|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|18 May 2026
|13 May 2026
|Audited Results Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/05/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2026. Outcome of Board Meeting for approval of audited consolidated and standalone financial results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2026. (As per BSE announcement dated on :18.05.2026)
|Board Meeting
|2 May 2026
|2 May 2026
|Board Meeting Outcome for Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports) Limited Has Informed The Exchange Regarding Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On May 02, 2026. For Approval Of Incorporation Of Wholly Owned Subsidiary In Singapore
|Board Meeting
|16 Apr 2026
|11 Apr 2026
|Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/04/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 as amended from time to time we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Thursday April 16 2026 at 9:00 AM inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated ) of the company for the Quarter and Nine month ended December 31 2025 Outcome of Board meeting held on April 16 2026 Revised Outcome of Board meeting held on April 16 2026 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 16.04.2026)
|Board Meeting
|8 Apr 2026
|8 Apr 2026
|Disclosure Under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015. Discussion in the Meeting of the Board of Directors held today w.r.t to the proposal to establish a subsidiary in Singapore, and in this regard, Mr Rahul Suri has been authorised to pursue the establishment of subsidiaries.
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