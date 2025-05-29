To,

The Members of Ambani Orgochem Limited (Formerly known as “ Ambani Organics Limited ” ) ( “ the Company ” ) Opinion

We have audited the standalone financial statements of Ambani Orgochem Limited ( “ the Company ” ) (Formerly known as "Ambani Organics Limited ” ), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31st March 2025, and the statement of profit and loss and statement of cash flows for the year then ended March 2025, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (herein referred to as “ standalone financial Statemenf).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31,2025, and its loss, and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the financial statement.

Key Audit Matter:

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Key Audit Matter Auditor s Response Valuation of Inventories We refer of financial statement s accounting principles on inventories and related disclosure in the Note 16. To Address the risk for material error on inventories, our audit procedure included amongst other: At the Balance sheet date, the value of inventory amounted to INR 41.37 Crores. Inventories were considered as a key audit matter due to the size of balance and because inventory valuation involves management judgment. According to Financial statement inventories are measured at the lower of cost of NRV. • Assessing the compliance of company s , accounting policies over inventory with applicable accounting standards. • Assessing the inventory valuation processes and practices. At Location we tested the effectiveness of the key controls. • Assessing the analyses and assessment made by management with respect to slow moving and obsolete stock. • Reviewing the physical verification report conducted by the independent entity on behalf of the management and accounting of the differences identified during such verification. • Verifying that the adequate cut off procedure has been applied to ensure that purchased inventory and sold inventory are correctly accounted. • We assessed the adequacy of the company s disclosure related to inventory. Accounting for Insurance Claim Receivable on account of the fire incident We have performed the following principal audit procedures including: Refer note 47 to the standalone financial statements concerning the fire incident on 10th February 2024 at the Company s Dahej Plant. The factory was covered under insurance towards Material damages of PPE, Inventory and Loss of Profit due to Business Interruption (Bl). Verifying the Companys insurance policy and underlying documents to ascertain validity, adequacy and coverage of the claim submitted. Verifying the Companys claim with the insurance company and also inspecting the correspondences with the insurance company/ surveyors with respect to the status of the claim including its admissibility The company had received final settlement amount for Insurance Claim with regards to PPE and Inventory loss. Difference between estimated amount and actual received has been booked as Extra Ordinary loss. Verifying the Managements judgement to estimate the amount accounted as recoverable from the insurance company in accordance with its accounting policy. Assessing the appropriateness of the presentation and disclosures made in relation to the related insurance claim receivable in the financial statements. The factory at Dahej became operational on 3rd February 2025, and during the year, the company has recorded the insurance claim receivable towards Loss of Profit for the period for which the factory was not operational based on the management estimate.

Key Audit Matter Auditor s Response Valuation of Inventories We refer of financial statement s accounting principles on inventories and related disclosure in the Note 16. To Address the risk for material error on inventories, our audit procedure included amongst other: • Assessing the compliance of company s At the Balance sheet date, the value of inventory accounting policies over inventory with/ amounted to INR 41.27 Crores. Inventories were applicable accounting standards. r MUMBAI \ FRN considered as a key audit matter due to the size of • Assessing the inventory valuaiSj balance and because inventory valuation involves processes and practices. At Location tak 007234C ) management judgment. According to Financial tested the effectiveness of the ke$j> statement inventories are measured at the lower of cost of NRV. controls. Acco^ • Assessing the analyses and assessment made by management with respect to slow moving and obsolete stock. • • Reviewing the physical verification report conducted by the independent entity on behalf of the management and accounting of the differences identified during such verification. • Verifying that the adequate cut off procedure has been applied to ensure that purchased inventory and sold inventory are correctly accounted. • We assessed the adequacy of the company s disclosure related to inventory, Accounting for Insurance Claim Receivable on We have performed the following principal audit account of the fire incident procedures including: Refer note 47 to the standalone financial Verifying the Companys insurance policy and statements concerning the fire incident on 10th underlying documents to ascertain validity, February 2024 at the Companys Dahej Plant. The adequacy and coverage of the claim submitted. factory was covered under insurance towards Verifying the Companys claim with the insurance Material damages of PPE, Inventory and Loss of company and also inspecting the Profit due to Business Interruption (Bl). correspondences with the insurance company/ surveyors with respect to the status of the claim The company had received final settlement including its admissibility amount for Insurance Claim with regards to PPE and Inventory loss. Difference between estimated Verifying the Managements judgement to amount and actual received has been booked as estimate the amount accounted as recoverable Extra Ordinary loss. from the insurance company in accordance with its accounting policy. Assessing the The factory at Dahej became operational on 3rd appropriateness of the presentation and February 2025, and during the year, the company disclosures made in relation to the related has recorded the insurance claim receivable insurance claim receivable in the financial towards Loss of Profit for the period for which the statements. factory was not operational based on the V management estimate. — — teUo

