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Aluwind Infra-Tech Ltd Share Price Live

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50
(-3.29%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

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Equities

Futures

Option

No Chart Data Available

  • Open51.5
  • Day's High51.5
  • 52 Wk High95.8
  • Prev. Close51.7
  • Day's Low49.95
  • 52 Wk Low 45.15
  • Turnover (lac)15.75
  • P/E11.82
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS4.23
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)124.24
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Aluwind Infra-Tech Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Construction

Open

₹51.5

Prev. Close

₹51.7

Turnover(Lac.)

₹15.75

Day's High

₹51.5

Day's Low

₹49.95

52 Week's High

₹95.8

52 Week's Low

₹45.15

Book Value

₹0

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

124.24

P/E

11.82

EPS

4.23

Divi. Yield

0

Aluwind Infra-Tech Ltd Corporate Action

8 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 Aug, 2025

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27 Apr 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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Aluwind Infra-Tech Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Trading Account

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Aluwind Infra-Tech Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:55 AM
Mar-2026Sep-2025Mar-2025Sep-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.14%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.14%

Non-Promoter- 27.85%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 27.85%

Custodian: 0.00%

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Share PriceShare Price

Aluwind Infra-Tech Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

24.85

18.25

2.53

0.12

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

34.84

6.32

14.49

14.18

Net Worth

59.69

24.57

17.02

14.3

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025

Gross Sales

138.56

109.22

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

138.56

109.22

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

1.54

1.3

Aluwind Infra-Tech Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd

MAHLIFE

334.45

95.247,132.0529.561.05550.36143.47

Man Infraconstruction Ltd

MANINFRA

111.33

28.974,490.7933.350.6564.8152.03

PSP Projects Ltd

PSPPROJECT

852.6

63.463,363.2121.1501,011.78317.97

M & B Engineering Ltd

MBEL

270.35

19.441,545.5719.280.37314.31114.78

B.L.Kashyap & Sons Ltd

BLKASHYAP

52.95

26.231,194.61-7.270361.832.61

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Aluwind Infra-Tech Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman / Executive Director / M D / Promoter

Murli Manohar Ramshankar Kabra

Executive Director

Rajesh Kabra

Executive Director

Jagmohan Ramshankar Kabra

Independent Non Exe. Director

Aruna Bangur

Independent Non Exe. Director

Santosh Kumar Rathi

Independent Non Exe. Director

Kiran Shankar Shetty

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Harsh Singh Solanki

Registered Office

604 Palm Spring Centre Link Rd,

Malad (West) Mumbai City,

Maharashtra - 400064

Tel: 91-022-35135036/37/38/39

Website: http://www.aluwind.net

Email: compliance@aluwind.net

Registrar Office

D-153/A 1st Flr,

Okhla Industrial Are, Phase-I,

New Delhi-110020

Tel: 011 - 26812682 / 83

Website: www.skylinerta.com

Email: admin@skylinerta.com

Summary

Aluwind Infra-Tech Limited was initially incorporated as Aluwind Architectural Private Limited as a Private Limited Company vide Certificate of Incorporation dated April 22, 2003, with the Registrar o...
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Reports by Aluwind Infra-Tech Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Aluwind Infra-Tech Ltd share price today?

The Aluwind Infra-Tech Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹50 today.

What is the Market Cap of Aluwind Infra-Tech Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aluwind Infra-Tech Ltd is ₹124.24 Cr. as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Aluwind Infra-Tech Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Aluwind Infra-Tech Ltd is 11.82 and 1.77 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Aluwind Infra-Tech Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aluwind Infra-Tech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aluwind Infra-Tech Ltd is ₹45.15 and ₹95.8 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Aluwind Infra-Tech Ltd?

Aluwind Infra-Tech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 1.90%, 1 Year at -29.58%, 6 Month at -30.22%, 3 Month at -16.67% and 1 Month at -0.79%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Aluwind Infra-Tech Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Aluwind Infra-Tech Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.15 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 27.85 %

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