Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorChemicals
Open₹143.8
Prev. Close₹140.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹4.02
Day's High₹143.9
Day's Low₹134
52 Week's High₹143.9
52 Week's Low₹94.9
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)102.63
P/E75.71
EPS1.77
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
10.5
14.06
6.43
6.43
Preference Capital
5.69
5.69
5.69
5.69
Reserves
40.69
32.35
25.65
24.42
Net Worth
56.88
52.1
37.77
36.54
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
86.66
72.87
65.29
52.35
yoy growth (%)
18.92
11.6
24.71
59.95
Raw materials
-70.53
-59.61
-54.05
-43.59
As % of sales
81.38
81.8
82.78
83.25
Employee costs
-3.12
-3.03
-2.51
-2.04
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
2.48
2.34
2.24
1.41
Depreciation
-0.98
-0.78
-0.59
-0.47
Tax paid
-0.91
-0.7
-0.56
-0.37
Working capital
10.35
14.53
4.26
-1.66
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
18.92
11.6
24.71
59.95
Op profit growth
16.21
7.03
42.07
20.66
EBIT growth
16.66
8.43
30.11
27.66
Net profit growth
7.32
-9.56
98.09
-323.89
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
240.74
192.54
136.2
132.04
124.99
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
240.74
192.54
136.2
132.04
124.99
Other Operating Income
2.91
1.39
0.48
1.32
1.06
Other Income
0
0.49
7.35
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
1,459.8
|62.14
|1,48,493.42
|547.39
|1.47
|3,284.8
|104.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,674.4
|44.25
|79,286.23
|507.06
|0
|3,498.93
|427.74
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,869.5
|106.43
|58,631.71
|85.2
|0
|614.33
|495.72
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
3,492.6
|55.43
|38,318.43
|171
|0
|1,211
|647.24
Navin Fluorine International Ltd
NAVINFLUOR
6,863.5
|71.46
|35,216.02
|135.03
|0.22
|626.51
|714.62
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman / Executive Director / WTD
Apooni Shah
Managing Director
Rakesh Shah
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sanjay Mehta
Independent Non Exe. Director
Prakash Mahanwar
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Bhavin Jitendra Patel
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Neerajkumar Amarjeet Pandey
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Vaanie Dangie
N-44 MIDC Tarapiur Boisar,
Maharashtra - 401506
Tel: 91-22-26833778
Website: http://www.ambaniorganics.com
Email: info@ambaniorganics.com
21/25 Shakti Nivas,
Opp Satya Saibaba Te, Mahakali Rd Andhe(E),
Mumbai+400059
Tel: 91-22-28366620
Website: www.unisec.in
Email: info@unisec.in
Summary
Ambani Orgochem Limited was initially incorporated as Speciality Coatings Private Limited on July 8, 1985, with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. The name of the Company was changed to Ambani Organi...
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Reports by Ambani Orgochem Ltd
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