Invest wise with Expert advice
No Record Found
No Record Found
SectorFMCG
Open₹120.07
Prev. Close₹120.81
Turnover(Lac.)₹401.93
Day's High₹123.46
Day's Low₹118.6
52 Week's High₹200
52 Week's Low₹117.02
Book Value₹84.37
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,237.34
P/E16.2
EPS7.39
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
82.04
5.44
5.44
5.44
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
262.13
291.51
278.32
263.22
Net Worth
344.17
296.95
283.76
268.66
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
2,287.14
2,001.65
1,549.52
1,315.85
1,220.37
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,287.14
2,001.65
1,549.52
1,315.85
1,220.37
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
4.53
2.38
2.42
2.01
9.92
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,110.1
|32.47
|4,95,575.79
|2,930
|1.94
|15,599
|209.49
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
1,398.9
|78.27
|2,69,857.95
|1,114.11
|0.86
|6,723.75
|27.53
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
522.15
|63.33
|1,76,505.12
|787.91
|0.29
|4,500.55
|55.47
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
5,078.5
|47.76
|1,22,340.62
|685.47
|1.78
|4,512.36
|192.68
Marico Ltd
MARICO
809
|54.09
|1,04,988.7
|336
|0.5
|2,205
|44.73
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
No Record Found
2735 Shop #.9 Mohan Lal Palace,
Naya Bazar,
Delhi - 110006
Tel: +91 85959 12447
Website: http://www.aeroplanerice.com
Email: info@aeroplanerice.com
301 The Centrium,
3rd Flr 57 LBS, Nav Pada Kurla(W),
Mumbai-400 070
Tel: 91 40 6716 2222/1800
Website: www.kfintech.com
Email: einward.ris@kfintech.com
Summary
Amir Chand Jagadish Kumar Exports Limited was incorporated as a Public Limited company, pursuant to a certificate of Incorporation issued on August 29, 2003 by the Registrar of Companies, N.C.T of Del...
Read More
Reports by Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar Exports Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.