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditor

s Report Thereon

The Company s management and Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Board s Report including Annexures to Board s Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholder s Information, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditor s report thereon.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

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Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

•

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

•

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

•

Conclude on the appropriateness of management

s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company

s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor

s report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor

s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

•

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation. Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the consolidated financial statements. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor

s report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication. Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. in connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard. Emphasis of Matter Attention is invited to Note No 47 of the financial statements with respect to fire occurred at the Company

s Dahej Factory on 10th February 2024. During the year company has received insurance claim against loss of PPE and Inventory. However, the management is under process of filing the insurance claim with the insurance company towards the loss of profit and has given the effects of insurance claim receivable on the basis of estimates given by the registered agency as appointed by the company. It is pertinent to note that there is an inherent limitation in estimating claim amounts. Relying expert

s certification for claim estimation, Our Opinion is not modified in respect of this matter. Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements The Company

s management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (

“

the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, (changes in equity) and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Company

s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or t Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor

s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements. Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Company

s financial reporting process. Auditor

s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements 1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that: (a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit. (b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books (c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account. (d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. (e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2025 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2025 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act. (f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over the financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in

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Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Company

s internal financial controls over financial reporting. (g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor

s Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended: In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act. (h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor

s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: I. The Company has disclosed the pending litigation in note no 17 and as of now the company has considered its receivable as good and recoverable hence no impact on the financial position of the standalone financials statement. II. The Company did not have any longterm contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses. III. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. IV. The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity (

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Intermediaries

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), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in .any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (

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Ultimate Beneficiaries

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) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; b. The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties

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), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries

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) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; c. Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to the notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under subclause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement. V. The Company has paid dividend to preference shareholders at the specified rate as per the terms of issue. No dividend has been declared or paid on equity shares during the financial year 202425. VI. Based on our examination, which includes test checks, the company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31st 2025 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility. Further, in accordance with the requirements of the proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, applicable with effect from April 1, 2023, the audit trail feature has been operated throughout the financial year ended March 31, 2025, for all transactions recorded in the software, and the audit trail has not been tampered with and the audit trail has been preserved by the Company as per the statutory requirements for record retention. 2. As required by the Companies (Auditor

s Report) Order, 2020 (

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the Order), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of subsection (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure A

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statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable. For Shambhu Gupta & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm Registration Number: 007234C CA. RajKumar Khatod 007234c Jsj UDIN: 25133612BMKQPR2354 Partner Place: Mumbai Membership No: 133612 Date: May 29th, 2025 THE ANNEXURE

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A

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REFEREED TO IN PARAGRAPH 2 OF OUR REPORT OF EVEN DATE TO THE MEMBERS OF THE COMPANY ON THE ACCOUNTS OF THE COMPANY FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2025 In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and Books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that: I) (a) (A) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment; (B) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets; (b) The Company has a program of verification to cover physical verification of all the items of fixed assets in a phased manner which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, certain fixed assets were physically verified by the management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. (c) According to information & explanations given to us, the records examined by us and based on the examination of the conveyance deeds / registered sale deed provided to us, we report that, the title deeds, comprising all the immovable properties of land and buildings which are freehold, are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date. In respect of immovable properties of land and building that have been taken on lease and disclosed as fixed assets in the standalone financial statements, the lease agreements are in the name of the Company. (d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right ofuse assets) and intangible assets during the year. (e) According to information & explanations given to us, no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2025, for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder. II) (a) The inventories have been physically verified at reasonable intervals during the year by the management. The discrepancies noticed on physical verification between the physical stock and book records were not material and have been properly dealt with in the books of accounts. (b) During the year, Company has sanctioned working capital in excess of five crore rupees from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and submitted the required returns with the banks which are in agreement with the books of accounts of the Company. III) The Company has made investments in companies and granted unsecured loans to other parties, during year in respect of which; (a) i) The Company has provided loans or advances to its subsidiaries during the year, disclosure regarding the same is as given below:

