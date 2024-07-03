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SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹1,002
Prev. Close₹1,002
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.83
Day's High₹1,002
Day's Low₹1,002
52 Week's High₹1,148.4
52 Week's Low₹819
Book Value₹275.53
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)12,298.49
P/E21.04
EPS47.56
Divi. Yield0.5
The drug consists of a combination of dextroamphetamine saccharate, amphetamine aspartate, dextroamphetamine sulfate, and amphetamine sulfate.
The Mumbai-based company's income from operations decreased by roughly 15% to ₹507 Crore in the three months ended September 30.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ITC, Kansai Nerolac, Coromandel International, etc.
The sale will be conducted through the stock exchange mechanism, adhering to applicable legal requirements.
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
24.51
24.51
24.51
24.51
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,792.87
2,307.82
2,113.7
2,029.81
Net Worth
2,817.38
2,332.33
2,138.21
2,054.32
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
Revenue
1,885.16
yoy growth (%)
Raw materials
-905.49
As % of sales
48.03
Employee costs
-149.13
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
Profit before tax
470.94
Depreciation
-33.39
Tax paid
-119.36
Working capital
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
Op profit growth
EBIT growth
Net profit growth
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Gross Sales
1,885.17
1,537.31
886.42
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,885.17
1,537.31
886.42
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
0.81
11.99
0.44
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,788.8
|142.97
|4,29,145.05
|608.7
|0.89
|4,887.27
|93.23
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,521
|64.98
|1,72,988.62
|756
|0.46
|2,793
|629.49
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
4,410.4
|67.49
|1,49,322.13
|467
|0.86
|2,677
|249.73
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,387.9
|32.58
|1,12,149.13
|384.64
|0.94
|3,840.92
|423.36
Zydus Lifesciences Ltd
ZYDUSLIFE
1,087.6
|29.63
|1,09,422.92
|1,722
|0.09
|3,564.6
|235.25
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
HIREN KARSANBHAI PATEL
Managing Director & CEO
Yasir Yusufali Rawjee
ED / WTD / Head - Technical & Operations
Vinod Naik
Independent Non Exe. Director
KAUSHIKBHAI NANDUBHAI PATEL
Independent Non Exe. Director
Manju Agarwal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Taruvai Laxminarayanan Easwar
Independent Non Exe. Director
Savan Godialwala
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rudalf Corriea
Plot No. 170-172 Chandramouli,
Industrial Est.Mohol Bazarpeth,
Maharashtra - 413213
Tel: 91-2189-234456/234246
Website: http://www.glenmarklifesciences.com
Email: complianceofficer@glenmarklifesciences.com
Karvy Selenium Tow-B,
31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,
Hyderabad-500032
Tel: 91-40-67162222
Website: www.kfintech.com
Email: einward.ris@karvy.com
Summary
Alivus Life Sciences Limited was initially established as Zorg Laboratories Private Limited, on June 23, 2011 and was granted the Certificate of Incorporation by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtr...
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Reports by Alivus Life Sciences Ltd
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