Ambani Orgochem Ltd Management Discussions

AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Ambani Orgochem Limited is a manufacturer, processor, importer, supplier and exporter of water based specialty chemicals used in Paper Industry, Paint Industry, Textile Industry, Carpet Industry, Adhesive Industry, etc. Our Company was incorporated in the year 1987 and is engaged in the business of specialty chemicals for more than 3 (three) decades. We are an “ ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System ” , ISO 14001: 2015 Environmental Management System, ISO 45001 2018 Occupational Health and Safety Management System certified company and we have also obtained GOTS (Global Organic Textiles Standards) and ZDHC Zero Discharge of Hazardous Chemicals certification for some of our textile industries chemicals. We are dedicated to delivering specialty chemicals that add value and make everyday products — from paints to personal care items — better, safer, and more reliable.

Over the years we have developed good standing with our customers from various industries to whom we have supplied specialty chemicals such as Textile Auxiliaries, Acrylic Polymers, Binders and Paint Dryers. We have dedicated industry based marketing managers who market our products to the specific industry which has been allocated. Our overseas marketing headed by Mr. Aashay Shah and the domestic marketing is headed by Mr. Rakesh Shah

We have a dedicated inhouse Research & Development and Quality Assurance/Quality Control Team which undertakes rigorous testing and quality management. Our R&D Centre is located at Plot No. N42, MIDC Tarapur Boisar, Thane, Maharashtra 401506.

Our dedicated R&D team tests the raw materials procured and the products manufactured. The R & D team is instrumental in maintaining the high quality of our products.

COMPETITION

The chemical industry captures a wide variety of companies that serve to provide products and services that keep the everyday consumer engaged. There are a number of segments within the industry, each of which provides a different form of services to consumers around the world. Thus, Chemical market is highly competitive and

fragmented, and we face competition from leading Chemical and Dye Industries, that are expanding their traditional offerings (in India) to include research and development (R&D), product development, and other niche services. We compete with our competitors on a regional or product line basis. Some of our competitors may have greater financial, marketing, sales and other resources than we do. We believe that the principal factors affecting competition in our business include client relationships, reputation, the abilities of employees, market focus and the relative quality and price of the services and products. We propose to create awareness of our products by participating in award functions, fairs, conferences, etc. Moreover, as we seek to diversify into new geographical areas, we face competition from competitors that have a PanIndia presence and also from competitors that have a strong presence in regional markets.

Factors affecting our Result of Operation

The following important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations include, among others.

(a) Revenue Generation

We earn our revenue from manufacturing varied specialty chemicals catering to various industries. Our Company is engaged in manufacturing of chemicals such as Textile Auxiliaries, Acrylic Polymers, Binders, Paint Dryers, Organic Peroxides, Salicylic Acid and Salicylic Derivatives.

Since we continuously endeavor to provide quality products to our customers, our revenues have been impacted by such quality products. We have a marketing team allocated for the same, each handled by well trained personnel. We aim at increasing in operational output through continuous process improvement, Quality Assurance (QA) and QA activities, customer service, consistent quality and technology development.

(b) Our ability to successfully implement its strategy and its growth and expansion plans

Our revenue and our business operations have grown in recent years. Although we plan to continue to expand our scale of operations, we may not be able to sustain these rates of growth in future periods due to a number of factors, including, among others, our execution capability, our ability to maintain customer satisfaction, macroeconomic factors beyond our control such as decline in global economic conditions, availability of cheaper imported products, competition within India s specialty chemicals industry

from players in the organized and unorganized segments, the greater difficulty of growing at sustained rates from a larger revenue base, our inability to control our expenses and the availability of resources for our growth. There can be no assurance that we will not suffer from capital constraints, operational difficulties or difficulties in expanding existing business operations. Our development and expansion strategies will require substantial managerial efforts and skills and the incurrence of additional expenditures and may subject us to new or increased risks. We may not be able to efficiently or effectively implement our growth strategies or manage the growth of our operations, and any failure to do so may limit future growth and have an adverse effect on our business.

