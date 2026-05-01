Board Meeting 1 May 2026 27 Apr 2026

Financial Results ALUWIND INFRA-TECH LIMITED has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results(Standalone and Consolidated) for the period ended March 31, 2026. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 01.05.2026)

Board Meeting 11 Mar 2026 5 Mar 2026

Aluwind Infra-Tech Limited informed the Exchange that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 11th March 2026 to transact certain items, relating to the business operations of the Company.

Board Meeting 12 Nov 2025 6 Nov 2025

To consider and approve the financial results(Standalone and Consolidated) for the period ended September 30, 2025 ALUWIND INFRA-TECH LIMITED has informed the Exchange regarding the financial result for the half year ended 30th September 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 12.11.2025)

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2025 4 Aug 2025