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Ambani Orgochem Ltd Share Price Live

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134
(-4.56%)
May 26, 2026|05:30:00 AM

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Equities

Futures

Option

No Chart Data Available

  • Open143.8
  • Day's High143.9
  • 52 Wk High143.9
  • Prev. Close140.4
  • Day's Low134
  • 52 Wk Low 94.9
  • Turnover (lac)4.02
  • P/E75.71
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS1.77
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)102.63
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Ambani Orgochem Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

₹143.8

Prev. Close

₹140.4

Turnover(Lac.)

₹4.02

Day's High

₹143.9

Day's Low

₹134

52 Week's High

₹143.9

52 Week's Low

₹94.9

Book Value

₹0

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

102.63

P/E

75.71

EPS

1.77

Divi. Yield

0

Ambani Orgochem Ltd Corporate Action

4 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Sep, 2025

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4 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

BookCloser

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18 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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12 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

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Ambani Orgochem Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Knowledge Center

Demat Account

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Trading Account

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Ambani Orgochem Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:44 AM
Mar-2026Sep-2025Mar-2025Nov-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 61.24%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 61.24%

Non-Promoter- 38.75%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 38.75%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Ambani Orgochem Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

10.5

14.06

6.43

6.43

Preference Capital

5.69

5.69

5.69

5.69

Reserves

40.69

32.35

25.65

24.42

Net Worth

56.88

52.1

37.77

36.54

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

86.66

72.87

65.29

52.35

yoy growth (%)

18.92

11.6

24.71

59.95

Raw materials

-70.53

-59.61

-54.05

-43.59

As % of sales

81.38

81.8

82.78

83.25

Employee costs

-3.12

-3.03

-2.51

-2.04

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

2.48

2.34

2.24

1.41

Depreciation

-0.98

-0.78

-0.59

-0.47

Tax paid

-0.91

-0.7

-0.56

-0.37

Working capital

10.35

14.53

4.26

-1.66

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

18.92

11.6

24.71

59.95

Op profit growth

16.21

7.03

42.07

20.66

EBIT growth

16.66

8.43

30.11

27.66

Net profit growth

7.32

-9.56

98.09

-323.89

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

240.74

192.54

136.2

132.04

124.99

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

240.74

192.54

136.2

132.04

124.99

Other Operating Income

2.91

1.39

0.48

1.32

1.06

Other Income

0

0.49

7.35

0

0

Ambani Orgochem Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

1,459.8

62.141,48,493.42547.391.473,284.8104.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,674.4

44.2579,286.23507.0603,498.93427.74

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,869.5

106.4358,631.7185.20614.33495.72

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

3,492.6

55.4338,318.4317101,211647.24

Navin Fluorine International Ltd

NAVINFLUOR

6,863.5

71.4635,216.02135.030.22626.51714.62

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Ambani Orgochem Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman / Executive Director / WTD

Apooni Shah

Managing Director

Rakesh Shah

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sanjay Mehta

Independent Non Exe. Director

Prakash Mahanwar

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Bhavin Jitendra Patel

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Neerajkumar Amarjeet Pandey

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Vaanie Dangie

Registered Office

N-44 MIDC Tarapiur Boisar,

Maharashtra - 401506

Tel: 91-22-26833778

Website: http://www.ambaniorganics.com

Email: info@ambaniorganics.com

Registrar Office

21/25 Shakti Nivas,

Opp Satya Saibaba Te, Mahakali Rd Andhe(E),

Mumbai+400059

Tel: 91-22-28366620

Website: www.unisec.in

Email: info@unisec.in

Summary

Ambani Orgochem Limited was initially incorporated as Speciality Coatings Private Limited on July 8, 1985, with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. The name of the Company was changed to Ambani Organi...
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Reports by Ambani Orgochem Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Ambani Orgochem Ltd share price today?

The Ambani Orgochem Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹134 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ambani Orgochem Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ambani Orgochem Ltd is ₹102.63 Cr. as of 26 May ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ambani Orgochem Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ambani Orgochem Ltd is 75.71 and 2.12 as of 26 May ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ambani Orgochem Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ambani Orgochem Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ambani Orgochem Ltd is ₹94.9 and ₹143.9 as of 26 May ‘26

What is the CAGR of Ambani Orgochem Ltd?

Ambani Orgochem Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 8.37%, 3 Years at 1.26%, 1 Year at 17.60%, 6 Month at 27.62%, 3 Month at -1.98% and 1 Month at -4.56%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ambani Orgochem Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ambani Orgochem Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 61.25 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 38.75 %

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