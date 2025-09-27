AMBANI ORGOCHEM LIMITED has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on September 27, 2025 AMBANI ORGOCHEM LIMITED has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of 39th Annual General Meeting held on September 27, 2025 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 27.09.2025) AMBANI ORGOCHEM LIMITED has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Annual General Meeting held on September 27, 2025 Voting Results of Annual General Meeting held on September 27, 2025 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 30.09.2025)