March 2024 Net Sales/Income from operations Income from operations 23,868.84 22,832.14 Other Income 345.70 120.42 Total Income 24,214.54 22,952.56 Total Expenses 17,673.23 16,639.66 Profit before exceptional and extraordinary items and tax 6,541.31 6,312.90 Less: Exceptional Items - - Profit Before Tax 6,541.31 6,312.90 Less: Current tax 1,624.40 1,522.14 Less Deferred Tax 60.64 81.88 Net Profit After Tax 4,856.27 4,708.88

3. Results of Operations:

Total Income: Our total income increased by 5.5% to Rs24,214.54 million for the F.Y. 2025 from Rs22,952.56 million for the F.Y. 2024, primarily due to growth momentum across regulated as well as emerging markets.

Revenue from Operations: Our revenue from operations increased by 4.5% to Rs23,868.84 million for the F.Y. 2025 from Rs22,832.14 million for the F.Y. 2024. Our revenue from the sale of products increased by 7.1% to Rs23,398.35 million for the

F.Y. 2025 from Rs21,847.70 million for the F.Y. 2024, majorly due to strong growth momentum across regulated as well as emerging markets. Our other operating revenue decreased by 52.2% to Rs470.49 million for the F.Y. 2025 from Rs984.44 million for the F.Y. 2024, primarily due to absence of production linked incentive (PLI) in the current year.

Other Income: Our other income increased to Rs345.70 Million for the F.Y. 2025 from Rs120.42 million for the F.Y. 2024, primarily due to interest earned through investment in the Fixed Deposits and Mutual Funds.

Expenses:

Cost of Materials: Cost of materials increased by 7.9% to Rs10,808.52 million for the F.Y. 2025 from Rs10,020.10 million for the F.Y. 2024. This increase is due to product mix.

Employee Benefits Expenses: The expenses

decreased by 2.5% to Rs2,516.96 million for FY25 from Rs2,581.56 million for the FY24, due to absence of one-time performance bonus to the Senior Management, slightly offset by annual increment and rise in headcount.

Depreciation and Amortization Expense: Our

depreciation and amortization expenses increased by 13.4% to Rs606.09 million for the F.Y. 2025 from Rs534.52 million for the F.Y. 2024, primarily due to brownfield expansion in the existing plants viz. Dahej and Ankleshwar and greenfield expansion at the Solapur (Chincholi) site.

Other Expenses: Other expenses increased by 6.6% to INR 3,718 million for the financial year 2025 from INR 3,488 million for the financial year 2024, primarily due to an increase in repair and maintenance by 31.7% to INR 499 million for the financial year 2025 from INR 379 million for the financial year 2024, an increase in Freight outward by 60.0% to INR 195 million for the financial year 2025 from INR 122 million for the financial year 2024, an increase in Sales Promotion expenses by 58.6% to INR 184 million for the financial year 2025 from INR 116 million for the financial year 2024 and an increase in utility charges by 4.2% to INR 1172 million for the financial year 2025 from INR 1125 million for the financial year 2024. Increase in other expenses slightly offset by decrease in labour charges by 10.6% to INR 658 million for the financial year 2025 from INR 737 million for the financial year 2024.

Total Tax Expense: Our total tax expenses increased to Rs1,685.04 million for the F.Y. 2025 from Rs1,604.02 million for the F.Y. 2024, primarily in line with profit before tax.

Profit for the Year: As a result of the foregoing, our net profit increased to Rs4,856.27 million for the F.Y. 2025 from Rs4,708.88 million for the F.Y. 2024.

4. Dividend:

Pursuant to Regulation 43A of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended (“Listing Regulations”), the Board has approved and adopted a Dividend Distribution Policy. The Dividend Distribution Policy are available on the Companys website at

In line with the said Policy, the Board has recommended a Dividend of 250% ( Rs5/- per equity share of Rs2 each) to be appropriated from the profits of the F.Y. 2024-25 subject to the approval of the Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM). The dividend will be paid in compliance with applicable Section of the Companies Act, 2013 (Act) & Listing Regulations. The dividend, if approved, will result approximately in an outflow of Rs613.15 million.

