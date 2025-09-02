|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|25 Sep 2025
|8 Aug 2025
|Considered and approved the Notice convening the 22nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25 will be held on Thursday, 25th September 2025, 1ST 3.00 P.M. through Video Conferencing or Other Audio-Visual Means in compliance with the provisions of the MCA circulars as issued from time to time, Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder. Appointment of M/s. Ragini Choksi & Co, Practising Company Secretary as the Scrutiniser of the Company for the upcoming Annual General Meeting in the year 2025. ALUWIND INFRA-TECH LIMITED has informed the Exchange about the Annual General Meeting(AGM) scheduled to be held on Thursday, 25th September 2025 at 03.00 PM IST through Video Conferencing. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 02.09.2025) ALUWIND INFRA-TECH LIMITED has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on September 25, 2025 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 25.09.2025) ALUWIND INFRA-TECH LIMITED has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Annual General Meeting held on September 25, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 26.09.2025)
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