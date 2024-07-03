Invest wise with Expert advice
No Chart Data Available
No Record Found
No Record Found
SectorConstruction
Open₹51.5
Prev. Close₹51.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹15.75
Day's High₹51.5
Day's Low₹49.95
52 Week's High₹95.8
52 Week's Low₹45.15
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)124.24
P/E11.82
EPS4.23
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
24.85
18.25
2.53
0.12
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
34.84
6.32
14.49
14.18
Net Worth
59.69
24.57
17.02
14.3
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
Gross Sales
138.56
109.22
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
138.56
109.22
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
1.54
1.3
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd
MAHLIFE
334.45
|95.24
|7,132.05
|29.56
|1.05
|550.36
|143.47
Man Infraconstruction Ltd
MANINFRA
111.33
|28.97
|4,490.79
|33.35
|0.65
|64.81
|52.03
PSP Projects Ltd
PSPPROJECT
852.6
|63.46
|3,363.21
|21.15
|0
|1,011.78
|317.97
M & B Engineering Ltd
MBEL
270.35
|19.44
|1,545.57
|19.28
|0.37
|314.31
|114.78
B.L.Kashyap & Sons Ltd
BLKASHYAP
52.95
|26.23
|1,194.61
|-7.27
|0
|361.8
|32.61
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman / Executive Director / M D / Promoter
Murli Manohar Ramshankar Kabra
Executive Director
Rajesh Kabra
Executive Director
Jagmohan Ramshankar Kabra
Independent Non Exe. Director
Aruna Bangur
Independent Non Exe. Director
Santosh Kumar Rathi
Independent Non Exe. Director
Kiran Shankar Shetty
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Harsh Singh Solanki
604 Palm Spring Centre Link Rd,
Malad (West) Mumbai City,
Maharashtra - 400064
Tel: 91-022-35135036/37/38/39
Website: http://www.aluwind.net
Email: compliance@aluwind.net
D-153/A 1st Flr,
Okhla Industrial Are, Phase-I,
New Delhi-110020
Tel: 011 - 26812682 / 83
Website: www.skylinerta.com
Email: admin@skylinerta.com
Summary
Aluwind Infra-Tech Limited was initially incorporated as Aluwind Architectural Private Limited as a Private Limited Company vide Certificate of Incorporation dated April 22, 2003, with the Registrar o...
Read More
Reports by Aluwind Infra-Tech Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.