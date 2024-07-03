Aluwind Infra-Tech Ltd Summary

Aluwind Infra-Tech Limited was initially incorporated as Aluwind Architectural Private Limited as a Private Limited Company vide Certificate of Incorporation dated April 22, 2003, with the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra. Subsequently, the Company converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Aluwind Architectural Limited dated January 3, 2024 and has attained the name as Aluwind Infra-Tech Limited w.e.f. April 16, 2025.The Company, led by Mr.



Murli Manohar Ramshankar Kabra, is a prominent player in the aluminum manufacturing industry, specializing in windows, doors, curtain walls, cladding, and glazing systems. It is engaged in fabrication and installation of Aluminium Windows-Doors, CurtainWalls, Cladding and Glazing System to cater Architects, Consultants, Builders, Institutions and Corporates.With decades of expertise, it has earned a stellar reputation for delivering tailored solutions to architects, builders, institutions, and corporations. Operating from a cutting-edge facility in Pune, Maharashtra, the company utilizes advanced machinery for fabrication and assembly.



Rigorous quality checks are integrated into its streamlined production process to ensure consistent high standards.The Company achieved a milestone by starting its business operations as a family venture. In 2000, a significant transformation occurred as the proprietorship evolved into a partnership between MM Kabra and Rajesh Kabra. Today, the Company stands out as a prominent specialist in manufacturing and installing a diverse range of aluminum products including windows, doors, curtain walls, cladding, and glazing systems, all meticulously crafted to meet the unique needs of architects, consultants, builders, institutions, and corporations.Operating from a facility in Pune, Maharashtra, this tech-driven company specializes in a niche product segment.



With elite infrastructure and advanced machinery, including a powder coating facility and CNC machines, it ensures precision in manufacturing aluminum products like windows, doors, and curtain walls. The Company in 2003 delivered a project costing Rs 3 Crores in Kalyaninagar for Vascon Engineers in 2007 by performing multiple projects for Vascon Engineers aggregating Rs 21 Crores between 2007 and 2009. In 2015, it acquired L&T Realty Ltd in 2015.



It joined hands with Eternia Windows Systems and received its Eternia Project Marian Park in 2020. In 2022, it acquired works of Birla Vanya worth over Rs 20 Cr.The Company launched the IPO comprising a fresh issue of 66,00,000 Equity Shares of Rs 10 each by raising Rs 29.70 crores on April 4, 2024.As a part of the expansion of the business, Company has incorporated a subsidiary Company viz Aluwind Clean-Tech Private Limited on 21st May 2025. The Company is expanding its operations beyond architectural work, covering various verticals, including modern interior and exterior works, infrastructure projects, and technology-driven solutions.



The Company in addition to its core expertise in window and faade fabrication, is exploring allied services by offering professional cleaning services of windows and faades either manually and /or using new technology.