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Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar Exports Ltd Share Price Live

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119.49
(-1.09%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open120.07
  • Day's High123.46
  • 52 Wk High200
  • Prev. Close120.81
  • Day's Low118.6
  • 52 Wk Low 117.02
  • Turnover (lac)401.93
  • P/E16.2
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value84.37
  • EPS7.39
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,237.34
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar Exports Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

FMCG

Open

₹120.07

Prev. Close

₹120.81

Turnover(Lac.)

₹401.93

Day's High

₹123.46

Day's Low

₹118.6

52 Week's High

₹200

52 Week's Low

₹117.02

Book Value

₹84.37

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,237.34

P/E

16.2

EPS

7.39

Divi. Yield

0

Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar Exports Ltd Corporate Action

13 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Demat Account

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Trading Account

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Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:27 AM
Apr-2026Mar-2026Mar-2026Mar-2026
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 78.78%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 78.78%

Non-Promoter- 10.02%

Institutions: 10.02%

Non-Institutions: 11.19%

Custodian: 0.00%

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Share PriceShare Price

Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar Exports Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

82.04

5.44

5.44

5.44

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

262.13

291.51

278.32

263.22

Net Worth

344.17

296.95

283.76

268.66

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

2,287.14

2,001.65

1,549.52

1,315.85

1,220.37

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,287.14

2,001.65

1,549.52

1,315.85

1,220.37

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

4.53

2.38

2.42

2.01

9.92

Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar Exports Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,110.1

32.474,95,575.792,9301.9415,599209.49

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

1,398.9

78.272,69,857.951,114.110.866,723.7527.53

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

522.15

63.331,76,505.12787.910.294,500.5555.47

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

5,078.5

47.761,22,340.62685.471.784,512.36192.68

Marico Ltd

MARICO

809

54.091,04,988.73360.52,20544.73

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar Exports Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

2735 Shop #.9 Mohan Lal Palace,

Naya Bazar,

Delhi - 110006

Tel: +91 85959 12447

Website: http://www.aeroplanerice.com

Email: info@aeroplanerice.com

Registrar Office

301 The Centrium,

3rd Flr 57 LBS, Nav Pada Kurla(W),

Mumbai-400 070

Tel: 91 40 6716 2222/1800

Website: www.kfintech.com

Email: einward.ris@kfintech.com

Summary

Amir Chand Jagadish Kumar Exports Limited was incorporated as a Public Limited company, pursuant to a certificate of Incorporation issued on August 29, 2003 by the Registrar of Companies, N.C.T of Del...
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Reports by Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar Exports Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar Exports Ltd share price today?

The Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar Exports Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹119.49 today.

What is the Market Cap of Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar Exports Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar Exports Ltd is ₹1237.34 Cr. as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar Exports Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar Exports Ltd is 16.2 and 1.44 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar Exports Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar Exports Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar Exports Ltd is ₹117.02 and ₹200 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar Exports Ltd?

Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar Exports Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at -33.62% and 1 Month at -9.17%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar Exports Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar Exports Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 78.78 %
Institutions - 10.02 %
Public - 11.20 %

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