|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 May 2026
|7 May 2026
|Alivus Life Sciences Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2026 and to consider and recommend dividend if any on Equity shares for the year ended March 31 2026. We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e., May 14, 2026, has inter-alia approved the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2026. The Board of Directors of the Company also recommended payment of Final Equity Dividend for the financial year 2025-26 of Rs. 5/- (250%) per equity share of Rs. 2 each, subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. Enclosed please find herewith intimation with respect to allotment of Equity Shares under the Employee Stock Option Scheme, 2021. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 14.05.2026)
|Board Meeting
|22 Jan 2026
|14 Jan 2026
|Quarterly Results Alivus Life Sciences Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/01/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2025. Pursuant to Regulations 30 and 33 of the SEBI (LODR), 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board at its meeting held today approved the unaudited Financial Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months ended December 31, 2025. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 22.01.2025)
|Board Meeting
|6 Nov 2025
|29 Oct 2025
|Alivus Life Sciences Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2025. Please find enclosed Unaudited Financial Results for the Second quarter and Half Year ended September 30, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.11.2025)
|Board Meeting
|1 Aug 2025
|24 Jul 2025
|Alivus Life Sciences Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2025. Pursuant to Regulations 30 and 33 of the SEBI LODR, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board at its meeting held today approved the unaudited Financial Results for the First Quarter ended June 30, 2025. The said meeting of the Board commenced at 5.00 p.m. and concluded at 5.50 p.m. The copy of the said results, and Limited Review Report of the Auditor is enclosed herewith. These are also being made available on the website of the Company at www.alivus.com You are requested to take the same on record. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/08/2025)
The drug consists of a combination of dextroamphetamine saccharate, amphetamine aspartate, dextroamphetamine sulfate, and amphetamine sulfate.
The Mumbai-based company's income from operations decreased by roughly 15% to ₹507 Crore in the three months ended September 30.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ITC, Kansai Nerolac, Coromandel International, etc.
The sale will be conducted through the stock exchange mechanism, adhering to applicable legal requirements.
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