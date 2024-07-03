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Alivus Life Sciences Ltd Share Price Live

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1,002
(0.00%)
Jun 9, 2026|02:37:50 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,002
  • Day's High1,002
  • 52 Wk High1,148.4
  • Prev. Close1,002
  • Day's Low1,002
  • 52 Wk Low 819
  • Turnover (lac)0.83
  • P/E21.04
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value275.53
  • EPS47.56
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)12,298.49
  • Div. Yield0.5
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Alivus Life Sciences Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

₹1,002

Prev. Close

₹1,002

Turnover(Lac.)

₹0.83

Day's High

₹1,002

Day's Low

₹1,002

52 Week's High

₹1,148.4

52 Week's Low

₹819

Book Value

₹275.53

Face Value

₹2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

12,298.49

P/E

21.04

EPS

47.56

Divi. Yield

0.5

Alivus Life Sciences Ltd Corporate Action

11 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 11 Aug, 2025

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7 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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15 May 2025

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 5

Record Date: 01 Sep, 2025

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Alivus Life Sciences Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Glenmark Set to Enter $421 Million US ADHD Drug Market

Glenmark Set to Enter $421 Million US ADHD Drug Market

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The drug consists of a combination of dextroamphetamine saccharate, amphetamine aspartate, dextroamphetamine sulfate, and amphetamine sulfate.

17 Apr 2025|03:29 PM
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Glenmark Life Sciences’ Q2 net profit falls 20% y-o-y

Glenmark Life Sciences’ Q2 net profit falls 20% y-o-y

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The Mumbai-based company's income from operations decreased by roughly 15% to ₹507 Crore in the three months ended September 30.

25 Oct 2024|12:27 PM
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Top stocks for today - 25th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 25th October 2024

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Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ITC, Kansai Nerolac, Coromandel International, etc.

25 Oct 2024|08:14 AM
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Glenmark Pharmaceuticals divests stake in Glenmark Life after Nirma Acquisition

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals divests stake in Glenmark Life after Nirma Acquisition

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The sale will be conducted through the stock exchange mechanism, adhering to applicable legal requirements.

11 Jul 2024|01:16 PM
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Alivus Life Sciences Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:31 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.87%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.87%

Non-Promoter- 12.56%

Institutions: 12.56%

Non-Institutions: 12.55%

Custodian: 0.00%

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Share PriceShare Price

Alivus Life Sciences Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

24.51

24.51

24.51

24.51

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,792.87

2,307.82

2,113.7

2,029.81

Net Worth

2,817.38

2,332.33

2,138.21

2,054.32

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021

Revenue

1,885.16

yoy growth (%)

Raw materials

-905.49

As % of sales

48.03

Employee costs

-149.13

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021

Profit before tax

470.94

Depreciation

-33.39

Tax paid

-119.36

Working capital

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

Op profit growth

EBIT growth

Net profit growth

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Gross Sales

1,885.17

1,537.31

886.42

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,885.17

1,537.31

886.42

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

0.81

11.99

0.44

Alivus Life Sciences Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,788.8

142.974,29,145.05608.70.894,887.2793.23

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,521

64.981,72,988.627560.462,793629.49

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

4,410.4

67.491,49,322.134670.862,677249.73

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,387.9

32.581,12,149.13384.640.943,840.92423.36

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd

ZYDUSLIFE

1,087.6

29.631,09,422.921,7220.093,564.6235.25

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Alivus Life Sciences Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

HIREN KARSANBHAI PATEL

Managing Director & CEO

Yasir Yusufali Rawjee

ED / WTD / Head - Technical & Operations

Vinod Naik

Independent Non Exe. Director

KAUSHIKBHAI NANDUBHAI PATEL

Independent Non Exe. Director

Manju Agarwal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Taruvai Laxminarayanan Easwar

Independent Non Exe. Director

Savan Godialwala

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rudalf Corriea

Registered Office

Plot No. 170-172 Chandramouli,

Industrial Est.Mohol Bazarpeth,

Maharashtra - 413213

Tel: 91-2189-234456/234246

Website: http://www.glenmarklifesciences.com

Email: complianceofficer@glenmarklifesciences.com

Registrar Office

Karvy Selenium Tow-B,

31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,

Hyderabad-500032

Tel: 91-40-67162222

Website: www.kfintech.com

Email: einward.ris@karvy.com

Summary

Alivus Life Sciences Limited was initially established as Zorg Laboratories Private Limited, on June 23, 2011 and was granted the Certificate of Incorporation by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtr...
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Reports by Alivus Life Sciences Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Alivus Life Sciences Ltd share price today?

The Alivus Life Sciences Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1002 today.

What is the Market Cap of Alivus Life Sciences Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Alivus Life Sciences Ltd is ₹12298.49 Cr. as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Alivus Life Sciences Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Alivus Life Sciences Ltd is 21.04 and 3.69 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Alivus Life Sciences Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Alivus Life Sciences Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Alivus Life Sciences Ltd is ₹819 and ₹1148.4 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Alivus Life Sciences Ltd?

Alivus Life Sciences Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 6.01%, 3 Years at 20.27%, 1 Year at -1.27%, 6 Month at 16.50%, 3 Month at 8.94% and 1 Month at -10.64%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Alivus Life Sciences Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Alivus Life Sciences Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.87 %
Institutions - 12.57 %
Public - 12.56 %

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