Alivus Life Sciences Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
24.51
24.51
24.51
24.51
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,792.87
2,307.82
2,113.7
2,029.81
Net Worth
2,817.38
2,332.33
2,138.21
2,054.32
Minority Interest
Debt
56.61
17.15
19.36
2.88
Deferred Tax Liability Net
61.74
53.34
44.25
32.57
Total Liabilities
2,935.73
2,402.82
2,201.82
2,089.77
Fixed Assets
1,056.86
911.05
842.25
686.72
Intangible Assets
Investments
477.69
0.08
0.08
0.08
Deferred Tax Asset Net
7.32
4.55
1.81
1.07
Networking Capital
1,322.61
1,185.54
1,048.29
889.73
Inventories
673.95
666.59
604.17
516.24
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
969.74
765.43
806.77
673.49
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
161.98
205.67
139.5
82.32
Sundry Creditors
-411.52
-390.76
-447.56
-324.4
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-71.54
-61.39
-54.59
-57.92
Cash
71.24
301.59
309.4
512.16
Total Assets
2,935.72
2,402.81
2,201.83
2,089.76
The drug consists of a combination of dextroamphetamine saccharate, amphetamine aspartate, dextroamphetamine sulfate, and amphetamine sulfate.
The Mumbai-based company's income from operations decreased by roughly 15% to ₹507 Crore in the three months ended September 30.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ITC, Kansai Nerolac, Coromandel International, etc.
The sale will be conducted through the stock exchange mechanism, adhering to applicable legal requirements.
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