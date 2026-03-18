Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar Exports Ltd Summary

Amir Chand Jagadish Kumar Exports Limited was incorporated as a Public Limited company, pursuant to a certificate of Incorporation issued on August 29, 2003 by the Registrar of Companies, N.C.T of Delhi and Haryana. The Company commenced business in May 2004 and is a processor and exporter of basmati rice and other FMCG products in India, with extensive sales & distribution network of products. It operate two processing facilities, one in Amritsar-Punjab and the other in Safidon-Haryana.



In addition, it works a packaging facility at New Delhi, India.The products in rice division comprise of basmati rice and other specialty rice, such as kolam rice, sona masuri, idli rice and ponni rice. Basmati rice, famous for its aroma and long grains, is a premium variety and one of the most prized varieties of rice. Further, Company also diversified into FMCG products, offering staples and essential kitchen supplies such as aata, maida, sooji, besan, salt and sugar.



Products in FMCG segment comprise of kitchen essential supplies, including wheat flour (atta), refined wheat flour (maida), gram flour (besan), instant phirni, idli rice flour, salt, semolina (sooji) and sugar.The Company commenced its business on May 13, 2004. Prior to commencement of business, Company had acquired the erstwhile M/s. Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar, proprietorship Firm of the Promoter, Jagdish Kumar Suri via Takeover Agreement dated January 14, 2005, through the acquisition of Unit II and Unit III business in 2005.



In 2010, the Company acquired the Unit I Turbine Plant. The installed capacity of Unit I from 384 MT/day to 576 MT/day in 2013. The Company received approval from Export Inspection Council of India for processing of basmati rice for Unit II in 2017.



ACJK Foods Private Limited was incorporated as a wholly owned subsidiary in 2019-20. The Company started production & packaging of new products such as atta, besan, sugar, salt, sooji, and maida in 2023. The Company issued 20,754,716 Equity Shares of Rs 10 each and raised funds aggregating to Rs 440 crores through IPO on March 27, 2026.