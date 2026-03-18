The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar Exports Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar Exports Ltd is ₹117.02 and ₹200 as of 08 Jun ‘26