5. Taxation on Dividend:

As per the provisions of the Income Tax Act, 1961, as amended by and read with the provisions of the Finance Act, 2020, with effect from 1 April 2020, dividend declared and paid by the Company is taxable in the hands of shareholders. The Company shall, therefore, be required to calculate deduction of tax at source (TDS) at the time of payment of dividend at the applicable rates.

6. Integrated Report:

The Company has voluntarily provided the Integrated Report, which includes both financial and nonfinancial information.

The Integrated Report also covers aspects such as materiality assessment, forward looking strategy, value creation model, corporate governance, risk management, performance and prospects of value creation based on the six forms of capitals viz. Financial, Manufactured, Intellectual, Human, Social and Relationship and Natural.

7. Amount Proposed to be Carried to any Reserves:

The Company has not transferred any amount to general reserves for the F.Y. 2024-25.

8. Corporate Governance:

The Company is committed to follow the best Corporate Governance practices, including the requirements under the Listing Regulations and the Board is responsible to ensure the same from time to time. The Company has duly complied with the Corporate Governance requirements. Further, a separate section on Corporate Governance in compliance with the provisions of Regulation 34 of the Listing Regulations read with Schedule V of the said regulations, along with a certificate from a Practicing Company Secretary confirming that the Company is and has been compliant with the conditions stipulated under aforesaid Regulations forms part of the Annual Report.

9. Subsidiaries, Joint Ventures and Associate Companies:

The Company does not have any Subsidiary, Joint Venture or Associate Company as defined in the Act during the F.Y. under review.

10. Transfer of Unclaimed Dividend to Investor Education and Protection Fund:

In terms of the provisions of Investor Education and Protection/ Investor Education and Protection Fund (Awareness and Protection of Investors) Rules, 2001, there was no unpaid / unclaimed dividends to be transferred during the F.Y. to the Investor Education and Protection Fund.

11. Directors and Key Managerial Personnel:

Resignation of Ms. Gita Nayyar, Independent Director:

Ms. Gita Nayyar (DIN 07128438) ceased to be the Independent Director with effect from the closure of business hours on 22 April 2024. She also ceased to be the Member of Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Company. The Board placed on record its appreciation for her invaluable contribution during her tenure.

Demise of Mr. Vijaykumar Ratilal Shah:

Mr. Vijaykumar Ratilal Shah (DIN 00376570) passed away on 26 February 2025 and ceased to be the Independent Director with effect from 26 February 2025. He ceased to be the Chairman of Risk Management Committee and Member of Stakeholders Relationship Committee and Corporate Social Responsibility Committee of the Company.

The Board placed on record its appreciation for his invaluable contribution during his tenure.

Retirement by Rotation:

Mr. Vinod Naik (DIN: 03635487) will retire by rotation and being eligible, offers himself for re- appointment at the ensuing 14th AGM of the Company. A detailed profile(s) of Mr. Vinod Naik seeking re-appointment at the forthcoming AGM as required under Secretarial Standard on General Meetings issued by ICSI is provided separately by way of an Annexure to the Notice of the AGM.

Independent Directors:

All Independent Directors have declared that they meet the criteria of Independence as laid down under Section 149(6) of the Act and Regulation 16(b) of Listing Regulations.

In terms of Regulation 25(8) of the Listing Regulations, all the Independent Directors have confirmed that they are not aware of any circumstance or situation, which exists or may be reasonably anticipated, that could impair or impact their ability to discharge their duties with an objective independent judgment and without any external influence.

The Independent Directors of the Company have confirmed that they have enrolled themselves in the Independent Directors RsDatabank maintained with the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA) in terms of Section 150 of the Act read with Rule 6 of the Companies (Appointment & Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014, as amended. They have also affirmed compliance to the Conduct for Independent Directors as prescribed in Schedule IV of the Act.

During the year, the Non-Executive Independent Directors of the Company had no pecuniary relationship or transactions with the Company, other than sitting fees and reimbursement of expenses incurred by them for the purpose of attending Meetings of the Board/Committees of the Company.

Independent Directors of the Company are not liable to retire by rotation.

A note on the familiarisation programme adopted by the Company for orientation and training of the Director in compliance with the provisions of the Act and Listing Regulation is provided in the Report on Corporate Governance, which forms Part of this Report.

