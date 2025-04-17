|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|8 Sep 2025
|11 Aug 2025
|AGM 08/09/2025 Intimation of 14th Annual general Meeting and Record date Notice of 14th Annual General Meeting Proceedings of the 14th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Alivus Life Sciences Limited (formerly Glenmark Life Sciences Limited) held on 08th September, 2025 Please find attached herewith Scrutinizers Report. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/09/2025)
The drug consists of a combination of dextroamphetamine saccharate, amphetamine aspartate, dextroamphetamine sulfate, and amphetamine sulfate.
The Mumbai-based company's income from operations decreased by roughly 15% to ₹507 Crore in the three months ended September 30.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ITC, Kansai Nerolac, Coromandel International, etc.
The sale will be conducted through the stock exchange mechanism, adhering to applicable legal requirements.
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