(c) Market Conditions and Demand for our Products and Services

Our results of operations depend on the continued existence, success and growth of, and demand for, our various product. Developments in the global and Indian economy influence the decisions of enterprises to determine their pricing strategy, market based factors and quality standards thereby affecting the demand for our products and services.

Our revenues have a mix of domestic and export sales; so consequently, our operating results depend on general economic conditions not only in India but also our export market. With no entry barriers in the industry, the area for exposure and exploitation of the opportunities provides benefits in terms of expansion and revenue to the company. With the global economy showing varied patterns, Indian economy showing signs of recovery and the Indian Government s focus on financial inclusion, we expect the demand for our products and services to grow.

INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY

Our Company has established adequate internal financial control systems to ensure reliable financial reporting and Compliance in accordance with the laws and regulations. All resources are put to optimal use and adequately protected against any loss. All transactions are authorized, recorded and reported correctly. Policies and guidelines of our Company are being adhered to and improvements in processes are being carried out on an ongoing basis. The Audit Committee establishes the scope, operation, frequency and technique for internal auditing. Internal auditors conduct audits, which include monitoring and evaluating the effectiveness and adequacy of the Company s internal control systems and compliance with operating systems, accounting procedures, and policies across all locations.

The principles of risk avoidance, such as segregation of duties and approvalbased authorization matrix form the core of the internal control systems. The efficiency and

effectiveness of the internal control systems over financial reporting has been performed by the management through evaluation, documentation, testing and reporting of the relevant processes and controls.

Internal audits are conducted regularly and their summary as well as recommendations are placed before the Audit Committee / Board of Directors of the Company. The Audit Committee reviews the internal financial control systems on an ongoing basis.

DISCUSSION ON FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE WITH RESPECT TO OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE:

•

Revenue from Operations (Standalone & Consolidated): Standalone: During the year under review, revenue from operations is Rs. 19,253.87 lakhs as against Rs. 13,620.16 lakhs in the previous financial year which is 41.36% more than the previous financial year. Consolidated: Revenue from operations is Rs. 19,253.87 lakhs in the current financial year as against Rs. 13,620.16 lakhs in the previous financial year which is 41.36% more than the previous financial year. Your directors are hopeful that the Company may be able to show better performance in coming years.

•

Total Revenue (Standalone & Consolidated):

Standalone:

During the year under review, the company has earned total income of Rs 19,392.75 lakhs as against Rs. 13,667.79 lakhs in the previous financial year which is 41.88%% more compared to previous financial year.

Consolidated:

During the year under review, the company has earned total income of Rs. 19,392.76 lakhs as against Rs. 13,667.81 lakhs in the previous financial year calculated on

•

Reserves and Surplus

Standalone:

The reserves and surplus of the company for the FY 202425 is 4,068.94 lakhs as against Rs. 3,234.80 lakhs in the previous financial year.

Consolidated:

The reserves and surplus of the company for the FY202425 is 4,068.94 lakhs as against Rs. 3,227.79 lakhs in the previous financial year.

DETAILS OF SIGNIFICANT CHANGES IN KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS, ALONG WITH DETAILED EXPLANATIONS:

STT No. Ratios FY202425 FY2023 24 Change % Reason for major deviation (.e. change of 25% or more as compared to the immediately previous financial year) 1. Current Ratio 1.01 1.15 12.29% 2. Debtors Turnover ratio 5.60 > 5.00 12.03% 3. Inventory Turnover Ratio 5.08 4.69 8.36% 4. Interest coverage ratio 0.97 0.62 256.5% 5. Debt equity Ratio 2.66 2.37 12.01% 6. Operating Profit before Margin 0.0024 0.10 97.6% 7. Net profit margin (0.00) 0.02 121.68% There is a considerable impact of reversal of Deferred tax asset during the year as compared to last year resulting in net loss after taxes 8. Return on Net worth 0.66 0.43 53.5%