Key Managerial Personnel:

In terms of Section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013, the following are the Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) of the Company:

Dr. Yasir Rawjee - Managing Director & CEO

Mr. Vinod Naik - Whole Time Director

Mr. Tushar Mistry - Chief Financial Officer

Mr. Rudalf Corriea - Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

12. Application For

Reclassification Under Listing Regulation 31A:

The Company was in receipt of a request from Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited and Mr. Glenn Saldanha (collectively as “Outgoing Promoters”) for reclassification from the Promoter and Promoter

Group Rscategory to Public Rscategory shareholder in accordance with Regulation 31A of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended (“Listing Regulations”), pursuant to the disclosure in relation to intent of Outgoing Promoters to reclassify to public shareholders of the Company.

Pursuant to Regulation 31A of the SEBI Listing Regulations, BSE Limited (BSE) and National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) vide their respective letters dated October 22, 2024 granted their approval for re-classification of outgoing promoters from Promoter & Promoter Group RsCategory to Public Shareholders Rsof the Company. Consequently, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited and Mr. Glenn Saldanha were re-classified as public shareholder.

13. Board and Committee Meetings:

Details of composition, attendance of the Board of Directors and other details of the Board & its Committees are provided in the Corporate Governance Report. The Intervening gap between the Meetings was within the period prescribed under the Act and Listing Regulations.

14. Directors RsResponsibility Statement:

In accordance with the provisions of Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 the Directors confirm that:

a) in the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable Accounting Standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures, if any;

b) appropriate accounting policies have been selected and applied consistently and have made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2025 and of the profit of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2025;

c) proper and sufficient care has been taken for maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d) the annual accounts have been prepared on a going concern basis;

e) they have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively;

f) proper systems have been devised to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

15. Board Performance Evaluation:

The Company has devised a Performance Evaluation Framework and Policy, which sets out a mechanism for the evaluation of the Board, Committees of the Board and the individual Directors.

Pursuant to the provisions of the Act and Listing Regulations, the Board had carried out an annual evaluation of its own performance and the performance of its Committees as well as the individual Directors.

16. Meetings of the Members:

During the year under review, the shareholders met once. Thirteenth Annual General Meeting of the members was held on 25 September 2024.

17. Separate Meeting of Independent Directors:

A separate Meeting of the Independent Directors of the Company, without the attendance of NonIndependent Directors and Members of Management, was held on 7th March 2025 as required under Schedule IV to the Act (Code for Independent Directors) and Regulation 25(3) of the SEBI Listing Regulations. All the Independent Directors attended the Meeting.

The Independent Directors, inter-alia, reviewed the performance of Non-Independent Directors, Board as a whole and Chairman of the Company, taking into account the views of managing director and non-executive directors. They also assessed the quality, quantity, timeliness and adequacy of information between the Companys management and the Board.

18. Management Discussion and Analysis Report:

The Management Discussion and Analysis Report on the operations of the Company, is presented in a separate section forming part of this Annual Report.

19. Auditors and Auditors RsReport:

A. Statutory Auditors:

M/s. Walker Chandiok & Co LLP, (Firm Registration no. 001076N/N500013) Chartered Accountants were appointed as Statutory Auditors of the Company at the Shareholders Meeting held on 25 July 2018, for a term of five consecutive years i.e. upto the conclusion of ensuing 12th AGM. Further as per the provisions of Section 139 of the Act, the Board of Directors of the Company, on the recommendation of the Audit Committee, recommended the re-appointment of M/s. Walker Chandiok & Co LLP, Chartered Accountants for a further period of five years i.e. upto the conclusion of 17th AGM and at annual general meeting held on 26 September 2023, the shareholders had approved re-appointment of M/s. Walker Chandiok & Co LLP, Chartered Accountants for a further period of five years i.e. upto the conclusion of 17th AGM.

Auditors Report for the year under review forms part of this annual report. It does not contain any qualifications, reservations or adverse remarks.

Further, there are no instances of any fraud reported by the Auditors to the Audit Committee or to the Board pursuant to Section 143(12) of the Act.

