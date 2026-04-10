|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|4 May 2026
|7 Apr 2026
|Convening of 32nd AGM of the Company on Monday, 04th May, 2026, through Video Conferencing/ Other Audio-Visual Means (VC/ OAVM) and fixed Monday, 27th April, 2026 as Record Date for the purpose of determining entitlement of the members to the final dividend for the financial year 2025-26 The shareholders are hereby informed that the Annual General Meeting for the financial year 2025-26 will be held on May 04, 2026. The detailed notice has been attached herewith. The Annual Report of the Company for the financial year 2025-26 has been attached herewith. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 10.04.2026) The Proceedings of 32nd Annual General Meeting of the company held on Monday, 04th May, 2026 has been attached herewith. The Scrutinizer Report of 32nd Annual general Meeting (AGM) of the Company for the Financial year 2025-26 held on Monday, May 04, 2026 has been attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 04/05/2026) The Outcome of Board meeting for Allotment of Bonus Shares has been attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.05.2026)
|AGM
|23 Mar 2026
|27 Feb 2026
|Notice convening an Annual general meeting of the shareholders of the Company to be held on Monday, March 23, 2026 for seeking their approval. The notice of the said AGM shall be submitted to the Stock Exchanges in due course of time in compliance with the provisions of the Listing Regulations The shareholders are hereby informed that the Annual General Meeting for the financial year 2024-25 will be held on March 23, 2026. The detailed notice has been attached herewith. The Proceedings of 31st Annual General meeting held on Monday, 23rd March, 2026 is attached herewith. The shareholders in the Annual general meeting held on Monday, 23rd March, 2026 adopted new set of Memorandum of Association (MOA) and Article of Association of the company (AOA) in substitution and to the entire exclusion of existing MOA and AOA of the company. The required disclosure is hereby attached with. The voting results along with Scrutinizers Report dated March 23, 2026 is attached herewith. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 23.03.2026) The object clause has been altered pursuant to approval by Shareholders in 31st Annual general meeting held on Monday, 23rd March, 2026 and Registrar of companies vide its letter dated 25th March 2026. The required disclosure of alteration in Memorandum of Association has been attached herewith. There has been change in percentage (%) of votes cast in Resolution No. 15 and 16 as mentioned in the Notice of 31st Annual General Meeting of the Company dated February 27, 2026. Consequently, the Scrutinizer has issued a revised report with the required changes. The revised report has been attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26.03.2026)
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