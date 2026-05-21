Board Meeting 21 May 2026 18 May 2026

To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the period ended March 31, 2026. AMBANI ORGOCHEM LIMITED has submitted to the Exchange, the audited financial results for the period ended March 31, 2026. (As per NSE announcement dated on :21.05.2026)

Board Meeting 9 Jan 2026 9 Jan 2026

AMBANI ORGOCHEM LIMITED has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on January 09, 2026, Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Board Meeting 7 Jan 2026 7 Jan 2026

AMBANI ORGOCHEM LIMITED has informed the Exchange regarding Resignation of Mr. Sanjay Natwarlal Mehta as Non- Executive Independent Director of the company w.e.f. January 07, 2026.

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2025 10 Nov 2025

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2025 Outcome of Board Meeting and submission of Unaudited Financial Results for the half year ended September 30, 2025 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 14.11.2025)

Board Meeting 4 Sep 2025 4 Sep 2025

Disclosure as required under regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations andDisclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Board Meeting 1 Aug 2025 1 Aug 2025