B. Secretarial Auditor:

Pursuant to provisions of Section 204 of the Act and the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules 2014, the Board had appointed M/s. Bhadresh Shah and Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company for the F.Y. 2024 - 25. Secretarial Audit Report in prescribed Form No. MR-3 is annexed to this report as “Annexure I”. There are no qualifications or reservations or adverse remarks in the Secretarial Audit Report.

Further, pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 24A & other applicable provisions of the SEBI Listing Regulations read with Section 204 read with Rule 9 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors at their respective meetings held on 15 May 2025 have approved & recommended for approval of Members, appointment of M/s. Bhadresh Shah and Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries (COP Number 15957) as Secretarial Auditor for a term of up to 5 (Five) consecutive years, to hold office from 1 April 2025 up to 31 March 2030.

A detailed proposal for appointment of Secretarial auditor forms part of the Notice convening this AGM.

C. Cost Auditor:

The Company maintains cost records as per the provisions of Section 148(1) of the Act and the same are audited by the Cost Auditors.

The Board, on recommendation of Audit Committee, has appointed M/s. Kirit Mehta & Associates, Practicing Cost Accountants to audit the cost records of the Company for the F.Y. 2025 - 26 at a remuneration of Rs0.45 million plus applicable taxes and reimbursement of actual travel and out of pocket expenses. Their remuneration is subject to ratification by shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. Accordingly, resolution seeking Members Rsratification of their remuneration, forms part of the Notice convening the 14th Annual General Meeting. Board recommends the same for approval of Members.

The Cost Auditors have certified that their appointment is within the limits of Section 141(3) (g) of the Act and that they are not disqualified from appointment within the meaning of the said Act.

D. Internal Auditor:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 138 of the Act and the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, the Board of the Company has appointed M/s. Shridhar & Associates, to conduct internal audit for the Company.

The Auditors of the Company have not reported any fraud as specified under the second proviso of Section 143(12) of the Act (including any statutory modification(s) or re-enactment(s) thereof for the time being in force).

20. Internal Financial Control (IFC) and its Adequacy:

The Company has laid down an adequate system of internal controls, policies and procedures for ensuring orderly and efficient conduct of the business, including adherence to the Companys policies, safeguarding of its assets, prevention and detection of frauds and errors, accuracy and completeness of the accounting records and timely preparation of reliable financial disclosures.

The current system of IFC is aligned with the statutory requirements and are adequate and operating effectively.

Effectiveness of IFC is ensured through Management reviews, controlled self-assessment and independent testing by the Internal Auditor.

21. Risk Management Policy:

The Company has a Risk Management Policy with the objective to formalise the process of identification of potential risk and adopt appropriate risk mitigation measures through a risk management structure. The Risk Management Policy is a step taken by the Company towards strengthening the existing controls. The details of risk management have been included in the Management Discussion and Analysis Report, which forms part of this report.

22. Particulars of Loans, Guarantees or Investments:

There were no loans, guarantees or investments made by the Company under Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 during the year under review and hence the said provision is not applicable.

25. Employee Stock Option Scheme (ESOP):

In compliance with the provisions of Sections 62 of the Act and Rules made thereunder and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Share Based Employee Benefits and Sweat Equity) Regulations, 2021 (“the SEBI SBEB Regulations”), the Company has formulated an employee stock option scheme, namely, Glenmark Life Sciences Limited Employee Stock Option Plan, 2021, (the “ESOP Scheme”). The ESOP scheme has been implemented in accordance with the SEBI SBEB Regulations and in accordance with the resolution passed by the shareholders at the Extraordinary General Meeting held on 09 April 2021, approving such scheme. ESOP Scheme of the Company aims to reward employees for their performance as well as to attract and retain talent in the organization. The Company views the ESOP as an instrument that would enable the Employees to

23. Capital Structure:

During the F.Y. 2024-25, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company has increased from Rs24,50,54,344 to Rs24,50,74,104, consequent to allotment of 9,880 equity shares of Rs2 each upon exercise of stock options under the Employee Stock Options Scheme 2021.

