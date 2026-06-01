Board Meeting 1 Jun 2026 26 May 2026

Alka India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/06/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the proposal for fund raising by way of preferential issue / private placement of securities for cash including determination of Issue Price subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required pursuant to the approval of shareholders of the Company. The outcome of meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today i.e. Monday, 01st June, 2026 has been attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:01.06.2026)

Board Meeting 11 May 2026 11 May 2026

The Outcome of Board meeting for Allotment of Bonus Shares has been attached herewith. Clarification in respect of outcome of Board Meeting wherein there was an inadvertent omission of meeting commencement and conclusion time, there being no other changes or corrections in the outcome. The revised outcome has been attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated On : 12.05.2026)

Board Meeting 20 Apr 2026 20 Apr 2026

Intimation for withdrawal of proposed preferential Issue as approved by Board of directors in its meeting held on Monday, April 20, 2026

Board Meeting 7 Apr 2026 1 Apr 2026

Quarterly Results & Audited Results & Final Dividend & Bonus issue Alka India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/04/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. Audited Financial Results (standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter and year ended 31st March, 2026. 2. consideration and recommendation of the final dividend for financial year ended 31st March, 2026 3. considering the proposal for issue of bonus shares to the public shareholders of the Company. 4. Any other Business with the permission of Chairman. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01.04.2026) The outcome of meeting of Board of directors held on Tuesday, 07th day of April, 2026 has been attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/04/2026) The Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2026 along with Independent Auditors Report has been attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:15.04.2026)

Board Meeting 27 Feb 2026 16 Feb 2026

Alka India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the proposal of fund raising by the Company. The Board Meeting to be held on 19/02/2026 has been revised to 25/02/2026 The Board Meeting to be held on 19/02/2026 has been revised to 25/02/2026 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 17.02.2026) The Board Meeting to be held on 25/02/2026 has been revised to 27/02/2026 The Board Meeting to be held on 25/02/2026 has been revised to 27/02/2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 23/02/2026) The outcome of meeting of Board of Directors has been attached herewith. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 27.02.2026)

Board Meeting 30 Jan 2026 27 Jan 2026

Quarterly Results Alka India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/01/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve and take on records, the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the third quarter and nine months ended on 31st December, 2025 and to take on record the Limited Review Report thereon. The outcome of meeting of Board of Directors has been attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated On : 30.01.2026)

Board Meeting 15 Oct 2025 10 Oct 2025

Alka India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/10/2025 inter alia to consider and approve and take on records the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the second quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2025 and to take on record the Limited Review Report thereon. The outcome of meeting of Board of Directors has been attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated On : 15.10.2025)

Board Meeting 7 Aug 2025 31 Jul 2025

Alka India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Alka India Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2025 inter alia to consider approve and take on records the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the first quarter ended on 30th June 2025 and to take on record the Limited Review Report thereon. Appointment of Internal and Tax Auditor.

Board Meeting 24 Jul 2025 18 Jul 2025