HUMAN RESOURCES AND INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS Our Company continues its dedicated endeavor to attract, onboard, develop, motivate and retain high performing employees to ensure business success. Our Company believes that its people are the strongest asset and, consequently, focuses on building a robust leadership resource pool through effective hiring, talent development through training and skilling, and motivating and nurturing talent through implementing and adopting measures for rewarding, differentiating and recognizing employees for high performance. Diversity and Inclusion is one of our key focus areas to build our organization for the future. Our Company consistently works towards creating and enabling an inclusive workplace, by investing in infrastructure at its manufacturing sites, revamping and introducing new age policies and integrating multiple best practices. This ensures that Our Company and its work environment are diversity friendly and truly inclusive. Employee wellbeing has always been at the core of our organization. Our Company continues to emphasize employee development and experience. In keeping with high performance goals, our Company has facilitated a culture of autonomy, accountability and collaboration in both businesses and service units. Our working model continues to be hybrid, in line with new age practices, deploying safety and health measures at both offices and at factories. CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS Our Company

s Corporate Communications team collaborates with various business and service units, enabling them to communicate effectively with stakeholders across various platforms. Strong partnership with Corporate Advocacy teams on several key business topics with the Government of India and various associations continued to create strong positioning, along with enhancing brand visibility for our Company

s products and solutions. India has the opportunity and potential to emerge as a viable alternative hub for specialty chemical manufacturing. India provides lowcost operations; feedstock availability; skilled labor; benefit of a long coastline and navigable waterways for ease of trade; favorable government policies; significant import substitution opportunity; strong intellectual property protection, among other advantages. Macroeconomic factors leading to a positive ecosystem and improving the ease of doing business has been critical to attract foreign specialty chemicals manufacturers in the country. It is becoming a preferred manufacturing destination for companies across the globe, for its low cost manufacturing capabilities, strong process engineering skills and abundant availability of manpower. This is leading to creation of multifold opportunities in both exports and imports of specialty chemicals. The initiatives of Government of India such as Atmanirbhar Bharat and in general the supportive policies for MSME as well as the

“

China +1 policy of global companies is helping Indian Companies to boost manufacturing. The Indian economy provides a large opportunity to the Company to market its differentiated products. The additional Government spending on infrastructure and impetus to affordable housing programs together with increasing per capita income are positive for the Company

s business. These will act as a catalyst for the growth of the economy which will eventually create demand for the Company

s products. Further, the home improvement area offers opportunities for growth given the focus on new construction as well as renovation. There were instances of Geo political tensions in recent past and few are ongoing. Such instances disrupt the supply chain as well as impact the business cycle. OUTLOOK The majority of the Indian specialty market is dominated by dyes and pigments. Furthermore, the segment is likely to rise as a result of the government

s objective of establishing more than 100 smart cities, which is expected to drive demand for paints and coatings. The industry continues to remain an attractive hub for opportunities for both domestic and multinational manufacturers. Specialty chemicals segment comprises a significant portion of India

‘

s chemical industry. With rising demand for valueadded products by both domestic consumption and exports, the industry has experienced a significant increase from enduser segments. Active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and dyes and pigments continue to dominate the subsegments in terms of influencing export potential. The competitive intensity, margin profiles, safety from price fluctuations in raw materials and growth potential vary between the segments within specialized chemicals. The governments emphasis on public infrastructure development is also offering a favorable environment for growth. Estimates indicate that India will experience sustained growth, driven by contributions from labor and human capital. The country is anticipated to maintain its growth momentum, supported by a robust foundation laid by digital public infrastructure and substantial governmental investments in infrastructure sectors. However, global headwinds may pose challenges, potentially leading to a slowdown in global economic activity, which could impact Indias financial and trade channels. In addition, substantial investments in transport and infrastructure, such as building new highways, railways and roads, are a testament to the government