24. Utilisation of Issue Proceeds:

The net proceeds of the fresh issue were utilised for payment of outstanding purchase consideration to Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited (“the Promoter”) for the spin-off of the API business from the Promoter into our Company pursuant to the Business Purchase Agreement dated 9 October 2018, funding the Capital Expenditure requirements and General Corporate purposes. The details of utilization of proceeds by the Company are set out in following table and there was no deviation in utilization of the proceeds of IPO:

get a share in the value, they create for the Company in the years to come. 9,51,734 ESOP options have been granted to the eligible Employees/Directors at Nomination and Remuneration Committee meeting held on 17 May 2021.

NRC and Board, in adherence to ESOP Scheme and on conclusion of the sale of 75% shareholding from Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited to Nirma Limited, approved the acceleration of vesting of the granted options that have not vested i.e. 6,11,465 options under ESOP 2021, with effect from 16 March 2024, subject to compliance with the minimum statutory vesting period of one year from the date of grant.

As of 31 March 2024, 8,73,522 options were outstanding. During the F.Y. 2024-25, 1,18,715 options were cancelled and 9,880 options were exercised under Employees Stock Options Scheme viz. ESOS Rs2021. As of 31 March 2025, 7,44,927 options were outstanding and are due for exercise.

The information in compliance with Regulation 14 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Share Based Employee Benefits and Sweat Equity) Regulations, 2021, as amended, is attached as Annexure-II and forms part of this Annual Report.

26. Related Party Transactions:

The Company did not have any contracts or arrangements with Related Parties in terms of Section 188(1) of the Act. Accordingly, the disclosure of Related Party Transactions as required under Section 134(3)(h) of the Act in Form AOC-2 is not applicable to the Company for FY 2024-25 and hence does not form part of this Report. The disclosure of transactions with related party for the year is given in Notes to the Balance Sheet as on 31 March 2025.

All transactions with related parties were reviewed and approved by the Audit Committee and were in accordance with the Policy on dealing with and materiality of related party transactions and the related party framework, formulated and adopted by the Company. Prior omnibus approval of the Audit Committee is obtained for the transactions which are repetitive in nature.

Related Party Transactions and its materiality Policy is available on the Companys website at https:// bunny-wp-pullzone-zhbiessutg.b-cdn.net/alivus_ pdfs/investors/corporate_governance/Policy%20 on%20related%20party%20transactions%20 and%20its%20materiality.pdf

In terms of Regulation 23 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, the Company submits details of related party transactions as per the format specified in the relevant accounting standards/ SEBI notification to the stock exchanges on a half yearly basis.

27. The Conservation of Energy, Technology Absorption, Foreign Exchange Earnings & Outgo:

The information pertaining to Conservation of Energy, Technology Absorption, Foreign Exchange Earnings and outgo as required under Section 134(3) (m) of the Act, read with Rule 8(3) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is appended herewith as Annexure III to this report.

28. Corporate Social Responsibility:

The report on the CSR in the format prescribed in the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Amendment Rules, 2021 including the composition

of the CSR Committee is appended herewith as Annexure IV to this Report.

CSR Policy is available on Companys website at: https://bunny-wp-pullzone-zhbiessutg.b-cdn.net/ alivus_pdfs/investors/corporate_governance/ Glenmark-Life-Sciences-CSR-Policyb.pdf

29. Annual Return:

Pursuant to Section 92 read with Section 134(3)(a) of the Act, the Annual Return as on 31 March 2025 is available on the Companys

30. Disclosure under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal)

Act, 2013:

The Company has in place a policy on Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal of Sexual Harassment at workplace in line with the requirements of The Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013. An Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) has been set up to redress complaints received regarding sexual harassment.

The policy has set guidelines on the redressal and enquiry process that is to be followed by complainants and the ICC, whilst dealing with issues related to sexual harassment at the work place. All women employees (permanent, temporary, contractual and trainees) are covered under this policy.

There were no complaints reported under the Sexual Harassment of Women at workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013 during F.Y. 2024-25.

The Company is committed to providing safe and conducive work environment to all of its employees and associates.

31. Vigil Mechanism:

The Company, as required under Rule 7 of Companies (Meetings of Board and its Powers) Rules, 2014, has established a Vigil Mechanism for their Directors and employees to report their genuine concerns or grievances.

The Audit Committee of the Company shall oversees the vigil mechanism, which provides for adequate safeguards against victimization of employees and Directors who avail of the vigil mechanism.

(Rs in Million)