Particulars During the year Total outstanding at yearend To subsidiaries NIL 115.25 Lakhs

ii) The Company has not provided any loans or advances in nature of loans to other entitles during the year. (b) In our opinion, the investments made and the terms and conditions of the grant of loans, during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Company

s interest. (c) There is no repayment schedule for payment of principal and interest between both the companies, hence clause (d) and (e) is not applicable. (f) The Company has not granted loans or advances in the nature of loans without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year details of which has been given below: IV) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has been complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Act in respect of grant of loans, making investments and providing guarantees and securities, as applicable. V) In our opinion and according to information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted deposits during the year and does not have any unclaimed deposits as at March 31, 2025 as per the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India under the provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the rules framed there under and therefore, the provisions of clause 3 (v) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. VI) We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules prescribed by the Central Government for maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Act and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records and audit have been made and maintained. However, we have not made a detailed examination of the records. VII) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the Company, amounts deducted/ accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Provident fund, Income Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues have been generally regularly deposited during the year by the Company with appropriate authorities. Amounts dedueted/accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues of Employees

State Insurance, Profession Taxand Goods and Services Tax are deposited during the year by the Company with the appropriate authorities. There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Customs Duty, Cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2025 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable except as disclosed below;

Nature of Statutory Dues Assessment Year Amount (In Lakhs) Provident Fund 202324 0.25 Provident Fund 202425 0.20

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues of Goods and Services tax, Service tax, Income tax, Value added tax and Sales tax which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute. VIII) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not recorded any transactions in the books of account which have been surrendered of disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961. IX) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender. (b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority. (c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us by the management, term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained term loans were applied for the purpose other than for which it has been obtained. (d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that no funds raised on shortterm basis have been used for long term purposes by the Company. (e) The company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligation of its subsidiaries therefore no reporting under this subclause is required. (f) The company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in subsidiaries, hence no reporting under this subclause is required. X) (a) The Company has not raised money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable. (b) During the year, the Company has received 25% of the consideration towards the issue & allotment of 12,60,000 Convertible Equity Share Warrants (convertible into one equity share per warrant) having a face value of ?10/ each, at an issue price of Rs.90/ per warrant on a preferential basis to persons belonging to NonPromoter Category. (c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has complied with the requirements of Sections 42 and 62 of the Companies Act, 2013. The funds raised have been used for the purposes for which they were raised. XI) (a) No fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year. (b) No report under subsection (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report. (c) No whistle blower complaints have been received by the Company during the year and up to date of this audit report. XII) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence repQjtifH

?

der clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable. ftsr yf\ gf MUMBAI FRN M XIII) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards. XIV) (a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business. (b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures. XV) In our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any noncash transactions with its Director or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company. XVI) (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable. (d) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable. XVII) The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year. XVIII) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year. XIX) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and Payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying

the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting. The assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material Uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its Liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however state that this is not an assurance as to future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due. XX) The Company is not covered under section 135 of Companies Act, 2013 for Corporate Social Responsibility hence reporting under this clause is not required. UDIN: 25133612BMKQPR2354 Place: Mumbai Date: May 29th, 2025 For Shambhu Gupta & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm Registration Number: 007234C CA. Rajkumar Khatod Partner Membership No: 133612 ANNEXURE

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B

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TO THE AUDITORS

REPORT (Referred to in Paragraph 1(f) under the heading of

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Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

of our report of even date) Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Subsection 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (

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the Act

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) We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Ambani Orgochem Limited (Formerly known as "Ambani Organics Limited

”

) (

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the Company

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) as of 31 March 2025 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date. Management

s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls The Company

s Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (

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ICAI

). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to company

s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013. Auditors

Responsibility Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the

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Guidance Note

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) and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence .about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor

s judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the Company