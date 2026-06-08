Alka India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
0.5
50
63.44
63.44
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.18
0
-48.74
-46.17
Net Worth
0.68
50
14.7
17.27
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0.01
Total Liabilities
0.68
50
14.7
17.28
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0.06
Intangible Assets
Investments
4.69
4.69
4.81
7.13
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0.05
0.06
Networking Capital
-4.04
45.29
8.22
10.01
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
2.5
0
2.29
2.28
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
2.7
52.75
8.52
8.29
Sundry Creditors
-1.37
0
-0.3
-0.06
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-7.87
-7.46
-2.29
-0.5
Cash
0.03
0.02
1.63
0.01
Total Assets
0.68
50
14.71
17.27
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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