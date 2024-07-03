Ambani Orgochem Ltd Summary

Ambani Orgochem Limited was initially incorporated as Speciality Coatings Private Limited on July 8, 1985, with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. The name of the Company was changed to Ambani Organics Private Limited vide fresh certificate of incorporation issued on December 08, 1987, by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai . The status of the Company was changed to a Public Limited and the name changed to Ambani Organics Limited on March 07, 2018.



With due approval from RoC, the name of the Company has been changed to Ambani Orgochem Limited dated 22 June, 2024. Ambani Orgochem is a manufacturer, processor, importer, supplier and exporter of water based speciality chemicals used in Paper Industry, Paint Industry, Textile Industry, Carpet Industry, Adhesive Industry, etc. The Company is engaged in the business of speciality chemicals.



The Company is an ISO 9001:2015 - Quality Management System certified company and it has also obtained GOTS (Global Organic Textiles Standards) certification for some of its textile industries chemicals. The Company has two manufacturing facilities at MIDC, Tarapur Boisar in Maharashtra. The Company manufactures a wide range of products which can be classified into Textile Auxiliaries, Acrylic Polymers, Binders and Paint Driers.



It supplies products to various industries such as Textile Industry, Paper Industry, Adhesive Industry, Paint and Construction Industry and Carpet Industries. The Company has two Subsidiary Companies i.e. Omega Woven Mills Private Limited and Om Maruti Glasswool & Wirenetting Products Private Limited.The Company came up with a Public Issue of 13,68,000 Equity Shares by raising equity funds from public aggregating to Rs 9.02 Crores comprising a Fresh Issue of 12,68,000 Equity Shares aggregating Rs 8.36 Crore and an Offer for Sale of 1,00,000 Equity Shares aggregating Rs 0.66 Crore.The Company has acquired industrial land in Dahej GIDC, Gujarat to setup manufacturing facility for production of specialty chemicals at Dahej in FY 2025.